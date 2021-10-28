2021 MXGP of Pietramurata – Round 15

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing had another great round at the mid-week MXGP of Pietramurata, with Antonio Cairoli and Rene Hofer celebrating the round wins in their respective classes.

In the MX2 class, Australian Jed Beaton frustratingly suffered a crash that was outside of his control early in moto one contributed to a disappointing 16th-place finish. Regrouping for race two, and following another great start, Beaton charged hard to place third in the moto, crossing the finish line just seven seconds behind the eventual race winner, Rene Hofer. He now sits fifth overall in the standings.

Jed Beaton – P7

“Another tough one today and it was just down to being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I was coming through the pack with Mattia Guadagnini and he slid out in a corner just a little bit, which clipped my front tyre and then a few of us went down in a heap. All my focus was then on moto two and I made it happen with a third-place finish, which made up for race one. But overall, today should have been better.”

Fellow Australian Wilson Todd on the Bike It MTX Kawasaki returned to the top ten, having recovered from the after-effects of food-poisoning on Sunday, he posted seventh-fastest time in Qualifying.

An eleventh-placed start provided the impetus to push forward throughout the first thirty-five minute race to snatch sixth place five laps from the finish, defending the position admirably against the series leader through the final stages. He immediately went on the charge from a fifteenth-placed start in race two to break into the top ten after four laps and hold down ninth until a slip two laps from the end cost him two positions. Eighth overall on the day, he remains eleventh in the series standings, just fifteen points away from a top-ten world ranking with three GPs remaining.

Wilson Todd – P8

“I’m all good today; better than Sunday. The track’s hard to ride but I had a good Qualifying and first race. I was looking at another good result in the second race but I tipped over with a lap to go and lost two places.“

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot from Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. Gajser was quick to get into the lead as Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre put on a charge to get around the Spaniard too.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings was unlucky out of the gate as he went down in the first turn. As the Bullet picked himself up to get going, he soon realised that there was a problem with his KTM machine, which meant he could not carry on with the race. This was a huge moment for the championship.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer had a good start too as he was sitting in fourth behind Febvre but had Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli breathing down his neck.

Gajser continued to lead as Febvre brought the gap down to 1.876 seconds after setting the best lap of the race. The Frenchman closed right in on the Slovenian as Gajser’s lead was brought down to less than a second, but Gajser was able to respond, going green in sector one and purple in sectors three and four, which then gave him the fastest lap of the race.

Honda SR Motoblouz rider Benoit Paturel started the race well inside the top 10 but was forced to DNF after what looked like a bike problem.

Meanwhile, Cairoli was able to get close enough to Seewer to get around the Swiss and move into fourth, with his focus then shifting onto his younger teammate Prado. It took a few laps for Cairoli to line-up the perfect pass on the Spaniard but eventually on lap eight he was able to take third.

Back with the leaders though, it looked like Gajser had picked up the pace after being spooked by Febvre, but this quickly changed as Febvre responded with another fast lap. The Kawasaki rider got onto the rear wheel the Slovenian once again but made a mistake and lost a load of time as a result. But the time Gajser crossed the line he was 5.929 seconds ahead.

Seewer then managed to close the gap to Prado as the pair began their combat for fourth. This battle went on for the majority of the race, with Seewer launching several failed attempts on the Spaniard. But with three laps from the end, the Swiss was finally able to get the job done and move into fourth place.

While Seewer had a good race in fourth, his teammates Ben Watson and Glenn Coldenhoff were also riding well in sixth and seventh. That’s where the pair eventually finished the heat.

In the last final few laps of the race, we saw an intense fight between Gajser and Febvre, with the Frenchman taking a load of time out of the Slovenian as he once again caught onto his rear wheel. The pair had a couple of close moments, as Febvre moved briefly into the lead and was passed back by Gajser.

But with just a couple of laps to go, the Frenchman was able to make a pass stick as he got by Gajser and secured the race win. Cairoli was third ahead of Seewer and Prado.

