FIM EWC finale to be held at Estoril
Without the possibility of hosting spectators, the Bol d’Or 2020 will not take place. The local authority, Prefecture of Var has just withdrawn permission to welcome public to the race, scheduled for September 19-20. A new event, the 12 Hours of Estoril in Portugal, will take place on September 27 in its place.
The Bol d’Or2020, the proposed finale of the current FIM EWC season, was supposed to host Endurance fans at Le Castellet in the south of France on 19-20 September.
Following the strengthening of restrictions to stop Covid-19 in France, the local authority, Prefecture of Var, has withdrawn the authorisation to welcome spectators to the event. This decision has forced Editions Larivière, the race organiser, to cancel the Bol d’Or 2020.
The 2019-2020 FIM EWC Finale will instead take place in Portugal on the Estoril circuit on 27 September.
A 12-hour race is scheduled on this international circuit near Lisbon. It will close a sporting season particularly disrupted by the global health crisis. As the FIM EWC season final event, this 12-hour race will benefit from the bonus of 150% of the points in both EWC and Superstock categories, as well as intermediate points in the standings after eight hours of racing. The 4.182km Estoril circuit has hosted MotoGP and FIM Superbike World Championship events previously. Before this final event in Portugal, FIM EWC teams will race at Le Mans for the 24 Hours Motos on 29-30 August.
François Ribeiro – Head of Eurosport Events
“We support the decision of Editions Larivière to cancel the Bol d’Or 2020 within the context of stricter restrictions related to the health situation in France. We will return to this great event in September 2021. In order to protect the interests of the championship and teams, we have made every effort to replace this final race. We are pleased to announce and offer a new battle between teams at the Estoril circuit to close the 2019-2020 season.”
|Pos
|Team
|FMN
|Total
|FRA
|MAS
|1
|Suzuki Endurance Racing Team
|FFM
|79
|60
|19
|2
|BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|FMB
|64
|42
|22
|3
|Wójcik Racing Team
|PZM
|48
|48
|–
|4
|YART – YAMAHA
|AMF
|43
|13
|30
|5
|3ART- MOTO TEAM 95
|FFM
|33
|20
|13
|6
|VRD IGOL PIERRET EXPERIENCES
|FFM
|31
|29
|2
|7
|Omega Maco Racing Team
|SMF
|30
|30
|0
|8
|Webike SRC Kawasaki France
|FFM
|30
|11
|19
|9
|Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA
|MFJ
|28
|–
|28
|10
|TECMAS BMW GMC
|FFM
|26
|26
|–
|11
|Tati Team Beaujolais Racing
|FFM
|25
|24
|1
|12
|F.C.C. TSR Honda France
|MFJ
|25
|13
|12
|13
|National Motos
|FFM
|22
|15
|7
|14
|Yamaha Sepang Racing
|NAMSSA
|20
|–
|20
|15
|Bolliger Team Switzerland
|FMS
|19
|11
|8
|16
|BMW Sepang Racing
|NAMSSA
|14
|–
|14
|17
|Team LRP Poland
|PZM
|13
|7
|6
|18
|Team ERC Endurance
|DMSB
|12
|–
|12
|19
|SUZUKI JEG – KAGAYAMA
|RFME
|12
|12
|0
|20
|TEAM PLUSONE
|MFJ
|11
|–
|11
|21
|MOTOTECH EWC TEAM
|FMB
|11
|11
|–
|22
|SUN CHLORELLA BY R2CL
|MUL
|10
|–
|10
|23
|Zuff Racing Honda Swiss Team
|FMS
|8
|8
|–
|24
|Bertl K. Racing Team
|AMF
|8
|5
|3
|25
|FSB MATT RACING
|FMP
|6
|6
|–
|26
