YRT expand ASBK investment

Yamaha are increasing their already extensive investments in Australian Road Racing by expanding the official Yamaha Racing Team to a three rider affair in 2021.

Broc Parkes will join existing YRT team riders Aiden Wagner and Cru Halliday in a ramped up assault by Yamaha on the 2021 Australian Superbike Championship.

Broc Parkes will be 39 by the time season 2021 gets underway at Phillip Island next February and comes back to Australia with a massive amount of experience gained in MotoGP, World Superbike, World Supersport, FIM World Endurance, British Superbike and the Asian Road Racing Championships.

Before heading to Europe Parkes won both the Australia 125 Grand Prix and 250 Production Championships. Broc finished runner-up twice in the World Supersport Championship.

Broc Parkes

“I’d like to thank the Yamaha Racing Team for welcoming me back to the family. I’ve been with Yamaha for more than half of my career and had a lot of good times and memories. Now I’m living full-time in Australia, I’m looking forward to racing in the Australian Superbike Championship – it’s come a long way in the last few years. I have a lot of experience with the Yamaha R1, so hopefully I can bring that to the team and we can be at the front, fighting for the championship.”

Yamaha Motor Australia’s Andrew Eldridge

“In a time where we’ve had a mixed 2020, it’s exciting to expand for 2021 and we’re sure it will add a new dimension to the grid. Broc comes to us with a good pedigree in racing, more recently in the Asian Cup, and we’ve been able to assist Yamaha Motor Company who have a lot of faith in Broc and his abilities.”

2021 ASBK Calendar (So far…)