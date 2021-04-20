bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Report

Hayden Nelson took the fight right up to Cameron Swain and really made him work for his 25-points on Sunday morning. The pair both ran low 1m17s in the race to pull away from the rest of the pack and battle all the way to the line where Swain got the win by a nose.

The battle for the final step on the podium was a three-way affair between Levi Russo, William Hunt and Marcus Hamon with that trio finishing in that order.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 7m51.771 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.130 3 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.228 4 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.299 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.333 6 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.357 7 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.426 8 Nikolas LAKUSIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.829 9 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.256 10 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +25.951 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +34.580 12 Oliver SKINNER Yamaha YZF-R15 +34.870 13 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +35.126 14 Tate McCLURE Yamaha YZF-R15 +35.625 DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.981 DNF Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +7.031 DNF Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +7.340 DNF Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 +7.530 DNF Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 +7.731

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Report

The final battle for OJC Wakefield Park honours was an insane affair. Hayden Nelson and Ryan Larkin swapped paint at times as they took the fight up to Cameron Swain in this bout and prevented him from breaking away.

It ended up being a three-wide photo finish for the win with Hayden Nelson getting the nod over Larkin and Swain while young Hudson Thompson took fourth a further five-seconds behind the podium finishers.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 7m44.671 2 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.008 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.012 4 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.123 5 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.444 6 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.479 7 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.501 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.427 9 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.498 10 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.243 11 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.834 12 Nikolas LAKUSIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.464 13 Tate McCLURE Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.070 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +26.613 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +26.694 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +26.785 17 Oliver SKINNER Yamaha YZF-R15 +29.043 DNF Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.344 DNF Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4 Laps

Damian Cudlin – OJC Coordinator

“Obviously we saw some great racing up front, including a photo finish to determine the winner of Race 3! The satisfying part for me though was to see how much all the riders had improved since our two-day training camp at Winton. The difference between the slowest and the fastest rider at Winton ASBK was 15-seconds a lap. Here at Wakefield it was five-seconds. That’s great progress.”

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Rider Rnd2 R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron SWAIN 75 25 25 18 143 2 Levi RUSSO 45 13 18 16 92 3 Nate O’NEILL 54 17 15 86 4 Ryan LARKIN 44 20 20 84 5 Riley NAUTA 48 11 14 10 83 6 Hudson THOMPSON 47 16 17 80 7 Harrison WATTS 51 14 12 77 8 Varis FLEMING 32 12 15 13 72 9 Hayden NELSON 18 20 25 63 10 Toby JAMES 41 5 8 6 60 11 Marcus HAMOD 32 9 16 57 12 Jack FAVELLE 26 15 14 55 13 William HUNT 19 8 17 11 55 14 Nikolas LAKUSIC 19 7 13 9 48 15 Valentino KNEZOVIC 28 3 10 7 48 16 Tate McCLURE 24 6 7 8 45 17 Elijah ANDREW 10 4 12 5 31 18 Oliver SKINNER 14 2 9 4 29 19 Lachlan MOODY 27 27 20 Bodie PAIGE 10 11 21

