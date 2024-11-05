BMW F 450 GS

BMW unveiled the new F 450 GS Concept model overnight at EICMA, and it’s safe to say this ‘Concept’ is close to becoming a reality in the BMW Motorrad line-up. BMW themselves have described it as “near-production-ready.”

This will be a well-received learner-legal addition to the adventure category with 48 horsepower.

BMW say they are on track for the F 450 GS to be right on the minimum 175 kg weight required by Europe’s A2 licencing regulations for it to come with the maximum power allowed under the same legislation.

The new parallel-twin has, according to BMW, a “never-before-used ignition offset”, and is extremely compact.

Marc Weber – BMW Concept F 450 GS Lead Engineer

“We were able to start the development of this vehicle with a clean slate. The aim was to enable excellent off-road capability and, at the same time, a nimble and precise handling on the road. Accordingly, the BMW Concept F 450 GS is equipped with a fully adjustable upside-down fork and a shock absorber with load-dependent damping, drawing on technology from rally and enduro sport. Through the targeted use of lightweight construction and other state-of-the-art solutions, we can create a sensationally light vehicle close to the minimum weight requirement in the A2 class of 175 kg.”

I do like whatever the latest batch of felt tip fairies (designers) are on in Munich these days as the F 450 GS looks absolutely sensational from a styling perspective in the ‘Trophy’ coloured version we see here.

BMW also suggest that the F 450 GS will also benefit from much of the tech featured on its big brothers such as cornering ABS/Traction and a 6.5-inch TFT complete with connectivity. My guess is we will see it hit the market in a form close to this in around 12-18 months time.

BMW F 450 GS Concept Images