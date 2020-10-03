BMW 40 Years GS

BMW have lifted the wraps on their anticipated ’40 Years GS’ special editions in both 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure.

The black and yellow livery represents the DNA of the legendary R 100 GS and the models are fully loaded with option packages.

BMW R 1250 GS ’40 Years GS’ Inclusions

Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, Chrome Headers, Heated Grips/Seat)

Touring Package (GPS Prep, Cruise, Handguards, Fasteners for alloy panniers , Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Dynamic Package (Dynamic ESA, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Riding Modes Pro, MSR dynamic brake control)

Passenger Kit (Standard two-piece seat, standard windshield and centre-stand)

40 Years Package (Option 719 cylinder head covers Shadow, Gold cross-spoke rims)

Light Package (Adaptive headlight, DRL, Headlight Pro, Cruising Light, Multifunctional Indicators)

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure ’40 Years GS’ Inclusions