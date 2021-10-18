2021 EnduroGP of France – Day Two

The 2021 EnduroGP World Championship has wrapped up in France, with Brad Freeman claiming top honours with a 16-point lead and a win on the final day ensuring he couldn’t be toppled.

Cementing her status as one of motorcycling’s greatest competitors, Laia Sanz (GASGAS) won her sixth FIM Enduro Women World Championship with victory on Sunday. She adds this title to her 14th FIM Trial World Championship, won last month. The final world champion crowned for the weekend was TM’s Matteo Pavoni, taking the Enduro Junior title.

EnduroGP

With the majority of the senior enduro titles won on Saturday, the talking point for Sunday was about who would end the day as the FIM EnduroGP World Champion. With a 16-point lead over his closest rival, Brad Freeman held the upper hand and was determined to see things through.

After a steady start on the opening ACERBIS Cross Test to settle his nerves, Freeman pulled the pin thereafter to top the following CHAMPION Enduro Test and NERVE by JUST1 Extreme Test to take up the lead. Clearly focused on clinching the title with a win, he built up a healthy 20-second lead with two tests to go.

Remaining trouble free, Freeman ended his day as the race winner, but more importantly, the new FIM EnduroGP World Champion. Adding to his Enduro3 crown from Saturday, the British rider is now a seven-time FIM Enduro World Champion.

Brad Freeman

“I wanted to go for the win today to take the title. I knew ninth place would be enough to get the job done, but that’s not my style or how I like to ride, so I just went for it. With two tests to go I had a good lead and then rode it home. I’m so happy with this year and how it’s gone. I feel like there’s a massive weight lifted off my shoulders now. I’m the EnduroGP World Champion and that’s an awesome feeling!”

While Freeman had control over the race lead, behind him positions were changing. Steve Holcombe (Beta) was on form, winning the opening ACERBIS Cross Test and sitting in second after the fourth test. Also enjoying a great GP of France, Jaume Betriu (KTM) moved up to second after test five. Newly crowned Enduro1 champion Andrea Verona (GASGAS) was next to slot into second at the end of test six, a position he would hold until the end.

After a slow start, day one winner Josep Garcia (KTM) spent his day racing his way into contention to grab the final step of the podium from Betriu on the final special test. Although denied an EnduroGP podium, Betriu could still be pleased with his efforts in fourth, while Holcombe was close behind in fifth.

With Freeman crowned the EnduroGP champion, Garcia finished the championship in second, with Verona completing the top three.

2021 EnduroGP Final Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 217 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 199 3 VERONA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 157 4 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM 146 5 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 125 6 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 119 7 BETRIU ARMENGOL J… ESP KTM 111 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 96 9 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 56 10 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 43 11 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 38 12 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 35 13 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 35 14 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 33 15 WOOTTON Joe GBR Husqvarna 28 16 REMES Eero FIN TM 19 17 SORECA Davide ITA Husqvarna 18 18 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 17 19 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 17 20 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 14 21 SANS Marc ESP Husqvarna 7 22 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Honda 7 23 LUNDGREN Anton SWE Husqvarna 6 24 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 5 25 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 5 26 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Sherco 5 27 FRANCISCO Enric ESP Sherco 4 28 PERSSON Mikael SWE KTM 4 29 BENGTSSON Filip SWE Husqvarna 2 30 WILKSCH Andrew AUS Husqvarna 2 31 R CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 1 32 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 1

Enduro1

With the Enduro1 title already wrapped up on Saturday, newly crowned champ Verona convincingly won the category for the 10th time this year. Fantic’s Davide Guarneri took second.

Antoine Magain (Sherco) edged out TM’s Matteo Cavallo by six seconds to claim third, while Davide Soreca (Husqvarna) completed the top five.

Andrea Verona

“Today has been a very good day for me. After taking the Enduro1 title yesterday, I was able to relax a little more today and I think it helped my pace. I was fighting with Ruprecht for third position in the EnduroGP overall standings and today I was able to finish second overall, which is an amazing result for me. I was just over 10 seconds from the overall win, so I’m very happy with that. It has been an incredible year, changing teams early on, and getting used to the bike, but I was able to find my pace, and the results have been really good. Thanks to the team for all their work. I’ll get some rest now, but then we’ll soon be preparing for next year.”