MXGP Race 2

In race two, it was Cairoli with a huge Fox Holeshot as he led Seewer, Prado, Paturel and Coldenhoff. Meanwhile Herlings, Gajser and Febvre were buried in the mid-pack. Herlings and Gajser were quick to move up the order though, as they managed to get by Paturel.

Cairoli continued to control the race with Seewer and Coldenhoff behind him. Prado then came under pressure from Herlings who was keen on getting by the Spaniard, but Prado was not backing down without a fight. Eventually the Bullet was able to make a pass stick as Gajser looked to do the same.

By lap three Gajser was ahead of Prado and started to close back in on Herlings, as Febvre got by Paturel for seventh place.

Seewer then set the fastest lap of the race as he maintained a manageable 1.680 second gap to Cairoli. But further behind them saw Herlings made a mistake and crash, which allowed Gajser to go through. Febvre was able to make the most of this too, as he caught onto the rear wheel of Herlings.

The battle between Herlings and Febvre went on for 15 laps, with some close moments but Herlings was not backing down and Febvre could not find an opportunity as they finished the race fourth and fifth which still gave Herlings the advantage for the championship.

Back in the lead though, Cairoli was impressive. Lap after lap, the 9-time world champion bettered his time and set several fastest laps of the race as he pulled away from Seewer and Coldenhoff.

In the final few laps, Coldenhoff came under pressure from Gajser who was eager to get around the Dutchman for vital championship points. After a few tries he was able to get it done. But Herlings and Febvre followed in his footsteps, as Coldenhoff dropped down to sixth.

Gajser then had a chance to go after Seewer but ran out of time as Cairoli won the race and the Swiss held onto second.

Cairoli’s 3-1 result gave him the overall, with Gajser second on the box with Febvre third. While Herlings failed to make it inside the top three, he does carry the red plate into the next round this Sunday as just one point separates him and Febvre, while Gajser is just another two points behind the Frenchman.

Antonio Cairoli – P1

“It was a struggle since the crash in Sardegna. I was very scared when it happened and for sure it got the best of me during the next GPs. Also, my ribs were really causing me pain until Spain. In Spain I was already feeling better. Of course, coming here I was really looking to bounce back after that bad stretch. Then I really got sick on Saturday night. Nevertheless, I tried to have a good start on Sunday, but I was in the middle pack and I got taken out on the first lap. Damage was done. Then in the second race, I tried to avoid Van Horebeek by changing lines, but somebody took my front off. I had some problems again with my clutch lever. It looked like something was pulling me to the ground that day and I was not happy about it of course. Today I felt a little bit better since this morning. However, I have had really good races on that track in the past and I really wanted to be on the podium. I did everything I could, especially in the first race. I had a good start. I was third. Then I made a mistake and dropped to sixth, then back to third. I was very happy with my riding. In the second race, I got the holeshot then I mostly controlled the race. I was getting a little tired, but with my experience I could save some energy at some parts of the track, and I could manage to keep Jeremy at the back. So, I was very happy about that. I hope from now on I could feel better and be on the podium every weekend because that’s what I try to do every time I ride. Let’s hope for the same results.”

Tim Gajser – P2

“It was a good and consistent day. I had a good start in the first race. I was leading the race quite comfortably then I got a little arm pump. Romain passed me in the last lap, and I finished second. I was a little disappointed about that. I didn’t have the best start in the second race. Jeffrey made a mistake then I was also able to pass Glenn. I finished third. Consistent points. It’s getting really tight in the championship, but we still have three GPs, so I will give my best and try to not to put too much pressure on myself and just try to enjoy as much as possible.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“It’s just as if the championship started again. The top three are three points apart, so it’s pretty cool. I will try my best to be first at the end. I was feeling really good today, better than last Sunday. I made some mistakes in the middle of the first race, but then I caught up with Tim. We had a nice battle during the last five laps. It was very challenging, so it was cool to win it. Second race, I didn’t have a good start which is really crucial to have over here. I made my way through the pack and came back behind Jeffrey. I passed him once then he passed me again. At the end, I could not do much more than that given the circumstances. I am a little bit disappointed because it’s been a while since I have had two really solid race. I will try to do so on Sunday.”

