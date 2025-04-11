BMW R 1300 R

The four-cylinder K 1300 R has been sorely missed by many since it was dropped from the line-up in 2015. It was a somewhat unique offering in the Motorrad catalogue with a serious shot of attitude served up by a glorious 1293 cc in-line four mustering 173 horsepower and a more than handy 140 Nm of torque. In tight terrain, the unique geometry of the K 1300 R, compared to its other K bike siblings, endowed its Duolever front end with an agility that made for some epic fun. Then, when it came to firing out the other end, that big-bore four delivered like Thor’s hammer.

While the K bike is not set to make a comeback, just yet anyway, although we do hold out hope… BMW has pulled the covers off a new BMW R 1300 R overnight.

The R 1300 R is powered by the latest generation Boxer engine that produces 145 horsepower at 7750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. It may not have that wailing top end of the K bike, but by crikey, it does have heaps of mumbo on tap everywhere in the rev range.

The new BMW R 1300 R is significantly more dynamic than its R 1250 R predecessor with the rider positioned further towards the front wheel for more control. Short folk are well looked after with a sub-800 mm seat height.

The chassis of the new BMW R 1300 R has been completely redesigned. The centrepiece is the new sheet metal main frame made of steel, which, in addition to a significant optimisation of the installation space for even more compact packaging, offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. In the course of the redesign, the rear frame was also reconceived. In place of the previous tubular steel construction, the new R 1300 R now has a rear frame made of die-cast aluminium. The R 1300 R weighs in at 239 kg, ready to ride.

In combination with a more compact drive unit, the new chassis design achieves a significant concentration of mass towards the overall centre of gravity to realise handling benefits.

New 47 mm inverted forks looks after the bumps up front while the Evo Paralever has a significantly stiffer connection via the suspension in the frame and a continuous swinging arm quick-release axle.

The electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) now goes one step further, combining the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate (“spring stiffness”) – depending on the selected riding mode, riding condition and manoeuvres. This makes the new BMW R 1300 R the first series production motorcycle with an upside-down telescopic fork that allows adjustment of the spring rate. Automatic load compensation is provided by the adjustable spring rest.

The sports suspension fitted exclusively in the new R 1300 R Performance model scores a longer upside-down fork at the front and a longer spring strut. This allows for more lean angle and in addition, firmer damping in both damping modes. The sport suspension increases ground clearance, thereby raising seat height by around 10 mm.

The R 1300 R comes as standard with a twin disc brake featuring two radially mounted four-piston fixed callipers at the front and a single disc brake with two-piston floating calliper at the rear in conjunction with BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro.

For touring, the new BMW R 1300 R can be fitted with a newly developed case system and case holders from the BMW Motorrad Original Accessories range, or with preparation for the luggage system as part of the Comfort Package. The cases, which have a capacity of 26 and 29 litres respectively, are electrified and can be unlocked using the central locking system. They also both feature interior lighting, and the left-hand case includes a USB-C charging port.

The tank bag is also new and, for the first time, completely strapless. It attaches to the bike via a tank ring.

Automated shift assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and manual or automated shifting is available as optional equipment.

The new BMW R 1300 R can be equipped with the Riding Assistant for even safer and more comfortable motorcycling. This includes Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW).

The basic version of the BMW R 1300 R is offered in the striking Snapper Rocks Blue paint finish for $22,200 plus on road costs. Additional variants include the $28,490 Exclusive in Racing Blue Metallic, the sport-focused Performance variant in Light White for $28,240, and the $30,890 premium Option 719 in Black Storm Metallic. Stocks are expected to start arriving in BMW Motorrad Australia dealerships in the third quarter of 2025.

Australian pricing and specification

R 1300 R: $22,200* (Snapper Rocks Blue)

1,300cc, 2-cylinder boxer engine with ShiftCam,13.3:1 compression, EU5+, 107kW (145hp) @ 7,750 rpm, 149Nm at 6,500 rpm, shaft drive, anti-hopping clutch

Cast aluminium wheels

Twin disk front brake

Dynamic ESA

ABS Pro

Dynamic Brake Control

Upside Down Fork

Steering Stabiliser

DTC

BMW Motorrad Paralever

Full integral ABS Pro

Radial brake calliper front

Electronic immobiliser

LED taillight

Dynamic Brake Light

12V socket

Cruise Control

LED indicator

Daytime Riding Lights/Headlight

Comfort turn indicator

Multi-controller

TFT screen

Clutch/Handbrake adjustable

Two separate seats

Keyless ride

Riding Modes

Connectivity

Hill Start Control

Fuel Tank 17 litres

Weight 239kg wet

Seat height: 785-840mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control, Luggage System preparation) with Comfort Passenger Seat and Preparation for GPS Device: $1,315

Dynamic Package (DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake) with Design Option Silencer and Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome: $2,850

Innovation Pack (Headlight Pro, Riding Assistant): $1,450

Automated Shift Assistant: $1,380

Sports Silencer: $1,250 (only with Dynamic Package)

Anti-Theft Alarm System: $395

M Lightweight Battery: $315

Seat Low: No cost option

Seat High: No cost option

R 1300 R Exclusive: $28,490* (Racing Blue Metallic)

Includes all elements from the R 1300 R but adds the following as standard:

Comfort Package

Dynamic Package

Innovation Pack

Style Exclusive (Design Option Silencer, Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome, Engine Spoiler)

Comfort Passenger Seat

Preparation for GPS device

Option program

Automated Shift Assistant: $1,380

Sports Silencer: $1,250 (only with Dynamic Package)

Anti-Theft Alarm System: $395

M Lightweight Battery: $315

Seat Low: No cost option

Seat High: No cost option

R 1300 R Performance: $28,240* (Light White)

Replaces Style Exclusive package of R 1300 R Exclusive with Style Performance (Design Option Silencer, Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome, Design Option Wheels, Seat Sport, Sport Passenger Seat, Handlebar End Mirrors, Sport Suspension, Engine Spoiler, Sport Tyres).

Preparation for GPS device

Gold forks

Option program

Innovation Pack: $1,450

Automated Shift Assistant: $1,380

Sports Silencer: $1,250 (only with Dynamic Package)

Anti-Theft Alarm System: $395

M Lightweight Battery: $315

Seat Low: No cost option

Seat High: No cost option

R 1300 R Option 719: $30,890* (Black Storm Metallic)

Replaces Style Exclusive and Style Performance with Style Option 719 (Design Option Silencer, Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome, Handlebar End Mirrors, Option 719 Wheel Sport, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow)

Innovation Pack

Preparation for GPS device

Comfort Handlebars

Option program

Automated Shift Assistant: $1,380

Sports Silencer: $1,250 (only with Dynamic Package)

Anti-Theft Alarm System: $395

M Lightweight Battery: $315

Seat Low: No cost option

Seat High: No cost option