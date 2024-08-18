2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Round Ten – Budds Creek

Images by Jeff Miller

American motocross’ newest champion was crowned at the penultimate round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan captured the 250 Class title and the coveted Gary Jones Cup at the Yamaha Budds Creek National Presented by Call 855 Treeman.

A morning of rain gave way to partly sunny skies with high temperatures and high humidity for a challenging afternoon at Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park, where the 10th round of the summer saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider and points leader Chase Sexton secure his fifth straight 450 Class victory to move one step closer to the Edison Dye Cup, while Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen grabbed his third 250 Class win of the season amidst Deegan’s title clinch.

450 Moto One

The opening moto got underway with Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper side by side exiting the first turn, with Lawrence edging ahead for the holeshot. As they cleared the first jump, Cooper made contact with Lawrence and crashed hard. The incident pushed Lawrence off the track and allowed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger to move out front as Lawrence rejoined in second. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Christian Craig started third, with Sexton in fourth. After a couple of laps, Sexton was able to get around Craig for third.

Back up front, a battle for the lead was brewing as Lawrence closed back in and applied pressure on Plessinger. The Honda rider was patient and waited for his opportunity to attack. He then made the move with relative ease a little less than 10 minutes into the moto. Once out front, Lawrence posted his fastest lap of the moto to establish a 2.5 second lead. On the following lap, Sexton picked up his pace to pass Plessinger for second. At that point, 13 minutes into the moto, 3.9 seconds separated the title combatants.

The margin stabilised at just over three-seconds for most of the moto, but Sexton picked up the pace approaching the final five minutes. The KTM rider moved to within 1.8 seconds of the lead as they navigated lapped riders, but Sexton then tipped over and remounted in second, eight seconds back.

Lawrence went unchallenged the rest of the way and brought home his third moto win of the season by seven seconds over Sexton.

Plessinger finished in a distant third, followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac in fourth in his debut moto of the season, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Lawrence KTM 17 Laps 2 C Sexton KTM +07.096 3 A Plessinger KTM +37.253 4 E Tomac Yam +50.956 5 J Anderson Kaw +1m03.878 6 M Stewart Hus +1m05.605 7 C Craig Hus +1m13.296 8 P Nicoletti Yam +1m49.483 9 B Tickle Kaw +1m54.195 10 H Jacobi KTM +1m59.784 11 C Park Hon +2m00.801 12 R Pape GAS +2m02.034 13 M Weltin Yam +2m02.999 14 H Kullas KTM +2m05.408 15 D Kelley KTM 16 Laps 16 K Chisholm Suz +02.878 17 F Noren Kaw +03.656 18 J Hand Hon +09.106 19 C Nichols Suz +12.395 20 J Cooper Yam +15.696 21 T Purdon Hus +16.489 22 S McElrath Kaw +17.735 23 L Locurcio GAS +18.069 24 B Shelly Yam +27.346 25 H Miller Hon +33.303 26 V Luhovey Hon +36.411 27 J Rodbell Yam +39.699 28 I Clark Hon +41.186 29 Z Williams Hon +41.356 30 G Harlan Yam +48.493 31 M Miller Suz +55.763 32 J Kessler Yam +1m02.027 33 P Kilroy Yam +1m57.222 34 T Stepek GAS 15 Laps 35 R Diezic KTM 14 Laps 36 A Rodriguez KTM 7 Laps 37 D Ferrandis Hon 6 Laps 38 B Piazza Yam 4 Laps 39 D Wilson Hon DNF 40 J Robin Yam DNS

450 Moto Two

The final moto started the same way as Moto 1, with Lawrence leading the field out of the first turn and sprinting towards the holeshot. Plessinger tucked into second with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart in third. Sexton started fifth but made passes to quickly close in on Stewart. Plessinger went on the attack on the opening lap and made the pass on Lawrence briefly, but the Honda rider responded to reclaim the position and solidify his hold of the lead. Sexton, meanwhile, passed Stewart for third.

