Bryan Staring

After a long domestic and international career Western Australian Bryan Staring has decided to hang up the leathers at the age of 37-years-old.

Staring is the only rider to have won Australian Road Racing Championships in 125 Grand Prix, Supersport and Superbike. In his younger years, he had a highly successful junior motocross career before turning his focus to the tarmac.

Bryan won the Australian Supersport Championship in 2009 on a Yamaha, and then the Australian Superbike Championship in 2010 with Honda.

Bryan has also tasted success in the 2011 and 2012 Superstock World Championship, coming oh so close to winning that title in 2012. Leading the chase into the final round at Magny Cours he was caught out in atrocious conditions and lost the championship at the final juncture.

Bryan also completed a season in MotoGP in 2013 on an FTR Honda in what was the uncompetitive CRT second string class, but put his name in the books with a 14th place at Catalunya.

From there, it was back to the WSBK paddock, first in the premier class in 2014 on a Kawasaki with the Grellini Team.

Staring then stepped back to the Superstock class for 2015 and 16, but that year was disastrous after he badly broke his leg in an MX training accident. So it was back to Australia where he joined the Honda team alongside Troy Herfoss for 2017, replacing the departing Jamie Stauffer.

It was then another team change in 2018, hooking up with Kelvin Reilly on the BC Performace Kawasaki, where he remained for four seasons.

Staring then signed to ride for DesmoSport Ducati in 2022 and won first time out on the V4 R with the Queensland-based squad run by lifelong friend Ben Henry. Staring went on to finish third in the Australian Superbike Championship that season.

Staring then joined Patrick Li’s MotoGO Yamaha in 2023 and continued to race for the Victorian based team this season. The most recent two rounds had been difficult ones for Staring and MotoGO.

You could say he’s been around the block once or twice, and also been through the wringer, that MX training accident in Europe a particularly bad break at a critical time in his career. But after 19 years as a professional motorcycle racer it is nice to see him retire with a body still in pretty good shape to enjoy a long retirement. I wish him all the best.

Bryan Staring

“I love riding and racing motorcycles. I have since I was a kid racing motocross, when I made the switch to road racing and every time I get on a bike but there comes a time when you need to reassess your situation. I have an amazing wife and young son, a great job that I enjoy, and have had an amazing career racing motorcycles that has seen me travel the world, line up against some of the best there’s ever been and take some wins along the way, but this will be my last full-time season. I want to thank all those teams, managers and crew chiefs that have given me opportunities over the years, some of them here with me now, along with the manufacturers and brands that have trusted me to represent them. I’m far from done riding motorbikes, I love it too much, but it’s time to step aside and move on to the next stage in my life with my family.”

Staring will complete the 2024 ASBK season aboard the MotoGo Yamaha YZF-R1M before returning to his home near Perth, Western Australia.