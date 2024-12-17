BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s 2024 in review

BMW Motorrad Motorsport reflects on their highly successful 2024 season, which celebrated many titles, victories, and podiums.

The season’s highlight was Toprak Razgatlioglu’s (TUR) FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) Title win.

Private teams and riders also contributed significantly, securing twelve additional titles in the most prestigious international and national championships worldwide.

In international road racing, the BMW M 1000 RR once again proved to be the bike to beat.

From Europe to North and South America, Asia, and Australia, BMW customer racing teams competed with the BMW M 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 RR in numerous championships, including WorldSBK and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC).

The overall results were remarkable with BMW racers climbing onto the podium 371 times during season 2024, achieving 142 wins and 229 additional podium finishes.

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“A truly exciting year comes to an end. In factory racing, we celebrated the WorldSBK championship title with Toprak, and the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team secured third place overall in the FIM EWC. Additionally, our customer racing teams claimed titles in numerous other championships and consistently appeared on the podiums of their respective series week after week. In road racing, BMW racers left their mark on major international events. We are extremely proud of these achievements, as they demonstrate that the BMW M 1000 RR is a true winner’s motorcycle – and highlight the strength of the global BMW Motorrad Motorsport family.”

The 2024 BMW Champions at a glance:

FIM Superbike World Championship – Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR / ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

International German Motorcycle Championship – Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR / Champion-alpha-Van-Zon-BMW)

British National Superstock 1000 Championship – Davey Todd (GBR / Cheshire Mouldings BMW)

French Superbike Championship – Kenny Foray (FRA / Tecmas Racing Team)

French Superbike Championship Open Class – Loïc Arbel (FRA / Tecmas Racing Team)

IDM Superstock 1000 Cup – Soma Görbe (HUN / H-Moto Uni Györ Team)

International Road Racing Championship – David Datzer (GER / MTP Racing)

Canadian Superbike Championship – Ben Young (CAN / Van Dolder’s Home Team)

Canadian Amateur Superbike Championship – Goran Radisic (CAN)

SuperBike Brasil Superbike Light – Edson Bueno (BRA / BMW Motorrad SuperbikeBrasil Racing Team)

SuperBike Brasil Evo – Felipe Comerlatto (BRA / Sport Plus Racing)

SuperBike Brasil Master – Felipe Comerlatto (BRA / Sport Plus Racing)

SuperBike Brasil Rookie – Alex Soares (BRA / XMOTOX Racing)

The 2024 international road racing season kicked off with the North West 200, where Davey Todd (GBR) secured two victories and three second-place finishes on the podium. Peter Hickman (GBR) also earned podium finishes.

The season’s highlight was the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, where BMW celebrated 1-2 finishes in all three 1000 cc races. Todd won the Superstock TT and Senior TT and finished second in the Superbike TT, which Hickman claimed.

Hickman also placed second in the Superstock race, behind Todd.

Josh Brookes (AUS) took second in the Senior TT.

The season concluded with the Macau Grand Prix, which was cancelled due to heavy rain. Instead, the qualifying results were used to determine the standings, with four BMW racers occupying the top four positions: Todd, Erno Kostamo (FIN), Hickman, and Michael Rutter (GBR).