Summer is calling. A legendary British name has returned, and there has never been a better time to discover the freedom of two wheels.

Meet the BSA Bantam 350: a motorcycle with classic character, modern engineering and the kind of lively performance that makes you look for an excuse to take the long way home.

Whether you’re starting your motorcycling journey, returning to riding or simply looking for a stylish everyday companion, the Bantam delivers the experience without the intimidating price tag. For the BSA Summer Sales Event, it’s available for $6,990 ride away* — $600 below its regular $7,590 ride-away price.