Lawrence, Plessinger, and Sexton were able to distance themselves from the rest of the field across the opening laps and set the stage for a three-rider battle.

Just over 10 minutes into the moto, Plessinger mounted another challenge for the lead and showed a wheel to Lawrence at several parts of the track. However, Lawrence held him off to stay out front. That allowed Sexton to apply pressure on Plessinger for second but the #4 was unable to make a move. The points leader bided his time and then pulled the trigger on a pass that allowed him to move into second. However, he gave the position up with a tip over a quarter lap later, remounting in fourth before quickly making the pass on Stewart to move back up third.

With the final 10 minutes approaching, Sexton closed back in on Plessinger and made another quick pass on his team-mate to once again grab second. The leaders were separated by 4.5 seconds as the race clock continued to count down. Sexton laid down lap times more than a second quicker than Lawrence to begin taking chunks out of his deficit. Soon enough, Sexton had closed to within striking distance of Lawrence as a battle for the win took shape with a little more than six-minutes remaining.

Sexton closed in and jumped at his first opportunity to make a pass, storming by Lawrence to move out front with five-minutes to go. With the lead in hand, Sexton quickly gapped Lawrence and moved out to a margin of more than two-seconds.

Sexton never looked back and stormed to his 11th moto win of the season, and his ninth over the last 11 motos. He took the checkered flag 9.4 seconds ahead of Lawrence, with Plessinger a distant third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 17 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon +09.430 3 A Plessinger KTM +23.879 4 J Cooper Yam +28.415 5 M Stewart Hus +31.367 6 J Anderson Kaw +1:00.780 7 D Ferrandis Hon +1m10.157 8 C Craig Hus +1m26.647 9 F Noren Kaw +1m35.322 10 B Tickle Kaw +1m37.977 11 E Tomac Yam +1m42.191 12 P Nicoletti Yam +1m51.169 13 R Pape GAS +1m52.469 14 G Harlan Yam +1m53.466 15 M Weltin Yam +2m06.502 16 L Locurcio GAS +2m11.204 17 D Kelley KTM 16 Laps 18 C Park Hon +05.278 19 K Chisholm Suz +12.383 20 J Hand Hon +19.084 21 D Wilson Hon +25.605 22 P Kilroy Yam +27.275 23 S McElrath Kaw +32.357 24 H Miller Hon +36.337 25 B Shelly Yam +41.657 26 H Kullas KTM +45.102 27 T Purdon Hus +1m02.527 28 D Simonson Yam +1m09.690 29 I Clark Hon +1m14.399 30 J Kessler Yam +1m20.410 31 V Luhovey Hon +1m26.132 32 J Rogers Kaw +1m37.122 33 Z Williams Hon +1m44.764 34 J Rodbell Yam 15 Laps 35 M Miller Suz +42.357 36 T Stepek GAS 14 Laps 37 H Jacobi KTM 6 Laps 38 R Diezic KTM +1m00.023 39 B Piazza Yam 3 Laps 40 C Nichols Suz 1 Laps

450 Round

For the second week in a row a tiebreaker was needed to determine the overall winner, as Sexton’s 2-1 effort continued his dominant run with his fifth straight victory and his sixth win of the season. Lawrence was forced to settle for his sixth runner-up result of the summer (1-2), which has included back-to-back tiebreakers. Lawrence led 25 laps over the course of the afternoon, compared to Sexton’s five, all in the second moto. Plessinger rounded out the podium (3-3) to extend his streak to three.

Sexton’s lead over Lawrence in the championship standings sits at 28 points entering the final round, with Lawrence the only rider mathematically eligible for the title. Plessinger sits third, 95 points behind Sexton.

Chase Sexton – (2-1)

“The first motos have been tough on me, but second motos I come around. Even though I couldn’t keep it on two wheels today, it was a good race. That second moto was awesome. I found a good flow and I’m excited to be back on top.”

