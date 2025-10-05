MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika Race Report

I had a feeling things were not going to suddenly get boring just because the championship was over. Never doubt MotoGP. It delivers ecstasy and despair, unlubed and in equal measure. Just as it did over the weekend.

The new champion, Marc Marquez, is likely still in transit back to Spain to deal with his freshly-broken collarbone. His right collarbone. On his “bad” shoulder.

Not his fault, of course. Bezzecchi rammed him from behind before the first lap of the main race was completed. Consequently, Bezz has been slapped with a long-lap penalty at the next round in Phillip Island, which took some of the gloss off his utterly brilliant win in Saturday’s Sprint Race.

On Saturday, pole-sitter Bezz hunted rookie Fermin Aldegeur down with a superb ride to take the flag. Bez had been fast all weekend, unlike the new world champion, who has never had much joy in Indonesia. Marc has never been on pole, never had a podium, and not finished the last three races there – and he didn’t finish Sunday’s. On Saturday, he copped a Long Lap Penalty for running Rins wide. But his team-mate, Pecco, had an arguably worse weekend, despite not needing surgery for any broken bones. What’s broken in Bagnaia needs therapy, not an orthopaedic surgeon.

After demolishing everyone the round before in Japan, Pecco’s weekend in Indonesia slid right back into the toilet that his weekends have languished in all year. Dead-last on Saturday, and in the gravel on Sunday after seven laps.

A Ducati problem, you say? Not according to the satellite Gresini team. They had a fat weekend. Aldeguer was second on Saturday, and won so convincingly on Sunday, it’s like no-one else was even trying. Except for Pedro Acosta, who was the very definition of “trying” all weekend.

Pedro diced with everyone in Sunday’s race. He even led for a short time at the start. Behind him, Luca Marini led Honda’s resurgence, pursued by Aldeguer. Mir crashed, but then he was overdue for another DNF.

Aldegeur first dealt with Luca, then went after Pedro, then speared off into the distance. And in this race, there was no Bezz to hunt him down.

For his part, Acosta decided second place was the hill he died on and defended it like a cornered beast. He went to war with everyone who came near him. He battled with Rins – who’d made an incredible effort before frying his tyres and fading back. He exchanged hostilities with Alex Marquez – denying Gresini a one-two finish. And he convinced Luca to mind his own business and worry about not catching fourth-place finisher Brad Binder, who’d made a hard charge at the end of the race in a very depleted field.

His epic defence of second place was just as impressive as Aldegeur’s stunning catch-me-if-you-can win.

Raul Fernandez, once again resplendent in the Gulf Oil livery and minus an injured Ai Ogura team-mate, had a solid weekend. He looked entirely surprised by his Saturday podium, but very pleased with a hard-fought sixth on Sunday when he managed to keep Fabulous at bay.

Both races only had 14 riders finish, so everyone got points on Sunday. Even Jack Miller, who crashed on Sunday, but remounted to finish in 14th. The gravel embraced Enea Bastianini as well as the previously mentioned riders, and he’s gone back to hating hard on his Tech 3 KTM.

Why the depleted numbers? Well, Enea’s team-mate, Maverick Vinales, was unable to toe the scratch-line, plagued by his shoulder injury, and is considering sitting out the rest of the season. Martin is also fresh out of collarbone surgery and will likely sit-out the fly-aways. Ai Ogura may be back for the Island, but his hand is still bothering him.

The circus lands on the Island in a few short days. The grid will be missing its new champion, Marc, and the former champion, Jorge. The other champions, like Mir, Fabulous, and Pecco, are hardly forces to be reckoned with this year. So, like Indonesia, it will be anyone’s race. But the Island is a very different track to Mandalika. It is the Great Leveller. And I think it’s going to be awesome. See you all there.

Mandalika MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Aldeguer Duc 41m07.651 2 P. Acosta KTM +6.987 3 A. Marquez Duc +7.896 4 B. Binder KTM +8.901 5 L. Marini Hon +9.129 6 R. Fernandez Apr +9.709 7 F. Quartararo Yam +9.894 8 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.087 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +10.350 10 A. Rins Yam +13.223 11 M. Oliveira Yam +19.769 12 J. Zarco Hon +27.597 13 S. Chantra Hon +48.035 14 J. Miller Yam +55.540 Not Classified NC E. Bastianini KTM +15 laps NC F. Bagnaia Duc +20 laps NC J. Mir Hon +25 laps DNF M. Bezzecchi Apr DNF DNF M. Marquez Duc DNF

Mandalika MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 P. Acosta KTM 316.1 317.6 2 L. Marini Hon 313.5 315.7 3 E. Bastianini KTM 313.2 315.7 4 J. Zarco Hon 314.4 314.8 5 F. Aldeguer Duc 313.9 313.9 6 F. Bagnaia Duc 313.5 313.9 7 A. Marquez Duc 312.6 313.9 8 R. Fernandez Apr 309.6 313.0 9 B. Binder KTM 311.4 313.0 10 S. Chantra Hon 312.3 313.0 11 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 312.3 313.0 12 F. Quartararo Yam 310.3 312.1 13 F. Morbidelli Duc 308.9 312.1 14 A. Rins Yam 310.7 312.1 15 J. Miller Yam 309.9 310.3 16 M. Oliveira Yam 307.5 309.4 17 J. Mir Hon 280.4 293.4 18 M. Marquez Duc 269.3 269.3 19 M. Bezzecchi Apr 261.5 261.5

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 362 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 P. Acosta 215 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 191 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 158 10 J. Zarco 128 11 B. Binder 118 12 R. Fernandez 112 13 L. Marini 108 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 60 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 646 2 Apr 308 3 KTM 280 4 Hon 236 5 Yam 190

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 543 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 398 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 333 5 Aprilia Racing 296 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 209 7 Honda HRC Castrol 185 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 182 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 95

2025 MotoGP Calendar