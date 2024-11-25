2025 BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR

BMW are updating the F 900 R and F 900 XR models for 2025. The new models are expected to arrive in Australia in the opening quarter of next year.

The F 900 R will start from a competitive $15,250 ride-away, while the F 900 XR will sell for $20,940.

Both F 900 models run the Euro5+ compliant 895 cc parallel-twin outputting 105 hp. A Dynamic riding mode is added to the previous generations Rain and Road modes. Also standard across both models are Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control systems.

New 43 mm inverted forks adorn both bikes and offer the full trifecta of rebound, compression and pre-load adjustments.

New 17-inch cast alloy rims save 1.8 kg of the total 3 kg weight saving over their predecessors.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) are further additions to the line-up of standard equipment, with ABS Pro adding cornering ABS.

The Headlight Pro system is standard on the F 900 XR model and includes daytime running lights and adapative headlights A USB-C charging port and heated grips are also provided.

The new BMW F 900 R features a more aggressive riding position with the rider now slanted closer towards the front of the bike.

Improving aerodynamics on the F 900 XR is a redesigned front fairing, with new wind deflectors for reduced wind pressure and helmet vibration. Also standard are hand protectors across all F 900 variants.

The new F 900 R is available in Snapper Rocks Blue metallic, the Triple Black version in Black Storm metallic and the Sport version in Light White with Racing Blue metallic.

The new BMW F 900 XR will also be available in three variants and colours. The basic variant is available in Racing Red, the Triple Black version in Black Storm metallic and the Sport version in Light White with Racing Blue metallic.

For more information see the BMW Motorrad Australia website.

Australian pricing and specifications

F 900 R: $15,250*

Specifications Engine 895cc 2-Cylinder, 13.1:1 compression, EU 5+, 77kW (105hp) @ 8,500 rpm, 93Nm @ 6,750rpm, Chain Drive, E-gas (Ride-by-wire), 6-speed gearbox, anti-hopping clutch Wheels Cast Aluminium Wheels Brakes Twin Disk Front brake Suspension Upside Down Fork, Rear Rebound Adjustable, Steering Stabiliser Safety BMW Motorrad ABS, Radial Brake caliper front, Electronic Immobiliser Lighting LED Taillight/Headlight/Turn Indicators, Dynamic Brake Light Electrical 12V socket, Multi-Controller, 6.5” Coloured TFT with Connectivity, One key for all locks, On-board computer, Clutch and handbrake lever adjustable Riding Modes 4 Additional Features Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips Fuel Tank 13L tank (4L reserve), WMTC Fuel Consumption 4.2L/100km Seat Height Standard 815mm, Low 790mm, Low Suspension Kit 760mm Weight 208kg wet

Option Program

Option Price Sport Seat (+25mm) $75 Low Seat $NCO Suspension Lowering Kit (only with Low Seat) $280 Anti Theft Alarm $350

F 900 R Triple Black: $15,590* Includes all specifications of the F 900 R and adds the following: Feature Details Style Triple Black Option Program Option Price Sport Seat (+25mm) $75 Low Seat $NCO Suspension Lowering Kit (only with Low Seat) $280 Anti Theft Alarm $350 F 900 R Sport: $16,240* Includes all specifications of the F 900 R and adds the following: Feature Details Style Sport (Handlebar End Mirrors, Engine Spoiler) Option Program Option Price Sport Seat (+25mm) $75 Low Seat $NCO Suspension Lowering Kit (only with Low Seat) $280 Anti Theft Alarm $350 F 900 XR: $20,940* Specifications Engine 895cc 2-Cylinder, 13.1:1 compression, EU 5+, 77kW (105hp) @ 8,500 rpm, 93Nm @ 6,750rpm, Chain Drive, E-gas (Ride-by-wire), 6-speed gearbox, anti-hopping clutch Wheels Cast Aluminium Wheels Brakes Twin Disk Front brake Suspension Upside Down Fork, Rear Rebound Adjustable, Steering Stabiliser Safety BMW Motorrad ABS, Radial Brake caliper front, Electronic Immobiliser Lighting LED Taillight/Headlight/Turn Indicators, Dynamic Brake Light Electrical 12V socket, Multi-Controller, 6.5” Coloured TFT with Connectivity, One key for all locks, On-board computer, Clutch and handbrake lever adjustable Riding Modes 4 Additional Features Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips Fuel Tank 15.5L tank (4L reserve), WMTC Fuel Consumption 4.2L/100km Seat Height Standard 820mm, Low 795mm, High 845mm Weight 216kg wet Comfort Package Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS, Cruise Control, Windshield High, Case Holder L + R Dynamic Package Dynamic ESA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4) Additional Features Tyre Pressure Control, Main Stand Option Program Option Price High Seat (+25mm) $NCO Low Seat $NCO Anti Theft Alarm $350 F 900 XR Triple Black: $21,290* Includes all specifications of the F 900 XR and adds the following: Feature Details Style Triple Black Option Program Option Price High Seat (+25mm) $NCO Low Seat $NCO Anti Theft Alarm $350 F 900 XR Sport: $21,490* Includes all specifications of the F 900 XR and adds the following: Feature Details Style Sport inc. Engine Spoiler Option Program Option Price High Seat (+25mm) $NCO Low Seat $NCO Anti Theft Alarm $350

*Recommended Retail Pricing is shown and includes GST, but excludes on-road costs. Customers are advised to contact their nearest BMW Motorrad dealer for all pricing enquiries.