Hunter Lawrence – (1-2)

“It was tough. I was starting to feel it [physically] at the end. Traction was getting away from me and I kept having to find different lines for the scoop tire to get traction. Those second motos keep getting me, but we’ll continue to fight. Keep knocking on that door and it’ll open eventually.”

Aaron Plessinger – (3-3)

“I just need to look at some tape and see where they’re [Sexton and Lawrence] better than me. I thought I had them today, but they’re the best riders in the world for a reason. I feel so fortunate to be able to race alongside them. I couldn’t be happier with how I’ve been riding the past few weeks.”

Malcolm Stewart (6-5)

“Budds Creek always treats me well! Every year that I’ve come here in the past, I’ve always had pretty good results and the track fits me well. The fans were awesome, it was a great day for me, and we needed this. We didn’t get a podium, but for everything that we’ve gone through, fourth place is like a podium. We’ll go out for Ironman and see if we can keep the same momentum!”

Christian Craig (7-8)

“I felt pretty good all day. I qualified in ninth overall and then in the first moto I got a great start, was in the top five for quite a bit before I tightened up and ended up seventh. Second moto, I made some quick passes and got into eighth, just focused on myself, and rode it in for P8. One more round to go outdoors and then into SMX, so we’ll keep building from here.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 2 1 47 2 H Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 3 A Plessinger KTM 3 3 40 4 M Stewart Hus 6 5 33 5 J Anderson Kaw 5 6 33 6 C Craig Hus 7 8 29 7 E Tomac Yam 4 11 29 8 B Tickle Kaw 9 10 25 9 P Nicoletti Yam 8 12 24 10 J Cooper Yam 20 4 20 11 R Pape GAS 12 13 19 12 F Noren Kaw 17 9 18 13 M Weltin Yam 13 15 16 14 D Ferrandis Hon 37 7 15 15 C Park Hon 11 18 15 16 D Kelley KTM 15 17 12 17 H Jacobi KTM 10 37 12 18 K Chisholm Suz 16 19 9 19 G Harlan Yam 30 14 8 20 H Kullas KTM 14 26 8 21 L Locurcio GAS 23 16 6 22 J Hand Hon 18 20 6 23 C Nichols Suz 19 40 3 24 D Wilson Hon 39 21 1 25 T Purdon Afr 21 27 1 26 S McElrath Kaw 22 23 0 27 H Miller Hon 25 24 0 28 B Shelly Yam 24 25 0 29 P Kilroy Yam 33 22 0 30 I Clark Hon 28 29 0 31 V Luhovey Hon 26 31 0 32 J Rodbell Yam 27 34 0 33 J Kessler Yam 32 30 0 34 Z Williams Hon 29 33 0 35 M Miller Suz 31 35 0 36 D Simonson Yam 28 0 37 T Stepek GAS 34 36 0 38 J Rogers Kaw 32 0 39 R Diezic KTM 35 38 0 40 A Rodriguez KTM 36 0 41 B Piazza Yam 38 39 0 42 J Robin Yam 40 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 454 2 H Lawrence 426 3 A Plessinger 359 4 J Cooper 337 5 J Anderson 328 6 D Ferrandis 288 7 M Stewart 271 8 C Craig 217 9 J Lawrence 210 10 F Noren 178 11 P Nicoletti 165 12 J Barcia 148 13 H Kullas 145 14 M Weltin 142 15 G Harlan 136 16 R Pape 99 17 S McElrath 97 18 D Kelley 84 19 C Park 82 20 K Chisholm 68 21 G Marchbanks 50 22 K Webster 45 23 B Tickle 42 24 A Rodriguez 41 25 J Hill 35 26 K Roczen 31 27 L Locurcio 31 28 E Tomac 29 29 D Wilson 29 30 J Robin 22 31 J Hand 21 32 A Östlund 20 33 H Jacobi 17 34 G Krestinov 15 35 C Webb 14 36 H Miller 13 37 M Miller 13 38 C Nichols 11 39 S Verhaeghe 9 40 J Harrington 8 41 B Shelly 6 42 J Short 5 43 T Nelson 5 44 R Floyd 4 45 C Brown 3 46 T Lane 3 47 J Masterpool 3 48 T Purdon 1 49 B West 0 50 J Boaz 0 51 P Kilroy 0 52 Z Williams 0