|Team Kodama
|MFJ
|5
|–
|5
|27
|KRP SANYOKOUGYOU & will raise RS-ITOH
|MFJ
|4
|–
|4
|28
|EMRT
|FFM
|4
|4
|–
|29
|British Endurance Racing Team
|ACU
|3
|3
|0
|Rank
|Manufacturer
|Total
|FRA
|MAS
|1
|Yamaha
|102
|57
|45
|2
|BMW
|80
|45
|35
|3
|Suzuki
|78
|49
|29
|4
|Kawasaki
|55
|30
|25
|5
|Honda
|54
|21
|33
|6
|Ducati
|12
|–
|12
|Pos
|Team
|FMN
|Total
|FRA
|MAS
|1
|MOTO AIN
|FFM
|98
|64
|34
|2
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|FFM
|63
|52
|11
|3
|GERT56 by GS YUASA
|DMSB
|61
|34
|27
|4
|Wójcik Racing Team 2
|PZM
|53
|41
|12
|5
|No Limits Motor Team
|FMI
|45
|28
|17
|6
|MOTORS EVENTS
|FFM
|43
|41
|2
|7
|Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto
|FFM
|34
|14
|20
|8
|AM Moto Racing Competition
|FFM
|34
|25
|9
|9
|Rac 41
|FFM
|30
|15
|15
|10
|TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413 BMW
|MFJ
|26
|–
|26
|11
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|FFM
|26
|19
|7
|12
|JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE
|FFM
|23
|10
|13
|13
|Junior Team LMS Suzuki
|FFM
|16
|16
|–
|14
|PITLANE ENDURANCE
|FFM
|15
|5
|10
|15
|TEAM HANSHIN RIDING SCHOOL
|MFJ
|14
|–
|14
|16
|PLAYERS
|FFM
|13
|13
|–
|17
|TEAM 202
|FFM
|10
|4
|6
|18
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|FFM
|8
|–
|8
|19
|GIRLS RACING TEAM
|FFM
|7
|7
|–
|20
|Dunlop Motors Events
|FFM
|6
|6
|–
|21
|Team Aviobike
|FMI
|5
|–
|5
|22
|PLR
|FFM
|3
|3
|–
|23
|Pecable Racing Team
|FMS
|2
|2
|–
|24
|LCR ENDURANCE
|FFM
|1
|1
|–
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Total
|FRA
|MAS
|1
|Yamaha
|106
|64
|42
|2
|Kawasaki
|83
|50
|33
|3
|Suzuki
|77
|47
|30
|4
|BMW
|66
|21
|45
|5
|Honda
|28
|13
|15
|Pos
|Team
|Cat
|FRA
|MAS
|PTS
|1
|MOTO AIN
|SST
|24
|30
|54
|2
|Wójcik Racing Team
|EWC
|40
|0
|40
|3
|VRD IGOL PIERRET EXPERIENCES
|EWC
|28
|11
|39
|4
|3ART- MOTO TEAM 95
|EWC
|15
|24
|39
|5
|Omega Maco Racing Team
|EWC
|33
|0
|33
|6
|TATI TEAM BEAUJOLAIS RACING
|EWC
|21
|10
|31
|7
|GERT56 by GS YUASA
|SST
|9
|21
|30
|8
|National Motos
|EWC
|13
|15
|28
|9
|Bolliger Team Switzerland
|EWC
|8
|19
|27
|10
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|SST
|17
|5
|22
|11
|No Limits Motor Team
|SST
|6
|14
|20
|12
|TECMAS BMW GMC
|EWC
|19
|0
|19
|13
|Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto
|SST
|0
|17
|17
|14
|Wójcik Racing Team 2
|SST
|10
|6
|16
|15
|Rac 41
|SST
|3
|12
|15
|16
|Team LRP Poland
|EWC
|0
|13
|13
|17
|MOTORS EVENTS
|SST
|11
|0
|11
|18
|Motobox Kremer Racing #65
|EWC
|0
|9
|9
|19
|AM Moto Racing Competition
|SST
|5
|3
|8
|20
|British Endurance Racing Team
|EWC
|0
|8
|8
|21
|MOTOTECH EWC TEAM
|EWC
|7
|0
|7
|22
|JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE
|SST
|0
|7
|7
|23
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|SST
|4
|1
|5
|24
|PITLANE ENDURANCE
|SST
|0
|4
|4
|25
|PLAYERS
|SST
|2
|0
|2
|26
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|SST
|0
|2
|2
|27
|SUZUKI JEG – KAGAYAMA
|EWC
|1
|0
|1
|28
|TEAM 202
|SST
|0
|0
|0
|29
|SEIGNEUR MOTORSPORT RACING
|SST
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Team Aviobike
|SST
|0
|0
|0
|31
|HRT 100 – Hertrampf Racing Endurance
|EWC
|0
|0
|0