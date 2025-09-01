BMW Motorrad Vision CE

At first glance, you’d swear someone in Munich had spiked the office coffee pot. Either that, or the BMW art department lost a bet and decided to see what happens if you mash a shopping trolley, a bumper car, and a Berlin nightclub together.

Enter the BMW Motorrad Vision CE. BMW’s so-called vision of the future of urban two-wheel electromobility. Translation: they’ve built a scooter that looks like it fell out of a Blade Runner prop room.

The big headline? No helmets, no protective gear required. Clearly, nobody from BMW has ever met an Aussie cop with a quota to fill.

The Vision CE comes with a built-in roll cage and a seatbelt, so instead of strapping on leathers you can strap yourself in like you’re boarding a kiddie ride at the Easter Show.

BMW says the goal is “freedom” and a more “casual riding experience.” Then they show it being photographed in an adventure setting, as if anyone’s trading their GS for this acid trip. I bet the German ‘Cookers’ are extra special… If freedom means strapping yourself into a battery-powered wheelie bin, I’ll stick with the GS, cheers.

Of course, it’s not BMW’s first foray into this kind of lunacy. Back in 2000, they introduced the BMW C1 scooter, a contraption that allowed riders to ride without a helmet. Yeah, good luck telling that to a highway patrol copper in Dubbo. You’d be defected, fined, and on Today Tonight before you could say “but it balances itself, officer.” Think of the Vision CE as the sequel, same wacky philosophy, just with more batteries.

It does, however, come with some party tricks. It balances itself when stationary, so you’ll never again have to suffer the indignity of dropping your pride and joy at the servo. Handy if you’ve had a long lunch. The Germans do like beer…

BMW insists this is all part of their long-term electric masterplan. They rolled out the C evolution in 2014, the CE 04 in 2022, and the CE 02 in 2024. They say it’s just a concept, not for sale yet. Let’s bloody hope so. Because if this is the future…

Whether it’s the future of urban mobility or just the world’s most expensive punchline, who knows? Stranger things have happened – after all, Crocs became fashionable, didn’t they?