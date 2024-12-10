2025 Triumph Bobber TFC

Triumph’s Bobber was tastefully executed from the start, both in style and substance. There are always compromises with such bikes, but Triumph’s Bobber performed well while showcasing the styling dictated by the design brief.

The somewhat underdone single-disc front end on the 2017 original was replaced with a twin-disc set-up in a 2021 model update that introduced Showa forks and a larger 12-litre tank.

In 2020, Triumph gave the Bobber the TFC treatment, and five years later, Hinckley is set to do the same again when the 2025 Bobber TFC lands in March. You will have to get in quick, though, as only 750 will be produced worldwide.

The TFC scores twin Brembo M50 radial calipers and 310mm discs which is an upgrade over the axial Brembos seen on the rest of the current Bobber models.

Rolling on a larger diameter 19-inch front wheel, the Bobber TFC cuts a different stance to its current siblings that sport a fat 16-inch front. The original 2017 Bobber also ran a 19-inch front. Thus, it is a somewhat back-to-the-future feature here.

A pair of matt black slash-cut Akrapovic silencers with carbon-fibre end caps complement the Bobber TFC’s more aggressive engine map and the quickened throttle response in its extra Sport riding mode.

The maximum power and torque numbers are unchanged but the TFC gets to its 77 pony peak 100 rpm earlier and makes peak torque 250 rpm lower than other Bobbers.

The Bobber TFC sports a two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents on its smaller nine-litre fuel tank. Each of the tanks are signed on the underside by the artist.

Gloss lacquered real carbon fibre-side panels and mud-guard stays add a high-end touch.

Gold anodised fork sliders and fork caps add to the gold slashes painted on the tank, side covers and the similarly coloured links on the drive chain.

The forks themselves are fully-adjustable 43mm Öhlins NIX 30 upside-down units and offer the same 90 mm of travel afforded by the Showa items fitted to other models in the Bobber range.

Likewise, at 77 mm the rear travel is the same as other Bobber models, but the TFC scores an Öhlins monoshock that is adjustable for pre-load and rebound damping.

The clip-on bars with billet aluminium yokes provide a sportier riding position, while a reduction of more than 5 kg over the standard Bobber model has been realised through the use of carbon-fibre and other measures.

The black premium leather floating single seat embossed with the Triumph triangle logo gives the appearance of a hardtail, but there is 77 mm of suspension travel back there.

Arriving in dealerships from March 2025, the new Bobber TFC will be available from $32,290 rideaway. Customers can reserve their Bobber or find out more at TriumphMotorcycles.com.au

This also happens to be a great opportunity to share this image of Trev smoking up the original Bobber back in 2017.

2025 Triumph Bobber TFC Specifications

Engine – 1200 cc parallel-twin, 8-valve, SOHC

Firing Order – 270°

Cooling – Liquid

Bore x Stroke – 97.6 x 80 mm

Compression Ratio – 10:1

Maximum Power – 77 hp (57.5 kW) at 6000 rpm

Maximum Torque – 106 Nm at 3750 rpm

Induction – EFI

Exhaust – Brushed stainless 2-into-2 with Akrapovič silencers

Final Drive – X-ring chain

Clutch – Wet, multi-plate, slip-assist

Gearbox – Six-speed

Frame – Tubular steel cradle

Swing-arm – Twin sided tubular steel

Rims – 32-spoke 19 x 2.5″ (F), 16 x 3.5″ (R)

Tyres – 100/90-19 (F), 150/80-16 (R)

Front Suspension – 43mm Öhlins NIX 30 upside-down forks, adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound damping. 90mm wheel travel.

Rear Suspension – Öhlins monoshock with linkage, adjustable for pre-load and rebound damping. 77mm wheel travel.

Front Brakes – Twin 310mm fixed discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial calipers, ABS

Rear Brake – Single 255mm fixed disc, Nissin axial caliper, ABS

L x W x H – 2235 x 774 x 1060 mm

Seat Height – 690-700 mm

Wheelbase – 1510 mm

Rake – 25.7°

Wet Weight – 237 kg

Fuel Capacity – 9 Litres

Instruments – Analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD display and TFC branding

Service Intervals – 16,000 km

Available – March, 2025 (limited supply)

Pricing – $32,290 Ride Away

2025 Triumph Bobber TFC Images