Pope R 18 Transcontinental

A specially modified BMW R 18 Transcontinental was presented to Pope Leo XIV during a celebratory event at the Vatican earlier this month, where it received his blessing and his signature.

The unique machine will now head to auction through Missio Austria and Sotheby’s this October, with all proceeds going to children’s aid projects in Madagascar.

The one-off R 18 Transcontinental was donated by BMW Motorrad Deutschland and customised by long-time dealer BMW Motorrad Witzel. The project was dreamed up by Witzel and Thomas Draxler, founder of JESUS-BIKER, as a way to create a truly unique bike for the Pope and raise funds for a good cause.

Finished in mother-of-pearl white with the Vatican coat of arms and other bespoke touches, the bike embarked on a symbolic ‘Peace Ride’ on 31 August from Witzel’s Sennfeld dealership to Rome.

The route passed through Schaafheim, Altötting and Verona, with church services along the way. Representatives from JESUS-BIKER, BMW Motorrad and Witzel joined the ride, most of them aboard BMW R 18s supplied by BMW Motorrad Germany.

Once in Rome, Markus Flasch (CEO of BMW Motorrad) and Michael Sommer (head of BMW Motorrad Germany) personally handed the bike over to the Pope for his blessing and autograph after the general audience.

“What initially sounded more like a crazy idea has developed into a great charity campaign,” said Flasch. “I am happy that we at BMW Motorrad can support aid projects for children in Madagascar with our R 18 Transcontinental. I would also like to thank Pope Leo XIV for taking the time to support this project.”

Before heading to auction, the signed R 18 Transcontinental will go on display at BMW Welt in Munich from 15 September to 7 October 2025.