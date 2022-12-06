CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage & Sport

Bonus $650 CL-X Pack until Feb 28, 2023

CFMOTO Australia have launched a new summer special offer for its 700CL-X Heritage and Sport range of modern classics, running until February 28, 2023.

During the special offer period, customers who purchase either a 700CL-X Heritage or 700CL-X Sport will receive a free CFMOTO Genuine Accessory CL-X Pack.

The pack consists of a CL-X-branded aluminium radiator guard, aluminium chain guard, side stand enlargement plate and a set of premium aluminium bar-end mirrors, valued over $650 and supplied at the time of vehicle delivery.

CFMOTO 700CL-X Range Highlights

693 cc DOHC parallel-twin engine

73 hp (55 kW) @ 8500 rpm

68 Nm @ 6500 rpm

Bosch EFI with ride-by-wire throttle

Two ride modes, Sport or Rain

Cruise Control

Slipper clutch

41 mm KYB upside-down fork, fully adjustable

KYB shock with preload and compression adjustment

Brembo radial-mount four-pot M4.30 calipers, dual petal discs – 700CL-X Sport

J.Juan radial-mount four-piston caliper, single 320mm disc – 700CL-X Heritage

Clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors (700CL-X Sport)

Riser handlebars with traditional mirrors (700CL-X Heritage)

Three-Year Warranty

If you’re interested in the CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage & Sport head over to the www.cfmoto.com.au website or contact your local CFMOTO dealer.

You can check out our reviews of the CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage (link) and CFMOTO 700CL-X Sport (link) by clicking on the model name links here.