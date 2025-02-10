2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Five – Budapest, Hungary

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt extended his winning streak to five with a hard-fought overall victory at the fifth round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Budapest. Bolt secured two race wins, while runner-up Jonny Walker claimed the Superpole victory and a race win for Triumph.

The track inside the MVM Dome was one of the shortest of the season so far. In SuperPole, Jonny Walker claimed the full three points with a commanding lead, finishing nearly half a second ahead of the competition. Billy Bolt pushed hard on the demanding course to secure two crucial championship points, while Mitchell Brightmore earned the final point in third place.

Billy Bolt got off to a strong start in race one, taking an inside line through the first corner to secure the holeshot. From there, the Brit remained focused, skillfully navigating lapped traffic and maintaining a solid pace to cross the finish line in first place. Jonny Walker followed in second, with Ashton Brightmore rounding out the podium in third.

Starting from the back row in race two’s reverse-grid start, Jonny Walker had an incredible launch, emerging from the first turn in third place. The TF 250 rider quickly hunted down his competitors, taking the lead by lap four and building a comfortable advantage. With a flawless performance, Walker delivered a masterclass in racing, securing a well-deserved victory—Triumph’s first-ever SuperEnduro race win. Billy Bolt finished in second, with William Hoare completing the podium in third

Billy Bolt made another strong start in race three, rounding the first corner in second before taking the lead after clearing the rocks. From that point on, he was untouchable for the final 13 laps of the evening. Looking fast, smooth, and in complete control, Bolt lapped all but the top four riders on his way to securing his second race win of the night. Mitchell Brightmore finished second, while Jonny Walker crossed the line in third, both trailing over 10 seconds behind.

With a second-place finish in SuperPole and 1-2-1 race results, Bolt clinched his fifth consecutive overall victory, extending his lead at the top of the championship standings to a commanding 85 points.

Billy Bolt – P1

“Overall, I’m really happy with how the evening went. I was frustrated after race one, because I knew I could have ridden better. Then, even though I came second in race two, I was a lot happier with how that race went – we were able to make some changes to the bike and I tried out some new lines, and that all seemed to pay off. In race three, everything came together and I felt really comfortable out there. It feels great to take another win, and now I’m looking forward to my home race in Newcastle in three weeks’ time.”

Jonny Walker’s impressive performance earned him a well-deserved runner-up finish overall in Budapest, solidifying his hold on second place in the championship standings with two rounds remaining.

Jonny Walker – P2

“Just finished up here in Budapest, P2 overall with a race win and SuperPole victory! There were definitely some positives to take away, and of course we are going to keep working hard ready for Newcastle in three weeks for my home race which I’m really excited for. The bike was perfect tonight and I have no complaints, so we’re just going to keep making steps every race and well be on that top step soon.”

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Four Results

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Bike Nat. Gap 1 Billy BOLT Husqvarna GBR 6:47.845 2 Jonathan WALKER Triumph GBR +4.768 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas GBR +6.490 4 Diogo VIEIRA Gas Gas POR +19.471 5 Cooper ABBOTT Sherco USA +1 lap 6 William HOARE Husqvarna GBR +1 lap 7 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas GBR +1 lap 8 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO Beta ESP +1 lap 9 Eddie KARLSSON Stark SWE +1 lap 10 Toby MARTYN Rieju GBR +1 lap 11 Harry EDMONDSON Triumph GBR +2 lap 12 Tim APOLLE Beta GER +3 lap 13 Alexander GOTKOWSKI Suzuki PZM +5 lap

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Bike Nat. Gap 1 Jonathan WALKER Triumph GBR 6:32.630 2 Billy BOLT Husqvarna GBR +2.049 3 William HOARE Husqvarna GBR +15.952 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas GBR +20.532 5 Dominik OLSZOWY Rieju PZM +24.886 6 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas GBR +25.607 7 Cooper ABBOTT Sherco USA +27.423 8 Eddie KARLSSON Stark SWE +1 lap 9 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO Beta ESP +1 lap 10 Diogo VIEIRA Gas Gas POR +1 lap 11 Tim APOLLE Beta GER +1 lap 12 Toby MARTYN Rieju GBR +2 lap 13 Harry EDMONDSON Triumph GBR +2 lap 14 Alexander GOTKOWSKI Suzuki PZM +5 lap

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Bike Nat. Gap 1 Billy BOLT Husqvarna GBR 7:04.089 2 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas GBR +10.987 3 Jonathan WALKER Triumph GBR +11.326 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas GBR +12.746 5 Eddie KARLSSON Stark SWE +1 lap 6 William HOARE Husqvarna GBR +1 lap 7 Cooper ABBOTT Sherco USA +1 lap 8 Dominik OLSZOWY Rieju HALF +1 lap 9 Diogo VIEIRA Gas Gas POR +1 lap 10 Tim APOLLE Beta GER +1 lap 11 Harry EDMONDSON Triumph GBR +2 lap 12 Alexander GOTKOWSKI Suzuki PZM +6 laps

Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider SP R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT 2 20 17 20 59 2 Jonathan WALKER 3 17 20 15 55 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 0 15 13 13 41 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 1 9 10 17 37 5 William HOARE – 10 15 10 35 6 Cooper ABBOTT – 11 9 9 29 7 Diogo VIEIRA 0 13 6 7 26 8 Eddie KARLSSON – 7 8 11 26 9 Dominik OLSZOWY 0 0 11 8 19 10 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO – 8 7 0 15 11 Tim APOLLE – 4 5 6 15 12 Harry EDMONDSON – 5 3 5 13 13 Toby MARTYN 0 6 4 0 10 14 Alexander GOTKOWSKI – 3 2 4 9

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Billy BOLT 303 2 Jonathan WALKER 218 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 194 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 182 5 Eddie KARLSSON 158 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 145 7 Cooper ABBOTT 142 8 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 123 9 William HOARE 115 10 Tim APOLLE 97 11 Diogo VIEIRA 91 12 Toby MARTYN 71 13 Harry EDMONDSON 63 14 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 27 15 Jordi SALA 20 16 Taddy BŁAŻUSIAK 8

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA 232 2 Milan SCHMÜSER 206 3 Toby SHAW 174 4 Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ 172 5 Szymon KUS 168 6 Henry STRAUSS 162 7 Roland LISZKA 161 8 Alex PUEY 131 9 Raúl FRUTOS DE MINGO 124 10 Burts CRAYSTON 108

Youth World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Ramón GODINO GÓMEZ 185 2 Fraiser LAMPKIN 155 3 Michał LASKA 146 4 Connor WATSON 105 5 Hugo VUKCEVIC 86 6 Eneko MARTINEZ 86 7 Adam KOLLÁR 76 8 Luca KROPITSCH 76 9 Wojtek WALCZAK 75 10 Elias MANGANELLI 60

Round six of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is set in Newcastle, in the United Kingdom on 1 March.

Images by Future7Media