ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying and Race One
Hayden Nelson took pole but it was Cameron Swain that took victory in the opening Oceania Junior Cup race on the weekend at Wakefield Park to kick off what was an exciting weekend of racing for the ASBK junior talent program that is backed by the FIM and Dorna.
Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying and Race One Results
bLU cRU OJC Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Fastest/Lap
|1
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m15.432
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m15.825
|3
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.029
|4
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.230
|5
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.246
|6
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.533
|7
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m16.963
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.193
|9
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.399
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.483
|11
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m17.630
|12
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.337
|13
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.447
|14
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m18.923
|15
|Tate McCLURE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m19.046
|16
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m19.220
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m19.647
|18
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m19.797
|19
|Oliver SKINNER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m20.076
bLU cRU OJC Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|YZF-R15
|7m41.630
|2
|Ryan LARKIN
|YZF-R15
|+2.441
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|YZF-R15
|+2.584
|4
|Nate O’NEILL
|YZF-R15
|+4.344
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON
|YZF-R15
|+10.893
|6
|Jack FAVELLE
|YZF-R15
|+11.352
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|YZF-R15
|+11.374
|8
|Levi RUSSO
|YZF-R15
|+11.384
|9
|Varis FLEMING
|YZF-R15
|+11.797
|10
|Riley NAUTA
|YZF-R15
|+11.831
|11
|Bodie PAIGE
|YZF-R15
|+19.562
|12
|Marcus HAMOD
|YZF-R15
|+19.600
|13
|William HUNT
|YZF-R15
|+19.710
|14
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|YZF-R15
|+20.001
|15
|Tate McCLURE
|YZF-R15
|+20.337
|16
|Toby JAMES
|YZF-R15
|+24.565
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|YZF-R15
|+25.778
|18
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|YZF-R15
|+27.382
|19
|Oliver SKINNER
|YZF-R15
|+30.853
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Report
Hayden Nelson took the fight right up to Cameron Swain and really made him work for his 25-points on Sunday morning. The pair both ran low 1m17s in the race to pull away from the rest of the pack and battle all the way to the line where Swain got the win by a nose.
The battle for the final step on the podium was a three-way affair between Levi Russo, William Hunt and Marcus Hamon with that trio finishing in that order.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|7m51.771
|2
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.130
|3
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.228
|4
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.299
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.333
|6
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.357
|7
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.426
|8
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.829
|9
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+18.256
|10
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+25.951
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+34.580
|12
|Oliver SKINNER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+34.870
|13
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+35.126
|14
|Tate McCLURE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+35.625
|DNF
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+6.981
|DNF
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+7.031
|DNF
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+7.340
|DNF
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+7.530
|DNF
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+7.731
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Report
The final battle for OJC Wakefield Park honours was an insane affair. Hayden Nelson and Ryan Larkin swapped paint at times as they took the fight up to Cameron Swain in this bout and prevented him from breaking away.
It ended up being a three-wide photo finish for the win with Hayden Nelson getting the nod over Larkin and Swain while young Hudson Thompson took fourth a further five-seconds behind the podium finishers.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|7m44.671
|2
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.008
|3
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.012
|4
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.123
|5
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.444
|6
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.479
|7
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.501
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+11.427
|9
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+11.498
|10
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+12.243
|11
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+12.834
|12
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+18.464
|13
|Tate McCLURE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.070
|14
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+26.613
|15
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+26.694
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+26.785
|17
|Oliver SKINNER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+29.043
|DNF
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.344
|DNF
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4 Laps
Damian Cudlin – OJC Coordinator
“Obviously we saw some great racing up front, including a photo finish to determine the winner of Race 3! The satisfying part for me though was to see how much all the riders had improved since our two-day training camp at Winton. The difference between the slowest and the fastest rider at Winton ASBK was 15-seconds a lap. Here at Wakefield it was five-seconds. That’s great progress.”
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd2
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|75
|25
|25
|18
|143
|2
|Levi RUSSO
|45
|13
|18
|16
|92
|3
|Nate O’NEILL
|54
|17
|15
|86
|4
|Ryan LARKIN
|44
|20
|20
|84
|5
|Riley NAUTA
|48
|11
|14
|10
|83
|6
|Hudson THOMPSON
|47
|16
|17
|80
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|51
|14
|12
|77
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|32
|12
|15
|13
|72
|9
|Hayden NELSON
|18
|20
|25
|63
|10
|Toby JAMES
|41
|5
|8
|6
|60
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|32
|9
|16
|57
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|26
|15
|14
|55
|13
|William HUNT
|19
|8
|17
|11
|55
|14
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|19
|7
|13
|9
|48
|15
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|28
|3
|10
|7
|48
|16
|Tate McCLURE
|24
|6
|7
|8
|45
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|10
|4
|12
|5
|31
|18
|Oliver SKINNER
|14
|2
|9
|4
|29
|19
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|27
|20
|Bodie PAIGE
|10
|11
|21
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021