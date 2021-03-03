BMW R 18 Classic arriving in Australia in 2021

BMW Motorrad’s R 18 is now being joined by the Classic edition, only the second variant of BMW’s first-ever cruiser with ride-away pricing starting at $30,863, with three levels of fit-out available. There’ll be the standard R 18 Classic, the R 18 Classic Custom and R 18 Classic Deluxe.

Andreas Lundgren – BMW Motorrad Australia General Manager

“The R 18 Classic brings a host of iconic touches and features to our first-ever cruiser, the R 18, which made a huge impression on the local market at launch last year. The R 18 and R 18 Classic showcase BMW’s manufacturing and design expertise with a product that delivers incredible road presence and amazing levels of riding enjoyment. Performance or presence, that ‘Big Boxer’ is truly an engine to behold.”

In the R 18 BMW boast the most powerful two-cylinder boxer engine ever used in motorcycle series production, with a displacement of 1802 cc and peak output of 67 kW (91 hp) at 4750 rpm. More than 150 Nm of torque is available from just 2000 rpm too.

A double-loop steel tube frame is utilised, alongside a R 5 inspired swingarm, with exposed shaft drive and authentically styled bolted connections. Forks are massive 49 mm units, with 120 mm of travel and feature R 5 inspired fork sleeves, maintaining a traditional theme. The rear shock is a more modern central suspension strut in comparison, with 90 mm of travel.

Braking is provided by four-piston calipers on 300 mm rotors, with two on the front and one on the rear, but are tasked with bringing the bike’s 365 kg kerb weight to a halt in a timely manner.

Wheels are wire-spoked units, sticking with the traditional theme, with 16 inch rims at each end, while ABS is standard. The seat height is an inviting 710 mm, with fuel capacity sitting at 16L.

Electronics are fairly exhaustive, despite the classic theme of the R 18, including Automatic Stability Control, three riding modes dubbed Rock, Roll and Rain, keyless ride, full LED lights, a 12V socket, MSR or dynamic engine brake control and cruise control.

The R 18 Classic Custom adds a lockable fuel cap, Hill Start Control, Headlight Pro package including adapative headlight and DRL, heated grips and an anti-theft alarm system, bumping the price to $32,448 ride-away.

For all the bells and whistles you can also opt for the R 18 Classic Deluxe, which adds everything on the custom, plus floorboards, the First Edition package with pinstripes and chrome package, as well as reverse gear, with ride-away pricing reaching $37,598. Ride-away pricing figures are based on Sydney, NSW, 2000 pricing, so may vary.

BMW R 18 Classic Specifications