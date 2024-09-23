Broc Feeney & Red Bull Ampol Racing set sights on One Raceway ASBK

Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) will return to his family hometown of Ghoulburn for a demonstration display at Round Six of the 2024 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) at One Raceway on Saturday, October 5.

At the newly opened bi-directional circuit, Broc will aim to set the fastest lap times in the 2022 Holden Commodore in which he claimed his first Supercars Championship victory as a rookie in the 2022 Adelaide 500.

As the Red Bull Ampol Racing team gears up for the Bathurst 1000, fans at One Raceway will also be treated to a parade lap of Broc in his 2024 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro alongside his father Paul, a former Superbike rider, who will return to two wheels for this special event.

Tickets for round six of the ASBK Championship at One Raceway can be purchased here (link).

Broc Feeney – Red Bull Ampol Racing

“I’m super excited to announce that we’ll be heading to Goulburn for the opening of One Raceway at the ASBK round. Returning to Goulburn to do something cool for the community was an idea I’ve had since the start of the year, and with the reopening of One Raceway which holds so much history in the town, it was a perfect opportunity to get the team involved and have some fun.

“There’s going to be some really cool things happening on the day. I’ll be setting lap times in both directions of the track, we’ll have our Bathurst 1000 cars on display for fans to see, I’ll host a signing session and will also do a demonstration lap with my dad who has so much history with the Australian Superbike Championship. It’s going to be a lot of fun before we tackle the Mountain the following weekend just up the road in Bathurst.”

Peter Doyle – CEO of Motorcycling Australia

“The reopening of One Raceway after a suite of upgrades is a huge shot in the arm for motorsport in Australia, and to have Red Bull Ampol Racing join us at the ASBK Championship round is going to make for a spectacular event.

“The admiration across the Supercars and Superbike paddocks between drivers, riders and teams is huge, and we’re going to see that first-hand One Raceway with plenty of fun on-and-off-track activities. And the Feeney family has a rich connection to Superbike racing in Australia via Broc’s dad, Paul, so this event is poignant in so many ways. On behalf of the ASBK team, I’d like to thank Red Bull Ampol Racing for joining us at One Raceway to launch its assault on this year’s Bathurst 1000.”