250 Moto One

The first moto began with Deegan leading the field out of the first turn for holeshot, while Kitchen gave chase from second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer in third. With drying track conditions, the opportunity to be out front was advantageous for Deegan, who quickly built a multi-second lead on the field. That allowed Kitchen and Beaumer to settle into second and third, respectively.

As the moto approached the halfway mark Deegan had moved out more than 10 seconds ahead of Kitchen, while Beaumer came under fire from Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas. The Honda rider closed in and made a quick pass on the rookie to move into podium position. Not long after that, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle got by his teammate for fourth.

Deegan’s lead surpassed 20 seconds entering the final five-minutes of the moto as Kitchen’s pace dropped and caused him to get passed by both Hymas and Vialle on the same lap. From there, the battle for second intensified between Hymas and Vialle. Back up front, Deegan tipped over in the closing laps, but it did little to impact his significant advantage. Meanwhile, Hymas went down on the final lap and dropped outside the top five.

Deegan cruised home to his ninth moto win of the season by 12 seconds over Vialle, with Kitchen in third. Beaumer followed in fourth, while Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy finished fifth. The win was enough for Deegan to clinch the title ahead of the second moto.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deegan Yam 17 Laps 2 T Vialle KTM +12.040 3 L Kitchen Kaw +16.206 4 J Beaumer KTM +19.714 5 J Savatgy Tri +21.464 6 J Swoll Tri +30.308 7 P Brown GAS +33.330 8 C Hymas Hon +36.666 9 R Hampshire Hus +46.263 10 J Smith Yam +50.537 11 T Masterpool Kaw +1m00.729 12 N Romano Yam +1m08.803 13 R DiFrancesco GAS +1m16.904 14 C Schock Yam +1m23.669 15 T Hawkins KTM +1m31.164 16 G Marchbanks Kaw +1m38.655 17 D Bennick Yam +2m03.713 18 L Turner KTM 16 Laps 19 C Baker Hus +01.187 20 B Gardner Yam +01.976 21 P Ross Hon +04.108 22 M Jorgensen GAS +07.713 23 S Orland Kaw +16.035 24 P Boespflug Suz +28.914 25 K Wise Kaw +36.994 26 M Sanford Kaw +39.194 27 M Phelps KTM +42.416 28 D Venter Afr +46.249 29 S Varola Kaw +55.302 30 C Durow KTM +58.355 31 B Bennett KTM +1m10.546 32 S Smith KTM +1m18.858 33 R Floyd Hon +1m30.145 34 L Kobusch Hus +1m34.941 35 M Fineis Yam +1m51.339 36 L Tucker Suz +2m03.574 37 E Ferry GAS 15 Laps 38 D Schwartz Suz 1 Laps 39 M Anstie Yam DNF 40 C Heyman Hus DNF

250 Moto Two

As the field stormed into the first turn to open Moto 2 it was Kitchen who emerged out front for the holeshot, followed by Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Beaumer. Fresh off clinching the class title, Deegan started in 15th place. As the first lap unfolded Kitchen was able to put some distance on the field, while Hymas made a charge up to second, with Swoll third and Beaumer fourth.

Hymas pushed in the opening laps to close in on Kitchen and apply pressure for the lead. The Kawasaki rider rode tactfully to fend off any pass attempts, but Hymas persisted. Kitchen then went on a run and forced Hymas to settle 10 minutes into the moto. Deegan, meanwhile, stalled out in 10th place in his effort to climb through the field.

Kitchen was able to build on his lead through the middle of the moto and managed a margin hovering around 2.5 seconds. However, Hymas closed in once more entering the final 10 minutes of the moto, as lapped riders added another layer of complexity. Behind them, a battle for third took shape between Swoll and Vialle, with the KTM rider able to take the position.

