CFMOTO Australia is heating up the summer riding season with an exciting promotion for new riders looking to experience their learner-approved Supersports motorcycle. Until January 31, 2025, or while stocks last, every new MY23 450SR S sold will include a BONUS Scorpion EXO-1400 EVO II Air helmet, valued at $699.

The 450SR S is the perfect companion for riders seeking a feature-packed, high-performance motorcycle that doesn’t break the bank. With its aggressive supersports styling, advanced aerodynamics, and lightweight design, the 450SR S is engineered to deliver an exhilarating riding experience.

CFMOTO 450SR S highlights

A 450cc parallel twin 270°engine delivering smooth, responsive power with a highly engaging exhaust note.

Brembo front brake for superior stopping performance.

Advanced Antilock Brake and Traction Control systems.

Adjustable KYB suspension tuned for confidence-inspiring handling performance.

A state-of-the-art 5-inch TFT display and full LED lighting for maximum visibility.

Learner-approved in all states and territories (LAMS)

The included Scorpion EXO-1400 EVO II Air helmet is at the high end of modern helmet technology, offering:

Lightweight carbon fibre construction for all-day comfort.

Advanced ventilation for optimal airflow during warm-weather rides.

A Pinlock Maxvision insert for crystal-clear, fog-free vision.

The innovative Airfit cheek pad system allows riders to customise their fit.

ECE R22.06 safety certification and a 5-year warranty, ensuring maximum safety and peace of mind.

Every MY23 450SR S also comes backed by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty, reinforcing CFMOTO’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Matthew Reilly – CFMOTO Australia

“We understand that getting into motorcycling can be expensive, especially when purchasing high-quality riding gear. That’s why we’re including a premium Scorpion helmet to help new riders gear up and enjoy the summer riding season safely and stylishly.”

The Fine Print

*Offer applies to MY23 CFMOTO 450SR S motorcycles sold during the promotional period or until stocks last. Excludes 450SR and Demonstrators. The ride-away price is calculated, allowing for a 6-month registration term. In states where no 6-month registration term is available, the ride-away price will be $9,590, and the registration term will be 12 months. To confirm the ride-away price and registration term in your area, please contact your local CFMOTO motorcycle dealer.