Jeremy Seewer – P4

“I feel really good. This was an amazing moto to finish second in the last race, but Tony (Cairoli) was just on a mission. I tried to follow him, but he had slightly more, not a lot. He didn’t get away too much. I feel happy about today. It was consistent and good. To have a 4-2 score and no podium is quite odd, but it shows how competitive the class is, and whether I am on the box or not, I was close and I took good points for the championship and that is all that matters. I’m happy with everything, so now I will take some rest and try to be back for another chance at being on the box at ‘Arco 3’.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P5

“Today didn’t start too well. I felt good on the track, but my lap time was 16th, which didn’t matter too much here. The gate pick was still okay. I didn’t get the best start in the first race. I was pretty far behind, which is really difficult on a track like this. I also didn’t feel very comfortable. The second moto was definitely better, I started in the top-five and moved immediately into third position, but halfway, I started to ride tight and made some huge mistakes, which allowed the guys to pass me. Overall, it was a consistent day and solid, but we want more.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen – P6

“Today was just awesome. From the moment I headed out onto the track in qualifying I felt great on the bike and that really showed in my performances. It’s a hard track to pass on but I came through in both motos from outside the top-10 and I was able to battle to the end, which is something I’ve really worked on improving recently. It’s been a great day and if I can improve my starts I’m excited to see if I can battle with the guys a bit further up the field.”

Ben Watson – P7

“Overall, I am happy about today. I am finally starting to feel normal. I know my ankle is still not 100%, but I was able to ride how I wanted to ride today without that playing on my mind. It was good. I even felt good in qualifying today. I would say that today, my first race was one of the best I have had all season. The second one was also not so bad with another solid top-10, so we just look forward to being back again on Sunday.”

Brian Bogers – P8

“It was a hard day for me because on Monday I caught a cold, which really didn’t help me today! I still did my best though like always and in the first moto my riding wasn’t bad, but I had to come from the back and finished 11th. In the second moto it was the same story as I had to battle through the pack and finished eighth for eighth overall. If I can improve my starts and combine them with my speed then we can definitely improve.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P11

“It’s pretty devastating. The front wheel washed out and I wanted to pick up my bike right away. Actually, I didn’t even notice that someone rode over my bike. A lot of things broke like my handlebar and so forth. It was a done deal. It hurts, especially when you worked so hard to get those points and be where you are. Then in a blink of an eye it’s done. Then you just watch from the sidelines. That being said, in that second race, I just couldn’t get in my rhythm. I mean it’s been a bad day, what else to say. We went from +24 to +1. But yeah, it’s going to be an interesting next three races, so we will see how things turn out.”

Jorge Prado – P13

“I’m happy that I was just a little bit better and I felt a small improvement with my back. Two days is too short to heal when you need a couple of weeks. I had a very good start in the first moto and could finish 5th, which was a decent race. I didn’t get a start in the second moto and still managed 3rd after the second corner with a very nice line around the outside. The guys were faster than me and it was difficult to go fast when the bike was moving a lot. It was hard to control it because of the pain. Jonass touched my back wheel halfway through and we both went down. It was a pity. I was last and decided to stop because I couldn’t do better. I now have four days and I think I will feel even better on Sunday.”

Pauls Jonass – P14

“Well, that was a tough day at the office! The second turn here is super tight and unfortunately I crashed there in race one, then crashed again a few corners later. I was way, way behind but came through to score a few points. Race two wasn’t much better because of another crash and I managed to salvage 10th which isn’t where I should be. On the positive side, my speed is good so if I can just stay upright and start up front then I know I can battle for the top spots.”

