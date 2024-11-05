BMW M RR WSBK Champions Edition 2024

In honour of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s dominant championship victory in the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship, BMW is releasing a special Champion Edition M 1000 RR.

The basis for the BMW M RR WSBK Champion Edition is the M 1000 RR M Competition of the 2024 model year.

The M Competition package includes the activation code for using the M GPS Laptrigger, the M Motorsport paintwork with the base colour Blackstorm metallic, and the maintenance-friendly DLC-coated M Endurance chain.

Additionally, the M Carbon package includes high-quality components made from visible carbon and coated with clear lacquer and the M billet package. In addition to the standard monoposto tail, the passenger package including a carbon pillion seat cover is also included in the scope of delivery.

All 54 units are equipped with the original design and sponsor stickers of the factory racing machines. Various Ilmberger carbon components such as covers for the tank, frame, swingarm, wiring harness, and clutch cover, as well as fairing parts, an exhaust heat shield, and a carbon license plate holder.

In addition to the mentioned features, buyers of the special edition receive a voucher for a matching Akrapovič Evolution Line titanium exhaust system and a meet & greet with world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in person.

All 54 units are consecutively numbered from 01/54 to 54/54, feature a special graphic commemorating the world championship title on the M Carbon tank cover, and are personally signed by world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. For optimal durability, the world champion graphic and the champion’s signature have been sealed with clear lacquer.

While the number 54/54 of the M RR WSBK Champion Edition 2024 will remain with BMW Motorrad and will be on display at the BMW Museum in the future, the motorcycle with the number 01/54 goes to world champion Toprak himself.

Toprak “El Turco” Razgatlıoğlu

“Wow, what a season and we became world champions. I can’t thank BMW Motorrad, my team, and everyone involved in this fantastic success enough, and it is a great honor for me to receive the number 1 of the M RR WSBK Champion Edition 2024. It will definitely have a place of honor at my home.”

The M RR WSBK Champion Edition 2024, equipped with a certificate, is approved in Germany through individual acceptance. The registration possibilities in other European markets must be clarified on a case-by-case basis with the respective BMW Motorrad contacts. The price is 54,000 Euro (RRP including 19% VAT), which equates to around $89,000 AUD.