2021 Enduro1 Final Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 232 2 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 206 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 148 4 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 144 5 SORECA Davide ITA Husqvarna 131 6 R CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 96 7 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 77 8 TINKLER Kade CAN KTM 65 9 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Honda 55 10 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Beta 53 11 BENGTSSON Filip SWE Husqvarna 37 12 BURUD Kevin NOR Yamaha 33 13 MIRABET Kirian ESP Honda 32 14 OLIVEIRA Luis PRT Yamaha 28 15 PERSSON Mikael SWE KTM 24 16 SCOTT James NZL Honda 23 17 VENTURA Diogo PRT Beta 15 18 DE CLERCQ Till FRA Husqvarna 13 19 HUEBNER Edward DEU KTM 12 20 ROSSE Jonathan CHE Yamaha 9 21 SALIN Roni FIN Husqvarna 8 22 LOFQUIST Franz SWE Yamaha 7 23 CROUZET Quentin FRA Sherco 5 24 SANDSTEDT Anton SWE Sherco 3 25 MIKKELSEN Mikkel NOR KTM 1

Enduro2

The fight for the final Enduro2 victory of the season was a close one. Holcombe started out in a determined mood and led for the majority of the day. After special test six of nine, 2021 Enduro2 champion Garcia had managed to reel Holcombe back in and with momentum growing worked his way into the lead on test seven.

With Garcia pulling clear for victory, Holcombe took a strong second. The fight for third was incredibly close, with Honda’s Nathan Watson beating Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald by eight tenths of a second. Will Ruprecht (TM) completed the top five.

Josep Garcia

“After winning the E2 Championship yesterday, I knew I still had a lot of work to do today, and my goal was to try and get the very best result I could. I started off well, but then had a big crash in the first enduro test that cost me a lot of time, and I hurt myself too. I was able to carry on, but then in the next cross test, I had another crash that put me behind even further. After that, I re-focused for the rest of the day and won three of the last tests. After losing time early on, to take third in EnduroGP and win Enduro2 today is really good. It’s frustrating not to take the EnduroGP title this year, but after being away from the series for three years, I’m really pleased that I came back and took these results. The beginning of the year was tough for me – it took me a while to get up to speed and of course the level is very high. After making a few mistakes in the first couple of rounds, I knew I had to change my mindset and the way I raced. It all came together at the ISDE this year, and after winning that, I was a lot more confident coming into the final rounds of the world championship. I’m pleased with second in EnduroGP, and of course to win my second title in Enduro2 is great, but I know I have the speed to win, so I’m looking forward to next year already.”

2021 Enduro2 Final Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 221 2 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM 185 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 170 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 155 5 WOOTTON Joe GBR Husqvarna 102 6 REMES Eero FIN TM 98 7 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 91 8 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Sherco 76 9 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 59 10 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 58 11 LUNDGREN Anton SWE Husqvarna 55 12 ABGRALL David FRA Husqvarna 45 13 KUTULAS Nicolas ARG KTM 44 14 SNOW Alex GBR Honda 42 15 GOTTS Josh GBR TM 32 16 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 28 17 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 26 18 POHJOLA Eemil FIN Honda 14 19 LETTENBICHLER Manuel DEU KTM 9 20 RAQUIDEL Julien FRA Beta 8 21 SPANDRE Mirko ITA Gas Gas 6 22 HANSSON Rikard SWE Gas Gas 5 23 BEAUD Alexis FRA Husqvarna 4 24 MAX Vial FRA Beta 4 25 SALVINI Alex ITA Honda 3 26 WAHLSTROM Erik SWE Gas Gas 3

Enduro3

With his Enduro3 crown safely defended on Saturday, Freeman secured a clean sweep of wins in 2021 with victory on Sunday. Delivering an impressively strong ride in France, Betriu comfortably placed as runner-up to Freeman.

Sherco’s Daniel McCanney joined them on the podium with third, while Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) and Marc Sans (Husqvarna) were fourth and fifth respectively.

2021 Enduro3 Final Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 240 2 BETRIU ARMENGOL J… ESP KTM 202 3 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 174 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 158 5 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 118 6 SANS Marc ESP Husqvarna 111 7 WILKSCH Andrew AUS Husqvarna 85 8 MARINI Thomas SMR TM 56 9 FRANCISCO Enric ESP Sherco 48 10 MORONI Rudy ITA KTM 31 11 REDONDI Giacomo ITA Gas Gas 18 12 GAUTIE Vincent FRA Beta 18 13 BLAZUSIAK Tadeusz POL Gas Gas 17 14 WICKSELL Jimmy SWE Beta 15 15 BRECHETEAU Jean FRA Beta 13

Enduro Women

Rewriting the history books once more, Laia Sanz (GASGAS) became the FIM Enduro Women World Champion with a race win on Sunday. Returning to the championship having last won the title in 2016, Sanz was simply outstanding throughout 2021.

