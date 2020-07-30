Own your own genuine MotoGP machine

There is a wide choice of rapid and pulse-raising motorcycles in the KTM portfolio but the chance to own the fastest and most technically advanced of the lot is now within reach.

KTM Motorsports are putting two race-prepped 2019 KTM RC16s up for sale as part of an ultra-exclusive MotoGP package.

The motorcycle marked an important step forward for the factory in their young Grand Prix project, now just four years in existence.

Pol Espargaro used the bike to qualify on the front row of the start grid at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and logged eight top ten finishes and 100 FIM World Championship points in the brightest season yet for KTM in the world’s premium road racing series.

The new owners of the milestone MotoGP KTM technology will enjoy other benefits. These include:

A full set of Pol Espargaro’s race leathers

A signed Espargaro race helmet

A VIP MotoGP Event Pack for any 2021 event. The experience includes a behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear

Weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station unit with full catering and refreshment options

A 2019 KTM RC16 and all the MotoGP trimmings can be obtained for a price of 288,000 euros which equates to around $475,000 AUD at today’s exchange rates.

Serious enquiries should be directed to rc16@ktm.com whereupon KTM reserve the right to compile a buyers list and make a final decision on the destination of the two race bikes.