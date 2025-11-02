Bodie Paige awarded Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award

Bodie Paige has been awarded another Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award, making it two in a single year for the talented Australian rider, who has been competing in the 2025 AMA Road Race Grand Championship.

Bodie Paige

“It’s been a long 24 hours… which has allowed me to reflect on the weekends events at Daytona International Speedway. Thrilling and exhilarating are two words that instantly come to mind. For those who don’t know… I got to jump on board the Team_Hammer_Inc factory Suzuki GSX-R 750 Supersport race bike and race around the high banks of Daytona International Speedway. After three days of action packed racing; the adrenaline was high, the pace was fast, goals were achieved and my expectations were exceeded. To top it off, I was named the 2025 Nicky Hayden Horizon award recipient for road racing. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would earn the honours in two separate disciplines. It is certainly a career defining moment. There are so many people who have played a role in getting me to where I am and for that I am forever grateful. Thank you to each and every one of you (you all know who you are). Without you all, none of this would have been possible. I want to sincerely thank. Chris Ulrich Racing, John Ulrich and the whole Team Hammer crew for providing me with this amazing opportunity. Your team’s professionalism on and off track is a testament to your success. For now I will keep working, I will keep pushing and I will continue to keep trusting in the process. Remember, there is no reward without work, no battle won without risk and no victory without effort.”

Paige won the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award in July, and with an outstanding performance at Daytona Beach, before adding the second Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award to his trophy collection on October 19. The Australian-born rider joins Dallas Daniels as the only riders to win two Horizon Awards in one year.

Ken Saillant – AMA Track Racing Manager

“Bodie Paige is a terrific kid, and truly exemplifies what it means to be a professional in regard to his work ethic, demeanor and character. Winning two Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Awards in one year is an incredibly rare feat, and it speaks to Bodie’s skill as a racer and disposition as an up-and-coming professional.”

In 2017, the AMA Board of Directors honored Nicky Hayden’s memory by naming the AMA Horizon Awards in Hayden’s honor. The annual Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Awards recognize the amateur racers who show the most promise for immediate success in the pro ranks; they are presented in the disciplines of flat track, road racing and motocross.

Although a phenomenal racer with a wide range of accolades across various racing disciplines, Hayden was much more than that. Hayden exemplified the necessary determination, civility, grit and kindness that made him an outstanding professional racer. The racer who earns the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award best represents those qualities, in addition to being outstanding in their racing discipline.

While Paige enjoyed another historic weekend in Daytona Beach, a pair of other competitors also earned special honors.

Thanks to a victory in the 500 Amateur class, Oren Bilik of Staten Island, N.Y., earned the AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year Award. Taking home the AMA Vet/Sr. Road Racer of the Year Award was Antal Halasz of College Point, N.Y., who has claimed the award in each of the last three years. Halasz won the Vet 40 1000 Expert class en route to this honor.