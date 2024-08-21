BMW R12 nineT HL and R12 HL Review

A two for one today. Two R12s that share a lot, but differ in important ways.

First the R12 nine T. Lets just call it the nineT. Geez they make it hard to follow along with their model naming don’t they…

When the original R nineT was released it was confusing enough in that it didn’t follow the existing naming convention of the R80 and R100 that were thusly named due to their capacity. No, the R nineT (read – R90), was named to celebrate BMW’s 90 years of motorcycle manufacturing. Okay fair enough, a little indulgence now and then is fine.

And then they give it an update and call it the R12 nineT.. To distinguish it from the first R nineT. Crikey.

Now I don’t normally start with negatives, but I will here before we get onto the positives (because after this it’s mostly positive I promise). Deep breath Wayno… When did it become okay to not have a fuel gauge on a motorbike? It’s not okay. It’s bloody annoying is what it is. It’s literally one of the first thing you think about when you jump on the bike. ‘How much fuel do I have’. Even moreso for those riders who don’t ride regularly. Not even a distance to empty number somewhere.

So you just ride until the reserve comes on and then figure out you need to backtrack to that servo you went past because the next one is too far away. Whoever thought that was okay needs a stern talking to. Even more so because the bike doesn’t have a lot of range… the reserve light comes on at about 220 km.

So we got off distinctly on the wrong foot.

I love the twin gauges on the dash. A nice nod to bikes of old. But then there’s the rather cheap and awkward-looking LCD screens that are shoved inside each one… And the Tacho reads in hundreds of revs instead of thousands, so you look down and see a needle pointing to 45 and then realise that’s not kms, but revs… it’s just a bit weird.

While at first I thought it had a ‘key holder’ that did nothing (because the key is a fob), it turns out that it does activate a steering lock, so that one gets a free pass.

Ok – whinges over. Let’s look at the positives, because there are plenty.

Engine – it’s two motors in one really. Vibey and full of character down low but then once it smooths out around 30-40 hundred revs (sorry, couldn’t help it), it becomes a powerhouse if you give it it’s head. And when I say Vibey I mean it – it fairly rattles your teeth and shakes that dash cluster – Rob needed me to up the revs so he could get a pic without it being blurry!

Massive amounts of torque available. It feels way more grunty than the specs suggest. It might make ‘only’ 108 hp, but it belts out a solid 115 Nm of torque, cranking all of that out by 65 hundred revs (yeah I’m not letting that go). In fact when you really decide to get up it – It’s got almost too much thrust for the vibe of the bike.

Being quite a relaxed ride position, when you decide to open those taps, you really gotta hang on! This is the second beemer this year that I’m wondering if it’s overpowered. Not something I’d ever thought I’d be saying but there you go.

The grunt is deceptive, actually. Because it doesn’t sound like a powerhouse. It sounds… well, it sounds exactly like my little Grey Fergie at around 30 hundred revs… uncannily so. Which wasn’t something I was able to ‘unhear’ once I had made the connection. Lucky I love my little Fergie.

Fuelling is not bad, although, like the R 1300 GS, I found the transition from part to closing throttle a little too abrupt. These jiggers have a lot of engine braking dialled in. Tiny adjustments to speed when in traffic tend to be jerkier and a little more on-off-on than necessary. Considering that this is a bike that’s not trying to be a racebike.

Likewise, the gear-shift is a little overly abrupt (again – a little too sporty for my liking, just like the big new GS). Especially at lower throttle openings. Smooth it is not. Which is a shame, I was expecting something smoother when looking at the bikes styling.

However, both the fuelling and shift can be dealt with by adapting your throttle usage and using a little clutch at times.

Suspension-wise, you get 120 mm of travel front and back, both of which are fully adjustable. While I quite like that front end for both cruising about and having a dip, the rear seemed a little underdone to me by comparison. Those forks also do duties on the S 1000 I believe and they’re more than up to the task, they’re excellent. But the rear was a little harsher than it could have been.

Bigger hits aren’t softened as much as they could be, and that causes the chassis to be a little out of balance at times, not drastically, but more than I expect from a Beemer, which is normally really well sorted from a chassis perspective.

The styling is an interesting mix of cafe naked retro with some more modern touches thrown in. It’s not a bad effort, and I think a step forward from the first nineT. There are still some elements however that in isolation could well be designed for a modern sportsbike instead of a bike aimed at being a timeless roadster. Different designers working on the same bike? Perhaps.

In the end, it’s an interesting alternative to something like the R 1250 R I tested a few months back. Is it better than the R? Personally, I don’t think so, but style-wise, it walks to the beat of a very different drum, and that alone has its own appeal. And for 27 and a half grand on the road, I think it’ll find plenty of interest.

And then there’s the sister bike. The R12 HL. Let’s go with just R12 here.

It’s the same engine and basic chassis, with different bits bolted onto it, resulting in much more of a cruiser vibe here. It’s lower and meaner looking. Interesting proportions. It’s not quite full cruiser, not quite standard naked, not quite retro. It’s a bit of everything rolled into its own thing.

The ride position is a little less relaxed with your butt closer to your feet, and while it looks like it’ll be comfy, that seat is unnecessarily hard, and its shape didn’t seem to fit my butt all that well. You’d expect a bike with less suspension travel to have comfier foam in the seat… Anyway.