2021 MXGP of Pietramurata Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 20 25 45 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 22 20 42 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 25 16 41 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 18 22 40 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 14 15 29 6 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 13 14 27 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 15 12 27 8 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 10 13 23 9 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 12 10 22 10 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 11 9 20 11 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 0 18 18 12 Lupino, Alessandro ITA KTM 8 8 16 13 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 16 0 16 14 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 4 11 15 15 Wright, Dylan CAN HON 9 4 13 16 Koch, Tom GER KTM 6 6 12 17 Guillod, Valentin SUI YAM 5 5 10 18 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 0 7 7 19 Brylyakov, Vsevolod MFR HON 7 0 7 20 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 0 3 3 21 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 3 0 3 22 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 0 2 2 23 Strijbos, Kevin BEL YAM 2 0 2 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 0 1 1 25 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 1 0 1

2021 MXGP Standings – Round 14

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 573 2 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 572 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 570 4 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 473 5 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 464 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 451 7 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 391 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 369 9 Lupino, A. ITA KTM 266 10 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 266 11 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 244 12 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 241 13 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 203 14 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 185 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 167 16 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 123 17 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 119 18 Forato, A. ITA GAS 111 19 Strijbos, K. BEL YAM 105 20 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 101 21 Paturel, B. FRA HON 93 22 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 87 23 Koch, Tom GER KTM 65 24 Monticelli, I. ITA KAW 54 25 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 50 26 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 39 27 Brylyakov, V. MFR HON 37 28 Locurcio, L. VEN KTM 36 29 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 34 30 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 33 31 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 26 32 Wright, Dylan CAN HON 21 33 Genot, Cyril BEL KTM 15 34 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 11 35 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 9 36 Bobryshev, E. MFR HUS 6 37 van Berkel, L. NED HON 5 38 Clochet, Jimmy FRA BET 4 39 Watson, Nathan GBR HON 4 40 Desprey, M. FRA YAM 3 41 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 1 42 Gole, Anton SWE HUS 1 43 Lesiardo, M. ITA HON 1 44 Kellett, Todd GBR YAM 1

MX2 Race 1

In MX2, race one saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle grab the first Fox Holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts, Diga Procross GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder and Ruben Fernandez of Honda 114 Motorsports.

Team Honda Racing Assomotor’s Stephen Rubini came together with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant in the first corner, with the Frenchman being stretcher off the track. He did not line-up for race two.

Championship leader Maxime Renaux of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing and local hero Mattia Guadagnini from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing didn’t get off to the best start, as the pair crossed the line in 18th and 19th.

Fernandez was quick to get by Längenfelder for third, while Renaux made some very good passes in the opening lap to get himself into 12th.

There was a moment for Guadagnini who went down together with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton, with a couple of more riders also getting caught up in the chaos, including SM Action Racing Team YUSA Battery’s Andrea Adamo who up until then was having a solid ride.

But it was Vialle who led Geerts by 1.653 seconds, as Geerts was looking to whittle down that lead and go for the win. The Belgian went on to set the fastest lap of the race which allowed him to cut the gap down ever so slightly, but Vialle was able to keep it clam in first place.

Further down the field, Renaux was fighting back as he got by Längenfelder for ninth and focused his attention onto Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf, who was just ahead. The two made contact as Renaux searched for a way through, which resulted in Renaux going down.

Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee rider Conrad Mewse was having a great opening race as he was closing in on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Rene Hofer for fourth. Unfortunately, his race was cut short after a bike issue forced him out of the heat.

De Wolf then crashed and once he got going had Renaux, Gianluca Facchetti and Längenfelder forming a train behind him. Renaux was able to get by to claim eighth place as Facchetti dropped a couple of spots to 13th and was coming under fire from Guadagnini.

Meanwhile Geerts kept things close to Vialle throughout the opening heat, maintaining a steady gap under two second. On the last lap just 1.341 seconds separated the pair and unfortunately, Geerts was unable to find a way through as Vialle went on to win the race. Fernandez finished third ahead of Diga Procross GasGas Factory Racing’s Isak Gifting.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, the Fox Holeshot went to Vialle as Renaux was just behind him. Hofer and Guadagnini followed the pair. Looking to waste no time, Renaux quickly made a pass on his fellow countryman to take over the lead on the opening lap. Not long after though the pair had a moment which saw Vialle down and Renaux off the track and tangled up in a fence.