Kitchen withstood the threat and sprinted away in the late stages to take his fourth moto win of the season by 3.7 seconds over Hymas, with Vialle in third. Deegan remained in 10th place for his single-worst moto finish of the season.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 L Kitchen Kaw 17 Laps 2 C Hymas Hon +03.771 3 T Vialle KTM +04.714 4 J Swoll Tri +17.296 5 P Brown GAS +20.428 6 J Smith Yam +24.863 7 J Beaumer KTM +28.453 8 R Hampshire Hus +36.963 9 T Masterpool Kaw +44.991 10 H Deegan Yam +53.114 11 G Marchbanks Kaw +1m04.886 12 N Romano Yam +1m14.267 13 C Schock Yam +1m20.677 14 D Bennick Yam +1m22.706 15 T Hawkins KTM +1m42.392 16 P Ross Hon +1m47.867 17 R DiFrancesco GAS +1m59.107 18 D Schwartz Suz 16 Laps 19 B Bennett KTM +01.880 20 L Turner KTM +08.331 21 M Jorgensen GAS +09.892 22 B Gardner Yam +13.478 23 S Smith KTM +19.558 24 M Phelps KTM +58.816 25 C Durow KTM +1m00.803 26 R Floyd Hon +1m07.253 27 L Tucker Suz +1m23.004 28 R Randanella Kaw +1m26.595 29 S Varola Kaw +1m29.459 30 J Allred Hon +1m55.637 31 C Baker Hus 15 Laps 32 P Boespflug Suz +18.693 33 S Orland Kaw 12 Laps 34 M Sanford Kaw +1m13.762 35 K Wise Kaw 10 Laps 36 D Venter Afr +55.109 37 J Savatgy Tri 9 Laps 38 M Fineis Yam 7 Laps 39 E Ferry GAS 5 Laps 40 L Kobusch Hus 1 Laps

250 Round

Kitchen’s 3-1 finishes secured his third career victory and now gives him three wins in the last four races, including back-to-back wins the past two rounds. Vialle earned his third runner-up finish of the season (2-3), while Deegan still managed to grab the final spot on the overall podium in third (1-10).

Deegan became the 35th different rider in 53 seasons of Pro Motocross to capture the Gary Jones Cup for the 250 Class title and did so in his second season of full-time competition. He’s amassed five victories through 10 rounds, with podium finishes at all but one race. He’s also earned nine moto wins through the first 20 motos of the season.

While Deegan has wrapped up the season crown, the battle for second in the championship continues between Kitchen and Vialle, who are separated by 14 points heading into the final round.

Levi Kitchen (3-1)

“That was all heart for me [in Moto 2]. It’s late in the season and I’m just trying to get on a roll. Better late than never, I guess. I’m starting to get that feeling back that I had Supercross [winning races] and I want to be that guy. I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Tom Vialle (2-3)

“My starts were not very good today. I had to come from way back in both motos. I still had a lot of speed today and was able to make some passes. I’m happy with the result.”

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-10) – 2024 Champion

“It takes a lot of sacrifice by my team and my family to get here [the championship]. It’s unreal to win a championship again [after the 2023 SMX title]. It’s just starting to kick in and I’m so happy right now. All I wanted to do was get to the finish line and hold this number one plate.”

Julien Beaumer (4-7)

“It was a good day for me at Budds Creek, a step in the right direction with 4-7 results for sixth overall. I’m happy with my starts and my riding, it’s good to be trending forward, so we will keep putting in the work this week and come out swinging at Ironman.”

Pierce Brown (7-5)

“It was a positive day for me today. I went 7-5 for seventh, which wasn’t my best overall of the season, but I felt like my riding was good and I was excited about it! The last couple of rounds have been solid for me and I think we’re building some momentum coming into SMX. We’ll look to finish off the outdoors strong at Ironman.”

