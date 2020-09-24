Motorcycle Models Affected

R 1250 GS (K50)

R 1250 GS Adventure (K51)

R 1250 RT (K52)

R 1250 R (K53)

R 1250 RS (K54)

Model Year 2020

Click Here for VIN List

72 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

Australian Design Rules (ADR) 61 and 83 require vehicles to be fitted with a compliance plate and noise emission label.

The compliance plate and/or noise emission label may partially detach from the motorcycle or become illegible over time.

What are the hazards?

The motorcycle is not compliant with the Australian Design Rules.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact an authorised BMW Motorrad dealer, or call the BMW Group Australia Customer Interaction Centre on freecall 1800 813 299, to arrange for replacement of the labels.

Consumers can also contact BMW Australia via the BMW Motorrad Australia website: http://www.bmwmotorrad.com.au