Hofer inherited the lead with Guadagnini second and Längenfelder third. Vialle able to get going in fourth while Renaux was down in 10th.

Having a tough start to the race was Geerts who was in around 17th place in the first few laps, as well as Mewse who had been doing and making his way up from last.

Vialle was then looking to fight back but made a mistake and went down hard and that was the end of his race as he limped back to pitlane.

Hofer led Guadagnini with a 3.211 second advantage as he set the fastest lap of the race. Beaton then went to better that, while riding around in fourth ahead of Adamo who was riding solid in fifth. The Italian then came under fire from both Renaux and Fernandez as he dropped a few spots.

After passing Adamo, Renaux then caught onto Beaton and Längenfelder, who were fighting for third. Renaux had the perfect opportunity to get by both, but could not find the perfect moment as Beaton was able to make a pass to take the spot.

Meanwhile at the top end of the field, Hofer was riding a steady race as he was 7.649 seconds ahead of Guadagnini with 15 minutes plus 2 laps on the clock.

Renaux then struggled to get by Längenfelder, as Fernandez joined the party, putting a charge on the Yamaha rider. The pair were then side-by-side as the Frenchman was able to keep the Spaniard behind him and focus his attention onto Längenfelder ahead. Eventually he was able to get around the German for fourth. Geerts was also making passes as he got by Adamo for seventh.

In the end, Hofer went on to win the race ahead of Guadagnini and Beaton. The win in race tow put Hofer on the top step of the podium as he became the first Austrian Grand Prix winner since 1987 (or 2013 in MX3). Second overall was Geerts while Fernandez made it two podiums on the bounce with third overall.

Despite failing to make it on the box, Renaux continues to lead the MX2 World Championship standings by 87 points with three Grand Prix’s remaining. His closest rival is Geerts with Vialle still third, despite a DNF in race two.

Rene Hofer – P1

“For sure it’s a day I will never forget. It was just so nice. When I crossed the finish line, I was celebrating with Mattia. It was a really nice feeling, especially in front of the fans. I really hope the Austrian fans at home enjoyed it. As you said, it’s been a while since an Austrian has won a Grand Prix. I am really speechless right now. Actually, I didn’t have the best flow in the first race, but the second one was much better. Obviously, I was a bit lucky that I wasn’t involved in the crash with Maxime and Tom, but anyway, I felt great out there. I was a bit nervous with 10 minutes to go. I made a lot of mistakes but was still able to bring it home somehow. It’s a really good feeling for sure. It was quite a big injury I had last year so the winter was really tough for me. But we really put in the work. It got better after the summer break. We used the summer break to train a lot and put in the work. Since Turkey, I feel more confident after each GP and for sure my confidence will grow with a day like today. I’m just going to try to do my best for the last three GPs. But for sure this season is already nice with my first GP win.”

Jago Geerts – P2

“I am pretty happy with second overall today. First race, I had a good start and was second behind Tom during the whole race. I couldn’t make the pass, but I was feeling good on the track. My riding was good. Second race, I messed up my start. I think I was outside of top 20 after the first lap. But I felt good, the riding was good. I came back to 6th place, and it was enough for second overall. I am pretty happy with that.”

Ruben Fernandez – P3

“It’s been a good day. Started off with pole position in practice. This was my second one this year and ever. First race went well. I had a good start for once and was able to finish in third position. But then in the second one, I struggled at the start again and I think I was 19th once I crossed the finish line in the first lap. I had to work a lot to gain as many points as possible. At the end, I could make the podium happen. It’s a shame because I felt like I could have been fighting for more, but I messed up the second one especially with the start. I am still happy with the overall result. It’s now two podiums in a row. The last one before Trentino was in the second round, so it’s been a long way to get here. It’s nice to be able to keep the ball rolling and hopefully I could fight for more in the next one.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P4

“I was feeling much better today than I was on Sunday. Unfortunately, I had a bad start in the first moto and also had a small crash that meant I was almost last. My riding was not so bad to come back to 11th and the lap-times were good. My start was better in the second moto and when two riders crashed in front of me that meant I was 2nd. I had to get used to riding at the front again! I tried to stay focused and find good lines. 4th overall; but the most important thing was finding the speed and the feeling again. Hopefully on Sunday we can go for the podium again and the win.”

Maxime Renaux – P5

“Actually the day started like last Sunday. I had a bad start and almost crashed in the first corner. Then I came back pretty good. I think I was around 7th after 10 minutes, so it was a good comeback. I felt like I could come back even more but got took out by another rider. I had a big crash and had to fight again and come back. Eventually I came back to 7th place, I think. Then in the second race, I was able to make it happen at the start, so I was really happy. Second on the start was really good. I could then push on the first lap to get the lead. That was just the ideal race, just like how things were planned. Then an incident happened. I have nothing to say about that. Like I said, it was a racing incident. I went out and into the fence. I tried to take it out as quickly as possible. It was just a mess. Then a cable came into my rear wheel so I was really worried during the whole race because I was so afraid that the cable would go into my wheel. I couldn’t control it, but thankfully I was able to make it until the end of that race. I finished fourth. It was much better. A good result too for the championship standings because my two rivals where behind me. Overall, it was not so bad, but I was a little bit disappointed for not being able to get a race win. But, it is what it is.”

Simon Langenfelder – P6

“Today was way better for me. I had really good starts and it was nice to be battling up front. I did get shuffled back a little early on in each race, but what’s really important at this track is to stay upright. You can lose so much time if you crash on the first lap. I had a great battle with Jago Geerts in race two and it feels great to be in a battle up front. Overall, I’m really happy to be back inside the top 10 and I can’t wait for Sunday.”

Mikkel Haarup – P10

“Today was an improvement on Sunday and eighth in Qualifying was OK for the gate. Both motos I couldn’t get my starts sorted and had to come from around twentieth; I was riding great both motos, working hard all-the-way from start to finish. It wasn’t a bad result but I know I can do better. It is what is is; we keep working and I stay positive for the last three GPs.“

Kay de Wolf – P11

“Not my best day today and certainly a learning one. My starts were not the best in either race which didn’t help and crashing in both motos made for a difficult day. I had a good second moto going but then I crashed out of ninth and ended up 12th for 11th overall. It’s now onto the next one here on Sunday and the goal is to put together two good rides and leave this track with a strong result.”

Thibault Benistant – P12

“Today was really difficult for me. I didn’t have a good feeling on the track and was only 13th in Timed Practice. In the first moto, I was stuck in the first corner with another rider, and then I had really bad arm-pump because we are trying new things on the bike and I was not feeling too good with this. In the second race, I tried to find my rhythm, but it was not really easy for me this week.”

2021 MXGP of Pietramurata MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 18 25 43 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 15 37 3 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 20 16 36 4 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA KTM 10 22 32 5 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 14 18 32 6 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 12 14 26 7 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 5 20 25 8 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 15 10 25 9 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 0 25 10 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 11 11 22 11 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 13 9 22 12 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 6 12 18 13 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA KTM 8 8 16 14 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 16 0 16 15 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 0 13 13 16 Scuteri, Emilio ITA TM 4 6 10 17 Boegh Damm, Bastian DEN KTM 9 0 9 18 Sandner, Michael AUT KTM 0 7 7 19 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA HUS 7 0 7 20 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 5 5 21 Hsu, Brian GER KTM 0 4 4 22 Wagenknecht, Jan CZE KTM 2 2 4 23 Goupillon, Pierre FRA KTM 0 3 3 24 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 3 0 3 25 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 0 1 1 26 Zonta, Filippo ITA HON 1 0 1

2021 MX2 Standings – Round 14