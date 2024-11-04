2025 BMW S 1000 R

2025 BMW M 1000 R

Last week, we showcased the updates to the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR faired sportsbikes for 2025, and now we turn our attention to their naked counterparts, the S 1000 R and M 1000 R. All are expected to arrive early next year.

The M 1000 R gets new lights and some colour scheme changes along with the M short-stroke throttle. Maximum output remains at 210 horsepower.

The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) has been updated. Its control strategy is now derived from the RR models. When paired with the M short-stroke throttle, BMW claim that noticeable improvements are rendered, particularly in Race mode for track days.

2025 BMW M 1000 R: $33,690 +ORC

· 999cc 4-cylinder inline engine with ShiftCam, titanium valves, 13.5:1 compression, EU5+ 154kW (210hp) @ 13,750rpm, 113Nm at 11,100rpm. Max. Speed 280 km/h

· Sports Silencer

· Anti-hopping Clutch

· Gear Shift Assistant Pro

· ABS Pro

· Dynamic Brake Control

· Upside Down Fork (adjustable)

· Steering Stabilizer (adjustable)

· Dynamic Traction Control

· M Winglet

· Tyre Pressure Control

· M Brake

· Suspension Strut Rear (adjustable)

· DDC

· Forged Wheels

· Heated Grips

· Electronic Immobiliser

· Dynamic Brake Light

· M Lightweight Battery

· USB Port

· Drop Sensor

· Cruise Control

· LED indicator/Headlight/Taillight/Daylight Riding Light

· Headlight Pro

· 6.5” TFT with Connectivity and Multicontroller

· On-board Computer

· M Milled Brake/Clutch Adjustable

· Keyless Ride

· M Short-Stroke Throttle Grip

· Rider’s Seat with Rear Seat Cover (M Sports Seat),

· Riding Modes Pro (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro (1-3) settings, Launch Control, Pitlane Limiter, DTC-Shift +/-, Brake Slide Assist)

· Connectivity (with BMW App)

· Detachable License Plate Holder

· Fuel Tank Aluminium

· Reverse Shift Pattern Ready

· MSR

· Race ABS

· Hill Start Control Pro

· Fuel Tank 16.5 litres (4L reserve), weight 199kg wet WMTC Fuel Consumption 6.4L/100km Seat height: 830mm

Option program

· Anti-Theft Alarm: $395

· Windshield Sport: $240

· M Titan Exhaust System: $3,340

· M Sport Seat Low: $NCO

· M Sport Seat High: $NCO

2025 BMW M 1000 R Competition: $42,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the M 1000 R and adds the following:

· M Billet Package: M Brake Lever, M Clutch Lever, M Brake Lever Guard, M Rider Footrest L+R

M Carbon Package (8): M Carbon Rear Fender, M Aero Wheel Cover, M Air Box Cover, M Tank Cover L+R, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover, Pillion Seat Cover Carbon

· Swingarm in anodised aluminium

· M Carbon Wheels

· M Carbon Front Fender inc. Tapes

· M GPS-Lap trigger*

· M Endurance chain

· Passenger Package

Option program

· Anti-Theft Alarm: $395

· M Titan Exhaust System: $3,340

· M Sport Seat Low: $NCO

· M Sport Seat High: $NCO

2025 BMW M 1000 R Images

2025 BMW S 1000 R

The S 1000 R also gets the new throttle and gains five ponies for 2025 to realise 170 horsepower. The S 1000 R also gets an improved quick-shifter, engine drag control, shorter gearing and a USB-C charging socket under the seat.

The power increase is primarily due to the redesigned intake port geometry and adjusted mapping, while maximum torque remains steady at 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm.

Additionally, the engine now complies with Euro 5+ standards. A shorter secondary gear ratio of 17 to 46 teeth further enhances acceleration.

The S 1000 R’s Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) also benefits from the updates made to the M 1000 R’s system, enhancing its overall performance. The new dual-flow LED headlight is inspired by the RR models.

2025 BMW S 1000 R: $22,870 +ORC

· 999cc 4-cylinder inline engine, 12.5:1 compression, EU5+, 126kW (170hp) @ 11,000rpm, 114Nm at 9,250rpm

· Chain Drive

· Antihopping Clutch

· Cast Aluminium Wheels

· ABS Pro

· Upside Down Fork (adjustable)

· Steering Stabilizer

· Dynamic Traction Control

· Integral ABS

· Suspension Strut Rear (Adjustable)

· Electronic Immobilizer

· LED taillight/headlight/indicators/Daytime Riding Light

· Dynamic Brake Light

· USB Port

· Drop Sensor

· Headlight Pro

· Comfort Turn Indicator

· 6.5” TFT with Connectivity and Multi-Controller

· On-board Computer

· Adjustable clutch/handbrake lever

· M Short-Stroke throttle grip (reduced rotation angle)

· Rider’s seat with rear seat cover

· Riding Modes (2)

· Connectivity (BMW App compatible)

· Detachable License Plate Holder

· Fuel tank Aluminium

· Reverse Gear Shift Pattern ready

· MSR

· Race ABS

· Hill Start Control Pro

· 16.5 L tank, WMTC Fuel Consumption 6.2L / 100km

· Seat height: Standard 830mm, Low 810mm, High 850mm

· 199kg wet

Option program

· Anti-theft Alarm System: $395

· Seat High (850mm): $NCO

· Seat Low (810mm): $NCO

2025 BMW S 1000 R Sport: $26,860 +ORC

Includes all specification of the S 1000 R and adds the following:

· Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control, Cruise Control)

· Dynamic Package (Gear shift assistant Pro, DDC, Riding Modes Pro, Engine spoiler)

· Preparation for Navigation

· Passenger Kit

Option program

· Anti-theft Alarm System: $395

· Windshield Sport: $240

· Sport Silencer: $1,450

· Seat High (850mm): $NCO

· Seat Low (810mm): $NCO

2025 BMW S 1000 R Race: $29,670 +ORC

Includes all specification of the S 1000 R and adds the following:

· Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control, Cruise Control)

· Dynamic Package (Gear shift assistant Pro, DDC, Riding Modes Pro, Engine spoiler)

· Preparation for Navigation

· Passenger Kit

· M Lightweight Battery

· Forged Wheels

· Handlebar End Mirrors

Option program

Carbon Package: $2,415

M Billet Pack*: $1,355

M Billet Pack II*: $1,355

Sport Silencer: $1,450

M GPS-Laptrigger*: $170

Windshield Sport: $240

Anti-theft Alarm System: $395

Seat High (850mm): $NCO

Seat Low (810mm): $NCO

2025 BMW S 1000 R M-Sport: $31,840 +ORC

Includes all specification of the S 1000 R and adds the following:

· Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control, Cruise Control)

· Dynamic Package (Gear shift assistant Pro, DDC, Riding Modes Pro, Engine spoiler)

· Preparation for Navigation

· Passenger Kit

· Handlebar End Mirrors

· M Package (M Endurance Chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, Sports silencer, M Sport Seat, M Battery, M Forged Wheels)

Option program

· Anti-theft Alarm System: $395

· Carbon Package: $2,415

· M Billet Pack*: $1,355

· M Billet Pack II*: $1,355

· M Sport Seat Low: $NCO

· M Sport Seat High: $NCO

· M Passenger Seat: $80

2025 BMW S 1000 R Images