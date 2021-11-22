BMW ConnectedRide Cradle

For riders who don’t want to invest in a full independent navigation system, with all the ensuing costs, BMW have released the ConnectedRide Cradle, designed to mount a variety of smartphones and offering a host of extra features.

The ConnectedRide Cradle serves not only as a simple cradle but also offers a navigation map and vehicle data such as lean angle, acceleration, deceleration and much more can be displayed via the BMW Motorrad Connected App using the Multi-Controller.

Thanks to individually adjustable side clamps, the ConnectedRide Cradle is suitable for many different smartphone sizes and charges the smartphone inductively according to the Qi standard with a maximum of 7.5W or wired via a USB-C connection with a maximum of 7.5W (1.5A at 5V). An LED charging indicator (can be switched off) provides information about the phone’s charging status.

For security, the ConnectedRide Cradle can be locked to the motorcycle’s holder, if the holder supports this.

The ConnectedRide Cradle can also be used on older BMW Motorrad models (e.g. BMW R 1200 GS K50) and fits all BMW Motorrad models equipped with the optional equipment “Preparation for navigation system (option 272)” – as well as models equipped with Multi-Controller and the option of retrofitting the navigation preparation via the BMW Motorrad workshop system (except R 1200 RT, R 1250 RT, K 1600 models).

On older motorcycles without a TFT instrument cluster, operation is possible via the control element of the “Preparation for navigation unit SA 272”. The prerequisite for displaying vehicle data is “On-board computer Pro (option 221)”. The ConnectedRide Cradle cannot be used with the Navigator 4-Button Mount Cradle.

In order to be able to fully use the functions described, the BMW Motorrad Connected App version 4.0 or higher must be used. BMW Motorrad recommends that you always install the latest updates to ensure proper functioning.

A Bluetooth connection is required to enable the app to be controlled via the motorcycle’s navigation preparation control element. The smartphone must be equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy version 4.2 at least in order to comply with the security requirements (LE Secure Connections) for the connection. Smartphones with older Bluetooth versions are therefore not supported.

Bluetooth pairing takes place within the BMW Motorrad Connected App and is only required once during initial setup.

The following smartphones fit in the ConnectedRide Cradle: