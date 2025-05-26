BMW Concept RR

At the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como, BMW Motorrad revealed its latest high-performance vision for the superbike segment: the BMW Motorrad Concept RR.

Serving as a forward-looking showcase, the Concept RR represents a bold statement of technological excellence and design direction for the next generation of BMW RR models.

Markus Flasch – Head of BMW Motorrad

“Never before has BMW Motorrad provided such an early glimpse into a future generation of the RR models. The BMW Motorrad

Concept RR is a true masterpiece of our development team, both technically and in terms of design language. Guided and inspired by the BMW Motorrad factory superbike M 1000 RR, with which BMW Motorrad factory rider Toprak Razgatlioğlu was able to dominantly win the FIM World Superbike Championship last year, the Concept RR offers a true firework of superlatives for both street and track use. The transfer from racing to road has never been shown more clearly. It represents BMW Motorrad’s leadership claim to offer the highest engineering level and maximum performance in this segment”

At its heart, the BMW Motorrad Concept RR is powered by the water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine derived from BMW’s WSBK title-winning machine, producing over 230 hp (169 kW).

Backed by the same advanced electronic systems found on the M 1000 RR—including factory-level engine management, traction control, and engine brake regulation.

With a relentless focus on lightweight construction, the Concept RR pushes boundaries through innovative manufacturing techniques and extensive use of carbon and aluminum. Every component has been optimised for weight savings and structural efficiency, from the core frame to the smallest detail.

Visually, the Concept RR embodies this ethos with a sharp, purposeful, and expressive design. It features an embossed RR logo on the tail and an illuminated RR symbol beneath the sculpted aluminum rear subframe.

Aerodynamics were a core priority in development, balancing the often competing goals of:

High-speed riding stability

Maximum cornering speeds

Minimal drag for top-end performance

These objectives are met via streamlined bodywork, and precision airflow management—both over and through the bike.

The Concept RR incorporates a ventilated front and aerodynamically optimised rear, contributing to both airflow efficiency and downforce.

Purpose-built aerodynamic fairings with integrated winglets and high-performance braking components complete the Concept RR package.

The BMW Concept RR is unapologetically focused on speed and control, engineered for everything from spirited road riding to professional-level racing. How close will this concept be to what we see meet the production line next year? And what will Ducati bring to their table when they reveal their next generation of Panigale V4 R…?