WorldSBK 2025

Round One – Phillip Island

Friday

A number of competitors suffered some problems this morning during FP1, including Scott Redding. The Brit made a couple of attempts at a run, only for those to be spoiled by technical gremlins on the Bonovo Ducati.

Toprak Razgatlioglu had a soft slide-off at turn four in the morning session but still managed to finish FP1 in sixth. Ahead of him was a Ducati 1-2-3-4 headed by Nicolo Bulega, while Andrea Locatelli was top Yamaha in fifth.

Nicolo Bulega continued to set the pace during the afternoon FP2 session. The Italian has been on another level throughout this week, and even after two days of testing and two lengthy sessions today, nobody can really hold a candle to him around here. A 1m28.790 today a tenth away from what he set on Tuesday but still good enough to lead the field by four-tenths. Andrea Iannone ran him closest today.

Alvaro Bautista had a soft crash at turn four with 15-minutes remaining in the session. He was soon back out and having a red hot crack to finish the day third quickest ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The difficult week for Remy Gardner continued with the GYTR GRT rider down in 17th place, 1.5-seconds away from Bulega’s pace.

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

Bulega 1m28.790 Iannone 1m29.196 Bautista 1m29.515 Petrucci 1m29.584 Razgatlioglu 1m29.599 Aegerter 1m29.739 Lowes S 1m29.799 Montella 1m29.815 Lowes A 1m29.837 Locatelli 1m29.849 Bassani 1m29.916 Redding 1m30.026 Van der Mark 1m30.059 Vickers 1m30.169 Gerloff 1m30.193 Vierge 1m30.205 Gardner 1m30.299 Lecuona 1m30.676 Rabat 1m30.978 Nagashima 1m31.017 Sofuoglu 1m31.088 Mackenzie 1m31.445 Zaidi 1m35.407

WorldSSP Superpole

It had been a bruising two-day test for some earlier in the week and that continued on Friday when practice got underway for WorldSSP competitors on Friday morning. Luke Power went down and suffered a left shoulder contusion in the opening practice session while Filippo Farioli suffered a left ankle fracture in his tumble this morning.

Luke Power shrugged off his shoulder discomfort to make it out in the Superpole session and managed to finish 17th.

The same could not be said for his countryman, Harrison Voight. A last-minute call-up for the D34G team after their regular incumbent Glenn Van Straalen was injured during testing on Monday, Voight had finished the morning practice session 14th but could not complete a lap during the Superpole session due to technical problems with the Panigale V2. Voight went out numerous times only to return to the pit box to report problems and never managed to set a lap time. Officials can give him dispensation to start tomorrow, but I would not be surprised if the youngster reverts back to his original plan to ride a McMartin V4 R in Australian Superbike tomorrow, as ASBK Qualifying does not take place until Saturday morning.

It was a happier tale for Oli Bayliss on Friday. Oli has had his fair share of rough runs during the past couple of years in Europe, but the 21-year-old looks to have found his footing with the PTR Triumph squad. It was a tough start to the week with a hefty tumble on Monday that left him well battered, but they found some good speed on Tuesday and have carried that through to the race weekend. Bayliss secured seventh place on the grid with a 1m32.814, half-a-second off pole. He has had limited time to adapt to the Triumph before the season got underway, so this bodes well for Bayliss.

Pole went to Bo Bendsneyder despite a crash on the MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 800 RR that saw him head to the medical centre for a check-up after injuring a toe.

Tom Booth-Amos qualified second on a PTR Triumph, while Lucas Mahias rounds out the front row on a GMT-94 YZF-R9 Yamaha ahead of Can Oncu on an Evan Brothers R9.

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Bendsneyder – MV 1m32.310 Booth-Amos – Triumph 1m32.499 Mahias – Yamaha 1m32.635 Oncu – Yamaha 1m32.644 Debise – Ducati 1m32.724 Masia – Ducati 1m32.765 Bayliss – Triumph 1m32.814 Manzi – Yamaha 1m32.841 Schroetter – Ducati 1m32.849 Rinaldi – Yamaha 1m32.889 Cardelus – Ducati 1m32.945 Taccini – Ducati 1m33.091 Antonelli – Yamaha 1m33.201 Mahendra – Yamaha 1m33.224 Alcoba – Kawasaki 1m33.451 Vostatek – Ducati 1m33.627 Power – MV 1m33.825 Jespersen – Ducati 1m34.074 Veneman – Ducati 1m34.111 Arbel – MV 1m35.071 Azman – Honda 1m35.182

Toba – Honda – No Time Set

Voight – Ducati – No Time Set

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar