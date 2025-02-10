2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round Five – Budapest, Hungary
Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt extended his winning streak to five with a hard-fought overall victory at the fifth round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Budapest. Bolt secured two race wins, while runner-up Jonny Walker claimed the Superpole victory and a race win for Triumph.
The track inside the MVM Dome was one of the shortest of the season so far. In SuperPole, Jonny Walker claimed the full three points with a commanding lead, finishing nearly half a second ahead of the competition. Billy Bolt pushed hard on the demanding course to secure two crucial championship points, while Mitchell Brightmore earned the final point in third place.
Billy Bolt got off to a strong start in race one, taking an inside line through the first corner to secure the holeshot. From there, the Brit remained focused, skillfully navigating lapped traffic and maintaining a solid pace to cross the finish line in first place. Jonny Walker followed in second, with Ashton Brightmore rounding out the podium in third.
Starting from the back row in race two’s reverse-grid start, Jonny Walker had an incredible launch, emerging from the first turn in third place. The TF 250 rider quickly hunted down his competitors, taking the lead by lap four and building a comfortable advantage. With a flawless performance, Walker delivered a masterclass in racing, securing a well-deserved victory—Triumph’s first-ever SuperEnduro race win. Billy Bolt finished in second, with William Hoare completing the podium in third
Billy Bolt made another strong start in race three, rounding the first corner in second before taking the lead after clearing the rocks. From that point on, he was untouchable for the final 13 laps of the evening. Looking fast, smooth, and in complete control, Bolt lapped all but the top four riders on his way to securing his second race win of the night. Mitchell Brightmore finished second, while Jonny Walker crossed the line in third, both trailing over 10 seconds behind.
With a second-place finish in SuperPole and 1-2-1 race results, Bolt clinched his fifth consecutive overall victory, extending his lead at the top of the championship standings to a commanding 85 points.
Billy Bolt – P1
“Overall, I’m really happy with how the evening went. I was frustrated after race one, because I knew I could have ridden better. Then, even though I came second in race two, I was a lot happier with how that race went – we were able to make some changes to the bike and I tried out some new lines, and that all seemed to pay off. In race three, everything came together and I felt really comfortable out there. It feels great to take another win, and now I’m looking forward to my home race in Newcastle in three weeks’ time.”
Jonny Walker’s impressive performance earned him a well-deserved runner-up finish overall in Budapest, solidifying his hold on second place in the championship standings with two rounds remaining.
Jonny Walker – P2
“Just finished up here in Budapest, P2 overall with a race win and SuperPole victory! There were definitely some positives to take away, and of course we are going to keep working hard ready for Newcastle in three weeks for my home race which I’m really excited for. The bike was perfect tonight and I have no complaints, so we’re just going to keep making steps every race and well be on that top step soon.”
2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round Four Results
Prestige Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|Husqvarna
|GBR
|6:47.845
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|Triumph
|GBR
|+4.768
|3
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas
|GBR
|+6.490
|4
|Diogo VIEIRA
|Gas Gas
|POR
|+19.471
|5
|Cooper ABBOTT
|Sherco
|USA
|+1 lap
|6
|William HOARE
|Husqvarna
|GBR
|+1 lap
|7
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas
|GBR
|+1 lap
|8
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|Beta
|ESP
|+1 lap
|9
|Eddie KARLSSON
|Stark
|SWE
|+1 lap
|10
|Toby MARTYN
|Rieju
|GBR
|+1 lap
|11
|Harry EDMONDSON
|Triumph
|GBR
|+2 lap
|12
|Tim APOLLE
|Beta
|GER
|+3 lap
|13
|Alexander GOTKOWSKI
|Suzuki
|PZM
|+5 lap
Prestige Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Jonathan WALKER
|Triumph
|GBR
|6:32.630
|2
|Billy BOLT
|Husqvarna
|GBR
|+2.049
|3
|William HOARE
|Husqvarna
|GBR
|+15.952
|4
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas
|GBR
|+20.532
|5
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|Rieju
|PZM
|+24.886
|6
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas
|GBR
|+25.607
|7
|Cooper ABBOTT
|Sherco
|USA
|+27.423
|8
|Eddie KARLSSON
|Stark
|SWE
|+1 lap
|9
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|Beta
|ESP
|+1 lap
|10
|Diogo VIEIRA
|Gas Gas
|POR
|+1 lap
|11
|Tim APOLLE
|Beta
|GER
|+1 lap
|12
|Toby MARTYN
|Rieju
|GBR
|+2 lap
|13
|Harry EDMONDSON
|Triumph
|GBR
|+2 lap
|14
|Alexander GOTKOWSKI
|Suzuki
|PZM
|+5 lap
Prestige Race 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|Husqvarna
|GBR
|7:04.089
|2
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas
|GBR
|+10.987
|3
|Jonathan WALKER
|Triumph
|GBR
|+11.326
|4
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas
|GBR
|+12.746
|5
|Eddie KARLSSON
|Stark
|SWE
|+1 lap
|6
|William HOARE
|Husqvarna
|GBR
|+1 lap
|7
|Cooper ABBOTT
|Sherco
|USA
|+1 lap
|8
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|Rieju
|HALF
|+1 lap
|9
|Diogo VIEIRA
|Gas Gas
|POR
|+1 lap
|10
|Tim APOLLE
|Beta
|GER
|+1 lap
|11
|Harry EDMONDSON
|Triumph
|GBR
|+2 lap
|12
|Alexander GOTKOWSKI
|Suzuki
|PZM
|+6 laps
Prestige Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|SP
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Billy BOLT
|2
|20
|17
|20
|59
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|3
|17
|20
|15
|55
|3
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|0
|15
|13
|13
|41
|4
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|1
|9
|10
|17
|37
|5
|William HOARE
|–
|10
|15
|10
|35
|6
|Cooper ABBOTT
|–
|11
|9
|9
|29
|7
|Diogo VIEIRA
|0
|13
|6
|7
|26
|8
|Eddie KARLSSON
|–
|7
|8
|11
|26
|9
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|0
|0
|11
|8
|19
|10
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|–
|8
|7
|0
|15
|11
|Tim APOLLE
|–
|4
|5
|6
|15
|12
|Harry EDMONDSON
|–
|5
|3
|5
|13
|13
|Toby MARTYN
|0
|6
|4
|0
|10
|14
|Alexander GOTKOWSKI
|–
|3
|2
|4
|9
Prestige World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Billy BOLT
|303
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|218
|3
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|194
|4
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|182
|5
|Eddie KARLSSON
|158
|6
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|145
|7
|Cooper ABBOTT
|142
|8
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|123
|9
|William HOARE
|115
|10
|Tim APOLLE
|97
|11
|Diogo VIEIRA
|91
|12
|Toby MARTYN
|71
|13
|Harry EDMONDSON
|63
|14
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|27
|15
|Jordi SALA
|20
|16
|Taddy BŁAŻUSIAK
|8
Junior World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA
|232
|2
|Milan SCHMÜSER
|206
|3
|Toby SHAW
|174
|4
|Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ
|172
|5
|Szymon KUS
|168
|6
|Henry STRAUSS
|162
|7
|Roland LISZKA
|161
|8
|Alex PUEY
|131
|9
|Raúl FRUTOS DE MINGO
|124
|10
|Burts CRAYSTON
|108
Youth World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Ramón GODINO GÓMEZ
|185
|2
|Fraiser LAMPKIN
|155
|3
|Michał LASKA
|146
|4
|Connor WATSON
|105
|5
|Hugo VUKCEVIC
|86
|6
|Eneko MARTINEZ
|86
|7
|Adam KOLLÁR
|76
|8
|Luca KROPITSCH
|76
|9
|Wojtek WALCZAK
|75
|10
|Elias MANGANELLI
|60
Round six of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is set in Newcastle, in the United Kingdom on 1 March.
Images by Future7Media