2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Round Three – Wakefield Park

Motorsports TV Supersport Race Two

Tom Toparis led the field away ahead of Jack Hyde and Broc Pearson when the final ASBK Supersport bout got underway in windy conditions at Wakefield Park at 1400 Sunday afternoon.

Pearson sneaked past Hyde after finally getting a decent start for the first time and then overhauled Tom Toparis for the race lead and then stretched away. With seven laps to run Pearson had built a two-second lead over Toparis who was trying to stave off the advances of race one victor Max Stauffer and Oli Bayliss.

Max Stauffer got the better of Toparis and pulled away, then Oli Bayliss and Tom Edwards also passed Toparis. Tom Toparis knowing he has the 2020 Australian Supersport Championship in the bag if he brought it home and that is exactly what he did.

A very strong and well deserved win to Broc Pearson.

A very strong and well deserved back-to-back Supersport Championship victory to Tom Toparis.

Oli Bayliss finishes with the #2 plate while Max Stauffer takes third in the championship ahead of Broc Pearson.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 / 2 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.377 3 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.699 4 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.923 5 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.769 6 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +18.798 7 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR +27.393 8 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +1m00.457 9 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m03.729 10 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 DNF 11 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 DNF

Supersport Championship Points