FIM EWC finale to be held at Estoril

Without the possibility of hosting spectators, the Bol d’Or 2020 will not take place. The local authority, Prefecture of Var has just withdrawn permission to welcome public to the race, scheduled for September 19-20. A new event, the 12 Hours of Estoril in Portugal, will take place on September 27 in its place.

The Bol d’Or2020, the proposed finale of the current FIM EWC season, was supposed to host Endurance fans at Le Castellet in the south of France on 19-20 September.

Following the strengthening of restrictions to stop Covid-19 in France, the local authority, Prefecture of Var, has withdrawn the authorisation to welcome spectators to the event. This decision has forced Editions Larivière, the race organiser, to cancel the Bol d’Or 2020.

The 2019-2020 FIM EWC Finale will instead take place in Portugal on the Estoril circuit on 27 September.

A 12-hour race is scheduled on this international circuit near Lisbon. It will close a sporting season particularly disrupted by the global health crisis. As the FIM EWC season final event, this 12-hour race will benefit from the bonus of 150% of the points in both EWC and Superstock categories, as well as intermediate points in the standings after eight hours of racing. The 4.182km Estoril circuit has hosted MotoGP and FIM Superbike World Championship events previously. Before this final event in Portugal, FIM EWC teams will race at Le Mans for the 24 Hours Motos on 29-30 August.

François Ribeiro – Head of Eurosport Events

“We support the decision of Editions Larivière to cancel the Bol d’Or 2020 within the context of stricter restrictions related to the health situation in France. We will return to this great event in September 2021. In order to protect the interests of the championship and teams, we have made every effort to replace this final race. We are pleased to announce and offer a new battle between teams at the Estoril circuit to close the 2019-2020 season.”

WE Team Standings

WE Manufacturer Standings

WC Team Standings

WC Manufacturer Standings

Independants Standings WE Team Standings Pos Team FMN Total FRA MAS 1 Suzuki Endurance Racing Team FFM 79 60 19 2 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM FMB 64 42 22 3 Wójcik Racing Team PZM 48 48 – 4 YART – YAMAHA AMF 43 13 30 5 3ART- MOTO TEAM 95 FFM 33 20 13 6 VRD IGOL PIERRET EXPERIENCES FFM 31 29 2 7 Omega Maco Racing Team SMF 30 30 0 8 Webike SRC Kawasaki France FFM 30 11 19 9 Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA MFJ 28 – 28 10 TECMAS BMW GMC FFM 26 26 – 11 Tati Team Beaujolais Racing FFM 25 24 1 12 F.C.C. TSR Honda France MFJ 25 13 12 13 National Motos FFM 22 15 7 14 Yamaha Sepang Racing NAMSSA 20 – 20 15 Bolliger Team Switzerland FMS 19 11 8 16 BMW Sepang Racing NAMSSA 14 – 14 17 Team LRP Poland PZM 13 7 6 18 Team ERC Endurance DMSB 12 – 12 19 SUZUKI JEG – KAGAYAMA RFME 12 12 0 20 TEAM PLUSONE MFJ 11 – 11 21 MOTOTECH EWC TEAM FMB 11 11 – 22 SUN CHLORELLA BY R2CL MUL 10 – 10 23 Zuff Racing Honda Swiss Team FMS 8 8 – 24 Bertl K. Racing Team AMF 8 5 3 25 FSB MATT RACING FMP 6 6 – 26 Team Kodama MFJ 5 – 5 27 KRP SANYOKOUGYOU & will raise RS-ITOH MFJ 4 – 4 28 EMRT FFM 4 4 – 29 British Endurance Racing Team ACU 3 3 0 WE Manufacturer Standings Rank Manufacturer Total FRA MAS 1 Yamaha 102 57 45 2 BMW 80 45 35 3 Suzuki 78 49 29 4 Kawasaki 55 30 25 5 Honda 54 21 33 6 Ducati 12 – 12 WC Team Standings Pos Team FMN Total FRA MAS 1 MOTO AIN FFM 98 64 34 2 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS FFM 63 52 11 3 GERT56 by GS YUASA DMSB 61 34 27 4 Wójcik Racing Team 2 PZM 53 41 12 5 No Limits Motor Team FMI 45 28 17 6 MOTORS EVENTS FFM 43 41 2 7 Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto FFM 34 14 20 8 AM Moto Racing Competition FFM 34 25 9 9 Rac 41 FFM 30 15 15 10 TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413 BMW MFJ 26 – 26 11 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 FFM 26 19 7 12 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE FFM 23 10 13 13 Junior Team LMS Suzuki FFM 16 16 – 14 PITLANE ENDURANCE FFM 15 5 10 15 TEAM HANSHIN RIDING SCHOOL MFJ 14 – 14 16 PLAYERS FFM 13 13 – 17 TEAM 202 FFM 10 4 6 18 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN FFM 8 – 8 19 GIRLS RACING TEAM FFM 7 7 – 20 Dunlop Motors Events FFM 6 6 – 21 Team Aviobike FMI 5 – 5 22 PLR FFM 3 3 – 23 Pecable Racing Team FMS 2 2 – 24 LCR ENDURANCE FFM 1 1 – WC Manufacturer Standings Pos Manufacturer Total FRA MAS 1 Yamaha 106 64 42 2 Kawasaki 83 50 33 3 Suzuki 77 47 30 4 BMW 66 21 45 5 Honda 28 13 15 Independants Standings Pos Team Cat FRA MAS PTS 1 MOTO AIN SST 24 30 54 2 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 40 0 40 3 VRD IGOL PIERRET EXPERIENCES EWC 28 11 39 4 3ART- MOTO TEAM 95 EWC 15 24 39 5 Omega Maco Racing Team EWC 33 0 33 6 TATI TEAM BEAUJOLAIS RACING EWC 21 10 31 7 GERT56 by GS YUASA SST 9 21 30 8 National Motos EWC 13 15 28 9 Bolliger Team Switzerland EWC 8 19 27 10 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS SST 17 5 22 11 No Limits Motor Team SST 6 14 20 12 TECMAS BMW GMC EWC 19 0 19 13 Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto SST 0 17 17 14 Wójcik Racing Team 2 SST 10 6 16 15 Rac 41 SST 3 12 15 16 Team LRP Poland EWC 0 13 13 17 MOTORS EVENTS SST 11 0 11 18 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 EWC 0 9 9 19 AM Moto Racing Competition SST 5 3 8 20 British Endurance Racing Team EWC 0 8 8 21 MOTOTECH EWC TEAM EWC 7 0 7 22 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE SST 0 7 7 23 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 SST 4 1 5 24 PITLANE ENDURANCE SST 0 4 4 25 PLAYERS SST 2 0 2 26 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN SST 0 2 2 27 SUZUKI JEG – KAGAYAMA EWC 1 0 1 28 TEAM 202 SST 0 0 0 29 SEIGNEUR MOTORSPORT RACING SST 0 0 0 30 Team Aviobike SST 0 0 0 31 HRT 100 – Hertrampf Racing Endurance EWC 0 0 0









