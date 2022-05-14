502c + BONUS GEAR PACK

The multi award-winning LAMS approved 502c Urban Cruiser is now back, and better than ever. With its aggressive lines, renegade demeanour, and silky smooth gearbox, the 502c is the pro-choice of cruiser motorcycles in the 500cc segment.

From 3rd May until 30th June, Benelli Australia is giving you the chance to Gear Up when you purchase a new 502c Urban Cruiser! Get a BONUS $650 Gear Pack including a Benelli Jacket, Benelli Helmet and pair of Street Gloves for a limited time only.

Available for immediate delivery in 5 colourways, visit our website to book a test ride, or to order your new 502c Urban Cruiser online.