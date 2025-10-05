MotoGP 2025
Round 18 – Mandalika Race Report
I had a feeling things were not going to suddenly get boring just because the championship was over. Never doubt MotoGP. It delivers ecstasy and despair, unlubed and in equal measure. Just as it did over the weekend.
The new champion, Marc Marquez, is likely still in transit back to Spain to deal with his freshly-broken collarbone. His right collarbone. On his “bad” shoulder.
Not his fault, of course. Bezzecchi rammed him from behind before the first lap of the main race was completed. Consequently, Bezz has been slapped with a long-lap penalty at the next round in Phillip Island, which took some of the gloss off his utterly brilliant win in Saturday’s Sprint Race.
On Saturday, pole-sitter Bezz hunted rookie Fermin Aldegeur down with a superb ride to take the flag. Bez had been fast all weekend, unlike the new world champion, who has never had much joy in Indonesia. Marc has never been on pole, never had a podium, and not finished the last three races there – and he didn’t finish Sunday’s. On Saturday, he copped a Long Lap Penalty for running Rins wide. But his team-mate, Pecco, had an arguably worse weekend, despite not needing surgery for any broken bones. What’s broken in Bagnaia needs therapy, not an orthopaedic surgeon.
After demolishing everyone the round before in Japan, Pecco’s weekend in Indonesia slid right back into the toilet that his weekends have languished in all year. Dead-last on Saturday, and in the gravel on Sunday after seven laps.
A Ducati problem, you say? Not according to the satellite Gresini team. They had a fat weekend. Aldeguer was second on Saturday, and won so convincingly on Sunday, it’s like no-one else was even trying. Except for Pedro Acosta, who was the very definition of “trying” all weekend.
Pedro diced with everyone in Sunday’s race. He even led for a short time at the start. Behind him, Luca Marini led Honda’s resurgence, pursued by Aldeguer. Mir crashed, but then he was overdue for another DNF.
Aldegeur first dealt with Luca, then went after Pedro, then speared off into the distance. And in this race, there was no Bezz to hunt him down.
For his part, Acosta decided second place was the hill he died on and defended it like a cornered beast. He went to war with everyone who came near him. He battled with Rins – who’d made an incredible effort before frying his tyres and fading back. He exchanged hostilities with Alex Marquez – denying Gresini a one-two finish. And he convinced Luca to mind his own business and worry about not catching fourth-place finisher Brad Binder, who’d made a hard charge at the end of the race in a very depleted field.
His epic defence of second place was just as impressive as Aldegeur’s stunning catch-me-if-you-can win.
Raul Fernandez, once again resplendent in the Gulf Oil livery and minus an injured Ai Ogura team-mate, had a solid weekend. He looked entirely surprised by his Saturday podium, but very pleased with a hard-fought sixth on Sunday when he managed to keep Fabulous at bay.
Both races only had 14 riders finish, so everyone got points on Sunday. Even Jack Miller, who crashed on Sunday, but remounted to finish in 14th. The gravel embraced Enea Bastianini as well as the previously mentioned riders, and he’s gone back to hating hard on his Tech 3 KTM.
Why the depleted numbers? Well, Enea’s team-mate, Maverick Vinales, was unable to toe the scratch-line, plagued by his shoulder injury, and is considering sitting out the rest of the season. Martin is also fresh out of collarbone surgery and will likely sit-out the fly-aways. Ai Ogura may be back for the Island, but his hand is still bothering him.
The circus lands on the Island in a few short days. The grid will be missing its new champion, Marc, and the former champion, Jorge. The other champions, like Mir, Fabulous, and Pecco, are hardly forces to be reckoned with this year. So, like Indonesia, it will be anyone’s race. But the Island is a very different track to Mandalika. It is the Great Leveller. And I think it’s going to be awesome. See you all there.
Mandalika MotoGP Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
41m07.651
|
2
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
+6.987
|
3
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+7.896
|
4
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+8.901
|
5
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
+9.129
|
6
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
+9.709
|
7
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
+9.894
|
8
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
+10.087
|
9
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
+10.350
|
10
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
+13.223
|
11
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
+19.769
|
12
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
+27.597
|
13
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
+48.035
|
14
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
+55.540
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
+15 laps
|
NC
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
+20 laps
|
NC
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
+25 laps
|
DNF
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
DNF
Mandalika MotoGP Race Top Speeds
The average is from the best five speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
316.1
|
317.6
|
2
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
313.5
|
315.7
|
3
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
313.2
|
315.7
|
4
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
314.4
|
314.8
|
5
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
313.9
|
313.9
|
6
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
313.5
|
313.9
|
7
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
312.6
|
313.9
|
8
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
309.6
|
313.0
|
9
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
311.4
|
313.0
|
10
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
312.3
|
313.0
|
11
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
312.3
|
313.0
|
12
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
310.3
|
312.1
|
13
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
308.9
|
312.1
|
14
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
310.7
|
312.1
|
15
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
309.9
|
310.3
|
16
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
307.5
|
309.4
|
17
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
280.4
|
293.4
|
18
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
269.3
|
269.3
|
19
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
261.5
|
261.5
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
545
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
362
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
254
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
215
|
6
|
F. Morbidelli
|
207
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
191
|
8
|
F. Aldeguer
|
181
|
9
|
F. Quartararo
|
158
|
10
|
J. Zarco
|
128
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
118
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
112
|
13
|
L. Marini
|
108
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
89
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
77
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
17
|
A. Ogura
|
70
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
60
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
51
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
21
|
M. Oliveira
|
32
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
6
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Duc
|
646
|
2
|
Apr
|
308
|
3
|
KTM
|
280
|
4
|
Hon
|
236
|
5
|
Yam
|
190
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
819
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
543
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
398
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
333
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
296
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
209
|
7
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
185
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
182
|
9
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
177
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
134
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
95
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia