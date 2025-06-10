Bulega secured at Ducati for 2026

Nicolò Bulega and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will continue their journey together in 2026, aiming to write a new chapter in the FIM Superbike World Championship aboard the Panigale V4 R.

In addition to his WorldSBK duties, Bulega will also contribute to Ducati Corse’s MotoGP development program, working alongside test rider Michele Pirro to support the ongoing evolution of the Desmosedici GP, particularly in preparation for the introduction of Pirelli tyres to the MotoGP class starting in 2027. Given Pirelli’s current status as the sole supplier in WorldSBK, Bulega’s experience will be a valuable asset during this transition.

Nicolò Bulega

“I am very happy to take on the role of Ducati test rider for MotoGP. It is a part of a dream come true because there are not many riders who are given the chance to try the Ducati Desmosedici GP. It is a very important goal for my life that I achieve and I will try to make the most of this opportunity, also to gain further experience in the Ducati world. I thank Claudio, Gigi, Mauro and everyone at Borgo Panigale who thought of me by offering me this opportunity that I want to fully exploit to achieve concrete results. The future? I am only thinking about the present, about defending the colors of Aruba and Ducati in Superbike and when I get on the Desmosedici GP. What will happen next we will find out in due time because the priorities are now clear”.

This renewed agreement reflects Ducati’s confidence in the young Italian’s talent.

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager of Ducati Corse

“Nicolò represents a winning bet for the Ducati Corse project. We started a journey together in 2022 in Supersport with the aim of making him competitive also in the higher class aboard the Panigale V4R. In his rookie year in WorldSBK he impressed everyone, showing his real potential and all his talent as a rider. We are really happy to be able to confirm that he will remain for the next season with Aruba.it Racing but even more so to be able to announce his new role within Ducati Corse. With the imminent entry of the new tire supplier in MotoGP, Nicolò is a great resource for the development and adaptation of the Desmosedici GP to Pirelli. This new role is for him a further incentive to improve and grow as a rider, but also a great demonstration of esteem and trust”.

Bulega’s trajectory speaks for itself:

2022: World Supersport Champion

2023: Runner-up in the WorldSBK Championship in his rookie season

2024 (after 15 races): Currently leads the standings with 252 points, having claimed 13 podiums, 8 wins, and 2 pole positions.

With this new contract, Ducati and Aruba.it Racing reaffirm their commitment to Bulega’s development and to continued success in WorldSBK and beyond.