Brough Superior Lawrence

The Brough Superior Lawrence was to be unveiled at EICMA 2020 but due to Covid-19 the bike has only now been released to the public.

The company claim the new model is hand-built with the best materials available, including titanium, carbon-fibre and aluminium.

Lawrence of Arabia, also known as Thomas Edward Lawrence or T.E Shaw (when he enrolled in the Royal Air Force), owned seven Brough Superiors. Aside from writing, riding his Broughs was the author’s only hobby. They were so important to him that he used to write about them in letters and in his books. Each of his Broughs held a name that was similar to a royal lineage, going from George I to George VII.

Brough Superior Lawrence Video

In his book The Mint, Lawrence dedicated an entire chapter (The Road) to the pleasure he had of riding across England in the morning to get the best ingredients for a brunch. “For months have I been making my evening round a marketing, twice a week, riding a hundred miles for the joy of it and picking up the best food cheapest, over half the country side,” he shared. This chapter is still considered as one of the most beautiful odes to riding.

Inspired by the mechanical architecture of the S.S.100, the Lawrence has its curves formed in carbon-fibre.

The frame of the motorcycle is titanium, with a Fior fork in aluminium.

The engine has developed internally by the Brough Superior engineers and has a quoted 102 horsepower from the 88° V-twin and 87 Nm of torque. That second figure is a bit less than one might have expected.

Only 188 motorcycles will be produced, the number 188 echoing the birth date of T.E. Lawrence: 1888.

Each part of a Brough is inspired, drawn and designed by the factory’s engineers and designer, then hand-built with the finest materials by Brough Superior’s craftsmen, including welders, polishers, painters and saddlers. Some parts like wheels and swingarms are CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machined by local machinist partners from the aeronautical industry.

Pricing in Australia has yet to be set but is expected to be over $110,000. Delivery time from order is estimated to be around three months.

Brough Superior Lawrence Specifications

Brough Superior Lawrence Specifications Engine 997 cc water-cooled dohc 88° V-twin four-stroke with four valves per cylinder and composite chain / gear cam drive Bore x stroke 94 mm x 71,8 mm Power 102 bhp (75 kW) @ 9600 rpm Euro 4 Homologation Torque 87 Nm (64 lb-ft) @ 7300 rpm Compression Ratio 11:01 Ignition/Fuel Electronic fuel injection with Synerject ECU and 2 x 50 mm Synerject throttle bodies, each with a single injector Tank Capacity 17 L Gearbox Six-speed Clutch Multiplate oil-bath clutch with hydraulic operation Frame Machined Titanium frame with Titanium subframe and triangles Front Suspension Fior-type Aluminium casting fork with twin articulated triangular Titanium links and Preload and rebound adjustable mono-shock Rear Suspension Cast aluminium swingarm pivoting in engine crankcases, with monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound damping and Head Angle/Trail 24,6° with 108,3 mm trail via 37,1 mm fork offset Front Brakes 320 mm Beringer Stainless Steel discs with 2 x four-piston Beringer radial calipers Rear Brake 230 mm Beringer Stainless Steel disc with 1 x two-piston Beringer radial caliper Wheels Machined aluminium wheels (seven spokes) Front Tyre 120/70 – 19’’ on 3.50 inches Rear Tyre 200/55 – 17″ on 6,25 inches Weight 200 kg (410 lb) split 50/50 Height 1090 mm Wheelbase 1540 mm Length 2240 mm

Brough Superior Lawrence Images