BSA MOTORCYCLES AUSTRALIA • SUMMER SALES EVENT • FROM 20 NOVEMBER 2026
START SOMETHING LEGENDARY.
BSA Bantam 350. Retro DNA. Next Gen Energy.
$6,990 RIDE AWAY*
Includes 3 months registration outside NSW. NSW $7,290 ride away including 12 months registration.
Summer is calling. A legendary British name has returned, and there has never been a better time to discover the freedom of two wheels.
Meet the BSA Bantam 350: a motorcycle with classic character, modern engineering and the kind of lively performance that makes you look for an excuse to take the long way home.
Whether you’re starting your motorcycling journey, returning to riding or simply looking for a stylish everyday companion, the Bantam delivers the experience without the intimidating price tag. For the BSA Summer Sales Event, it’s available for $6,990 ride away* — $600 below its regular $7,590 ride-away price.
MORE POWER. MORE FUN. MORE REASONS TO RIDE.
Don’t let the retro styling fool you. Beneath the Bantam’s unmistakable silhouette sits a modern 334cc liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine producing a claimed 29 bhp, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
It’s a spirited combination made for city streets, open roads and spontaneous weekend escapes. LAMS approval makes it accessible to learner riders, while its engaging performance gives experienced riders plenty to enjoy.
BRITISH HERITAGE. A NEW GENERATION.
The Bantam brings an impressive combination of everyday practicality and modern equipment to the 350cc class:
- 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine
- Claimed 29 bhp and six-speed transmission
- Dual-channel ABS
- 320mm front disc brake
- Comfortable 800mm seat height
- Five-step adjustable rear suspension
- 13-litre fuel tank
- LAMS approved
Easy to appreciate at a standstill and even better on the move, it’s a motorcycle designed to make every ride count.
BIG ON FEATURES. BIG ON VALUE.
The Bantam brings an impressive combination of everyday practicality and modern equipment to the 350cc class:
- 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine
- Claimed 29 bhp and six-speed transmission
- Dual-channel ABS
- 320mm front disc brake
- Comfortable 800mm seat height
- Five-step adjustable rear suspension
- 13-litre fuel tank
- LAMS approved
Easy to appreciate at a standstill and even better on the move, it’s a motorcycle designed to make every ride count.
RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE.
Every new BSA Bantam 350 is backed by a three-year, unlimited-kilometre manufacturer’s warranty. Eligible new BSA purchases also benefit from BSA Australia’s roadside assistance program, adding reassurance to every adventure. Coverage is subject to the applicable program terms.
YOUR SUMMER STARTS HERE.
There is something special about the first twist of the throttle, the first open-road escape and the places a motorcycle can take you. The BSA Bantam 350 brings those moments within reach — with timeless style and modern confidence.
Start something legendary this summer.
*Summer Sales Event terms and conditions: Promotional ride-away price is $6,990 including three months registration and applicable statutory on-road costs in participating Australian states and territories other than NSW. In New South Wales, the promotional ride-away price is $7,290, including 12 months registration for first-time registration, reflecting the longer initial registration period and higher Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance and associated on-road charges. Prices are in Australian dollars and apply to eligible new BSA Bantam 350 motorcycles purchased from participating authorised BSA dealers during the promotional period, from 20 November 2026 until promotional stock is exhausted. Individual registration or insurance circumstances may affect the final price. Three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and roadside assistance are subject to their respective eligibility, coverage and policy terms. Confirm stock availability, available colours, eligibility and full terms with your authorised BSA dealer. Motorcycles pictured may be fitted with optional accessories that are not included as standard equipment or in the advertised ride-away price. Consumer rights under Australian Consumer Law are unaffected.