Speaking of travel, it’s reduced by 30 mm at both ends from the nineT to 90 mm. What was already a fairly firm rear end on the nineT get’s even moreso in the R12. You sure know about even moderate sized surface changes and small holes on this one. Big hits are painful. Did Easy Rider have nice smooth roads? Dunno. Maybe I need a cup of cement.

That shorter suspension also necessitates moving the foot pegs forward by a good amount. So much so that your shins end up resting on the air intake pipes on either side of the engine, which feels cramped and a bit weird at first. Maybe you’d get used to it after a while. It still felt cramped to me after two weeks.

That’s where the negatives stop, though – unlike the nineT, which comes with the usual expected range of ride modes, the R12 comes with just two. The same two modes as I found on the R18 Roctane. ‘Rock’ and ‘Roll’. Roll is quite the mellow thing for just cruising around, and Rock is slightly more direct. In fact, the Rock map is closer to the map I’d like on the nineT, relatively measured while still having plenty of grunt, just a twist of the mitt away.

Both maps have obvious electronic smoothing built in, the Roll map moreso. A little too much actually, which can deliver some slightly delayed input results at times. This is most noticeable when rolling off the throttle when the bike will continue on momentarily before decelerating. It is a little off-putting when it does happen, especially if you are going for the brakes at the same time… Less noticeable in Rock mode – which was still perfectly fine for crawling around town amongst the traffic, so I stayed in that mode.

I love the little letterbox-style TFT dash, too. It’s very nice and minimal. Except it doesn’t have a fuel gauge, either. And yes, it was the first thing I looked for…

A little over twenty-five thousand dollars will get you a black one and another $925 for the maroon you see pictured. I’d have to go another $835 for spoked wheels would bring it up to 27.

Both bikes have the build quality to justify the price of entry. Lovely finish – and they’re pretty bulletproof, I gather too. There’s a lot to like about Motorrad’s strategy of building variants using the same basic driveline – gives you lots to choose from and should have something for every taste.

While these bikes each have their idiosyncrasies, in an era where things seem to be converging and reducing in choice, these variants seem like a good thing.

I like these because:

Unmistakingly BMW with the R12 boxer engine

Once up in the revs a bit that engine is a surprisingly strong, smooth torquey thing

Lovely build quality

I sure gave those heated grips a workout

I’d like them more if:



The rear suspension on both bikes feels underdone

Throttle and quick-shift seem a little abrupt on the NineT. It could use the equivalent of the ‘Rock’ mode that the R12 has in it

Roll mode in the R12 has too much throttle smoothing

Subjectively, the exhaust note is a little underwhelming. Unless you like tractors.

BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 Specifications

Australian pricing and specifications

R 12 nineT: $23,990 +ORC

1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled

12.0:1 compression

EU5, 80kW (109hp) @ 7,000rpm

115Nm at 6,000rpm

Shaft drive

ABS Pro

Cast aluminium wheels

BMW Motorrad ABS

Paralever

Twin disc front brake

DTC

Rear pre-load Adjustable

Steering Stabiliser

Radial front brake calliper

Upside Down fork (adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)

12V socket

Rev Counter

Dynamic Brake Light

Electronic immobiliser

LED Flashing turn indicator/taillight/headlight/Daytime Riding Lights

USB Port

On-board computer

Riding Modes

Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable

Keyless Ride

Chrome-plated header

Aluminium fuel tank

15.5 litre fuel capacity

Weight: 220kg wet

Seat height: Standard 795mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,440

Headlight Pro: $300

Tyre Pressure Control: $380

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Connected Ride Control: $425

Digital Display: $185

Single Seater: $455

Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835

R 12 nineT HL: $26,990 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:

Comfort Package

Headlight Pro

Tyre Pressure Control

Connected Ride Control

Single Seater

Option program

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Digital Display: $185

R 12 nineT Option 719: $30,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:

Style Option 719 (Single Seater, Option 719 Billet Pack Classic, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow II, Aluminium Windshield)

Option 719 Wheels Classic

R 12: $20,210 +ORC

1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled

12.0:1 compression

EU5+, 70kW (95hp) @ 6,500rpm

110Nm at 6,000rpm

Shaft drive

ABS Pro

Cast Aluminium Wheels

BMW Motorrad ABS

Paralever

Twin disc front brake

DTC

Rear Pre-load adjustable

Steering Stabiliser

Radial Front Brake Calliper

Upside down forks (Adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)

12V Socket

Rev Counter

Dynamic brake light

Electronic immobiliser

LED indicator/taillight/headlight/daytime riding light

USB port

On-board computer

Riding Modes

Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable

Keyless Ride

14 litre fuel tank

Weight: 227kg wet

Seat height: Standard 754mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,485

Passenger Kit: $300

Design Option Exhaust Pipe: $160

Headlight Pro: $300

Tyre Pressure Control: $380

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Connected Ride Control: $425

Digital Display: $185

Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835

Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835

R 12 HL: $23,260 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 and adds the following:

Comfort Package

Design Option Exhaust Pipe

Headlight Pro

Tyre Pressure Control

Connected Ride Control

Passenger Kit

Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835

Option program

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Digital Display: $185

R 12 Option 719: $27,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 HL and adds the following:

Style Option 719 (Design Option Exhaust Pipe, Option 719 Seat Bench,

Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow I & II)

Option 719 Wheels Classic or Option 719 Wheels Classic II

BMW R12 HL Gallery

BMW R12 nineT HL Gallery