Daniel Craig donates limited edition Triumphs to RNLI fundraising

Daniel Craig has donated his personal limited edition 007 Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Bond Edition models to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). The two bikes were signed by the movie star, adding even greater exclusivity.

Daniel Craig

“The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake. I have incredible memories of going afloat with the RNLI crew at Ramsgate to experience first-hand what it’s like to be part of the organisation that has saved over 146,000 lives since starting up over 200 years ago.

“I am honoured and immensely proud to support the RNLI and hope the auction of Triumph’s Limited Edition Bond motorcycles proves popular. The riding experience with Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson adds another unique and exciting dynamic to the lots. I worked with Lee on Casino Royale, all the way through to No Time To Die; the opportunity is not to be missed and will help raise funds for the truly lifesaving cause that is the RNLI.”

Inspired by the bikes that featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, the #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition and the #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be auctioned with the opportunity to ride with Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and 007 Bond stunt double Paul Edmondson at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales.

Bonhams | Cars Motorcycles will auction the two bikes at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on October 12-13, 2024 in Staffordshire (UK).

They will be sold with the original V5C documents bearing Daniel Craig’s name, as well as a certificate of authenticity signed by both Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO, Nick Bloor.

Nick Bloor – Triumph CEO

“Triumph is delighted to support the 200th anniversary of the RNLI with this auction of two unique Bond motorcycles spearheaded by Daniel Craig. We wish all bidders the very best of luck with the auction of Daniel Craig’s Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 900 Bond Limited Editions, which are both unique motorcycles in Triumph’s history, and I hope that the winners enjoy the unique experience of riding with the incredible stunt riders Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson. This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity!”