RJ Hampshire (9-8)

“It was so good to get some gate drops in. I knew I wasn’t 100 per cent to come out here and battle for the win or a podium, but there’s no practice like a race, so that’s what we came to do. It wasn’t too bad, I don’t think we’re far off, and I expect to be better in Indiana. The goal is to be the best I can be once we get to Charlotte for SMX, so all in all, I’m happy to be leaving here healthy and look forward to next week.”

Ryder DiFrancesco (13-17)

“I just didn’t get off the gate today and this place is super-hard to pass, so a start would have helped. I fell in Moto 2 and was pretty buried, but we salvaged something and now we’ll move on to Ironman before SMX.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 L Kitchen Kaw 3 1 45 2 T Vialle KTM 2 3 42 3 H Deegan Yam 1 10 37 4 C Hymas Hon 8 2 36 5 J Swoll Tri 6 4 34 6 J Beaumer KTM 4 7 33 7 P Brown GAS 7 5 32 8 J Smith Yam 10 6 28 9 R Hampshire Hus 9 8 27 10 T Masterpool Kaw 11 9 24 11 N Romano Yam 12 12 20 12 G Marchbanks Kaw 16 11 17 13 C Schock Yam 14 13 17 14 J Savatgy Tri 5 37 17 15 T Hawkins KTM 15 15 14 16 R DiFrancesco GAS 13 17 14 17 D Bennick Yam 17 14 13 18 P Ross Hon 21 16 7 19 L Turner KTM 18 20 6 20 D Schwartz Suz 38 18 4 21 B Bennett KTM 31 19 3 22 C Baker Hus 19 31 3 23 B Gardner Yam 20 22 2 24 M Jorgensen GAS 22 21 1 25 M Phelps KTM 27 24 0 26 S Smith KTM 32 23 0 27 C Durow KTM 30 25 0 28 P Boespflug Suz 24 32 0 29 S Orland Kaw 23 33 0 30 S Varola Kaw 29 29 0 31 R Floyd Hon 33 26 0 32 M Sanford Kaw 26 34 0 33 K Wise Kaw 25 35 0 34 L Tucker Suz 36 27 0 35 D Venter KX2 28 36 0 36 R Randanella Kaw 28 0 37 J Allred Hon 30 0 38 M Fineis Yam 35 38 0 39 L Kobusch Hus 34 40 0 40 E Ferry GAS 37 39 0 41 M Anstie Yam 39 0 42 C Heyman Hus 40 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Deegan 445 2 L Kitchen 383 3 T Vialle 369 4 C Hymas 311 5 J Shimoda 289 6 T Masterpool 283 7 P Brown 257 8 J Swoll 255 9 J Smith 219 10 R DiFrancesco 218 11 J Beaumer 207 12 J Savatgy 179 13 C Cochran 164 14 D Schwartz 137 15 N Romano 132 16 D Bennick 124 17 M Anstie 121 18 J Reynolds 99 19 C Schock 79 20 T Hawkins 78 21 M Fineis 77 22 G Marchbanks 51 23 N Thrasher 46 24 L Turner 44 25 R McNabb 37 26 R Hampshire 27 27 J Talviku 22 28 B Bennett 16 29 C Myers 13 30 C Baker 12 31 P Ross 9 32 B Gardner 9 33 M Phelps 8 34 T Guyon 7 35 E Ferry 5 36 J Cannon 4 37 S Smith 4 38 R Buccheri 2 39 S Orland 1 40 M Jorgensen 1 41 M Sanford 1 42 C Heyman 1 43 J Varize 1 44 P Boespflug 0 45 C Benard 0 46 K Wise 0 47 C Durow 0 48 S Varola 0 49 K Murdoch 0 50 W Mattson 0 51 G Stapleton 0 52 D Venter 0

Next Up

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will come to an exciting conclusion next Saturday, August 24, from the motorsports capital of the greater Indianapolis area, where a 450 Class champion will be crowned at the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National Finals from Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway.