Free Dark Tint Visor with select Shoei helmets in November!

If you’re looking for a new lid, now’s the right time to check out the Shoei range, with X-Spirit III, NXR2, NXR, Glamster, Ex-Zero and J.O helmets receiving a bonus dark tint visor during November, while stocks last!

The dark tint visors are valued up to $119 and help increase visibility on those bright summer days that were just made for riding. Not only do they protect against 99% of the sun’s UV rays, the dark tint means you’re not having to ride with sunglasses, improving your field of vision.

A tinted visor can help reduce eye fatigue too – allowing you to concentrate for longer – while also helping reduce the heat in your helmet by blocking sun from directly hitting your face.

The offer is available at participating dealers during November 2021 only, while stocks last. Only available on items currently in stock or in stock with the national distributor. If you need to find your local Shoei dealer, check out the Shoei Australia dealer locator website.

Here’s a quick look at each of the helmets that currently benefit from this deal:

Shoei X-Spirit III

Shoei’s X-Spirit III is track certified by Marc Marquez – the fastest road racer on the planet. The X-Spirit III is a proven race weapon for those who aren’t willing to sacrifice a single detail when it comes to high-end performance.

Like the handcrafted race bikes that dominate MotoGP’s premiere racing circuits, every detail of the X-Spirit III was carefully designed, tested and fine-tuned until this final, uncompromised helmet was born.

Dark tint visors available are the 1112345 (CWR-1) and 1114799 (CWR-F).

Shoei NXR2

The very latest performance helmet model in the Shoei line-up is the all new NXR2. The process of improving is a constant evolution, and with a world-class team of designers and engineers leading the charge on the development of this helmet, which improves on the popular NXR platform.

Utilising a state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility, extensive array of proprietary materials, and the industry’s most stringent quality assurance practices, Shoei developed the all-new NXR2.

The dark tint visor 1122353 (CWR-F2) is available for the NXR2.

Shoei NXR

Shoei utilised its 55-year wealth of knowledge, state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility, proprietary materials, and the industry’s most stringent quality assurance practices to develop the original NXR helmet, the successor to the NXR2.

A lighter, more compact, streamlined helmet with next-level functionality, Shoei’s NXR is as home at the track as it is on the road.

The Shoei NXR takes dark tint visor 1112345 (CWR-1).

Shoei Glamster

The Glamster is the latest addition to Shoei’s neo-classic series and offers the comfort and safety of a modern full face helmet with genuine vintage style.

It features a multi-ply matrix AIM shell, dual layer multi-density EPS liner, exceptional ventilation performance and a micro ratchet strap retention system. The CPB-1 dark tint visor is available for this lid (1120712).

Shoei Ex-Zero

Classic design is blended with modern technology and performance in the Ex-Zero helmet. Based on the classic Shoei designs of yesteryear, the Ex-Zero combines Shoei’s unique AIM lightweight composite shell, with a multi-density four piece inner EPS liner to create a super-lightweight helmet, with Shoei’s signature high-level performance, quality and safety.

The dark tint visor available for the Shoei Ex-Zero is 1114796 (CJ-3).

Shoei J.O

Whether you ride a custom classic or modern retro, the Shoei J•O will match your ride, with no compromise on safety and comfort.

A classic open face helmet with visor, it features a multi-ply matrix AIM shell, dual layer multi-density EPS liner, interior comfort system and rear goggle strap to hold your goggles in place at speed. A CJ-3 dark tint visor is available – 1114796.

For more information see your local Shoei stockist or visit the Shoei Australia or McLeod Accessories website.