Claiming her fifth win of the season out of a possible six, Sanz’ sixth Enduro title, added to her FIM Trial and Rally achievements, makes her one of the most decorated motorcycle riders of all time.

With conditions dry and dusty in France, Laia produced a masterclass on day one, increasing her lead in the championship standings to 13 points, and carried her speed into Sunday to again dominate and take the win by an impressive 47 seconds.

Laia Sanz

“It’s been an amazing weekend, I’m really happy. Coming into this final round I had a small advantage at the top of the standings, so I knew that two good days should be enough to take the championship. After winning yesterday, my lead going into today was even greater, so I was able relax – maybe too much on the first test. I felt good and so I pushed a little harder on the second lap. But anyway, to get the title is amazing and of course, this season I have won two, so it has been a fantastic year.”

With Sanz crowned champion, the battle for vice-champion went down to the wire between Mireia Badia (GASGAS) and Jane Daniels (Fantic). Daniels held a one-point advantage over Badia starting the day, but with Badia beating Daniels by three seconds she ended the season in second.

2021 Enduro Women Final Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 SANZ Laia ESP Gas Gas 115 2 BADIA Mireia ESP Gas Gas 99 3 DANIELS Jane GBR Fantic 98 4 ROWETT Rosie GBR KTM 67 5 GONCALVES Joana PRT Husqvarna 58 6 MARTEL Justine FRA KTM 52 7 HOLT Vilde marie NOR Gas Gas 50 8 VIEIRA Rita PRT Yamaha 47 9 ANTUNES Bruna PRT Gas Gas 40 10 BORG NILSSON Emelie SWE KTM 29 11 BRISEBARD Mauricette FRA Gas Gas 29 12 HOLMES Nieve GBR Honda 18 13 AKESSON Linnea SWE Husqvarna 18 14 VALL Kate ESP Sherco 18 15 LEMOINE Marine FRA KTM 15 16 CALVO Julia ESP Beta 7 17 WENNBOM Emma SWE Husqvarna 6 18 ROSSAT Audrey FRA Husqvarna 3

Enduro Junior

The final world title to be played out was in Enduro Junior, with Matteo Pavoni (TM) taking the crown. Pavoni held a comfortable points cushion over closest rival Lorenzo Macoritto (TM), and by ending his day in second to Macoritto did more than enough to clinch the title.

Matteo Pavoni

“It’s an amazing moment. Without the support of my family and team I couldn’t have won this title. I’m so happy with the result and how the year has gone.”

Day one winner Jed Etchells (Fantic) finished third, with Bernat Cortes (GASGAS) just four seconds behind in fourth. Max Ahlin (Husqvarna) rounded out the top five.

2021 Enduro Junior Final Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM 217 2 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM 203 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA Sherco 147 4 AHLIN Max SWE Husqvarna 127 5 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 110 6 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Gas Gas 110 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN Honda 104 8 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 73 9 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Yamaha 56 10 SPANU Claudio ITA Husqvarna 54 11 CRIQ Antoine FRA Beta 53 12 FISCHEDER Luca DEU Sherco 53 13 CORTES Bernat ESP Gas Gas 51 14 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Sherco 37 15 ZILLI Enrico ITA Honda 32 16 BARBOSA Ruy CHL Honda 31 17 RINALDI Enrico ITA Gas Gas 25 18 MORETTINI Manolo ITA KTM 19 19 WILLEMS Erik BEL Husqvarna 15 20 TOMAS FONT Pau ESP Beta 13 21 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Husqvarna 10 22 JUUPALUOMA Peetu FIN Husqvarna 9 23 ALIX Antoine FRA Husqvarna 8 24 HALJALA Hermanni FIN TM 7 25 ADIELSSON Marcus SWE Beta 5 26 SANCHEZ Adria ESP KTM 3

Enduro Youth

Signing off his season in style, Albin Norrbin (Fantic) took his ninth consecutive victory of the season. Behind him the battle for the runner-up result was close.

In the end Harry Edmondson edged out Kevin Cristino by seven tenths of a second, in what proved to be a Fantic clean sweep of the podium. Leo Joyon (Beta) and Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) completed the top five.

2021 Enduro Youth Final Standings