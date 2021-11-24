Synthetic and/or bio-fuels on the way for MotoGP

The FIM Grand Prix World Championship, MotoGP, has set new goals for increased sustainability:

By 2024, fuel in all MotoGP classes will be of minimum 40 per cent non-fossil origin

By 2027, fuel in all MotoGP classes will be of per cent non-fossil origin

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

“We are very proud to announce this incredible new venture and we would like to thank the FIM, MSMA, IRTA, our manufacturers and fuel suppliers for their unequivocal support in this ground-breaking step towards a more sustainable world. Racing together, MotoGP will be a driving force for global change and increased sustainability. Motorcycles are a vital asset to society, making two-wheeled vehicles a crucial part of the solution. Sustainable fuels are key to creating an attainable and viable path to a more eco-friendly world, impacting billions of people, and with a number of different fuel manufacturers committed to this endeavour, global impact is guaranteed. Thanks to all parties involved in making this possible.”

MotoGP is the platform in which these fuels will continue to be developed and tested, with every premier class manufacturer working with their supplier to develop their own fuel. The development of multiple fuels will help the technology and knowledge eventually, perhaps, reach consumer motorcycles and fuel pumps on the street. Helping to create a selection of viable, sustainable drop-in fuels developed by some of the most important players in global energy and tested by the highest level of prototype two-wheeled machinery in the world.

These fuels of the future will be able to be used in a standard internal combustion engine and will either be laboratory-created, using components sourced from a carbon capture scheme, or derived from municipal waste or non-food biomass, thereby achieving significant savings in greenhouse gas emissions relative to fossil-derived petrol. In addition, fuel suppliers will progressively introduce the use of renewable energy in the production of their fuel.

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will continue to be supplied by a single fuel provider and will also be introducing a part-sustainable fuel in 2024. Both classes will change to 100 per cent sustainable fuel in 2027, alongside the MotoGP class.

The FIM, IRTA, MSMA, Dorna and all stakeholders are committed to creating a more sustainable sport and future, from engineering greater sustainability on track to assessing and reducing the carbon footprint of every single event and aspect of the sport with innovative solutions.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President

“I’m really proud of this announcement, after many months and even years of negotiations with petrol companies and manufacturers, we’ve reached an agreement. This will allow MotoGP to be the leader in this real revolution for sustainability. We want to really show the way to all the motorcycle manufacturers that it’s possible to have the fun we all like but with sustainable fuels. We hope by 2027 to have completely carbon free fuels in our competitions, leading the way and showing that, even if the racing is a small part of emissions, we must be the leaders of this change; show the way. Thank you to all the stakeholders for the negotiations, finally now we can announce the good news.”