2021 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS

BMW’s 2021 editions of the G 310 GS and G 310 R will be arriving in Australia for $7,345 and $6,960 + ORC respectively. The smallest motorcycles in the BMW range boasts a number of refinements for 2021 in the roadster style G 310 R or adventure oriented G 310 GS.

Running a proven 313 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the G 310 models now feature ryde by wire for sharper throttle response. Automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents sudden stalling of the engine, which had been a rider complaint on their predecessors.

A slip-assist clutch is also new, reducing engine drag torque on aggressive deceleration while reducing the required operating force at the clutch lever.

The new BMW G 310 R now features a full-LED headlight for even better visibility at night and LED flashing turn indicators for increased visibility in traffic. Three light functions – high beam, low beam and daytime riding light – can be conveniently operated using the left handlebar controls.

Both the clutch lever and the handbrake lever are also reach adjustable in four stages and are more suited to those with small hands.

Styling updates for G 310 models include cues from the S 1000 R, while three new colour schemes will be available to further set apart the updated models.

The BMW G 310 models are powered by a 313 single-cylinder engine producing 25 kW and 28 Nm of torque, with USD forks and a preload adjustable rear shock unit. BMW Motorrad ABS is standard, with DRLs, full LED lights, a radial front brake caliper and single disc.

Wheels are cast aluminium items, keeping weight down, with a passenger handrail, one-piece seat bench and the choice of Cosmic Black or Polar White in the G310 R, or Limestone Metallic for a $160 premium.

The G 310 GS adds a luggage rack and comes in Polar White, or 40th Anniversary Cosmis Black, or Kayanite Blue Metallic, with the latter two demanding a $125 premium.