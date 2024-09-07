R3 World Cup Race One

Australian rookie Cameron Swain took a stunning maiden win in a rain-soaked Race 1 at Magny-Cours, dominating to win by almost four seconds. Peruvian wildcard Aymon Bocanegra took second and Japan’s Takumi Takahashi completed the podium. The championship battle levels up with misfortune for Gonzalo Sanchez.

The predicted rain at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours arrived much earlier than expected and the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU riders were faced with extremely difficult conditions for their first race of the weekend. Full wet Pirelli tyres were allocated for the 10-lap contest where Alessandro Di Persio started from pole. Brazil’s Eduardo Burr took the early lead, but he was one of many riders to fall foul of the slippery track; Dawid Nowak and Pietro Anastasi also failed to complete the first lap.

Desperate to try and increase his slim championship lead of 10 points, Sanchez made some early moves in the pack, but he fell on the second lap of the race and was unable to rejoin. Meanwhile, Marc Vich decided to ride for points, finishing sixth after a battle with Nikolas Zanin. This result puts the two Spanish rivals level on points going into tomorrow’s Race 2. Di Persio finished fourth, an important result as he closes to just 24 points from the top.

Feeling comfortable on his R3 in the wet, Swain saw his opportunity to pull a gap on the pack. While many around him struggled, the 16-year-old rode flawlessly throughout the race, leading by 5.6 seconds at one point and eventually crossing the line 3.8 seconds ahead to take his maiden win. Last-minute wildcard Bocanegra impressed all onlookers with a first R3 World Cup podium in second, and Takahashi took his second rostrum of the season in third.

Cameron Swain

“The conditions were super difficult and I saw that a few people were struggling a bit, but I felt alright so I wanted to take the opportunity to lead the race. Once I hit the front I just put my head down, built up the gap and managed the race as best I could – always keeping an eye on my pitboard. It’s been a tough season for me and so many sacrifices have gone into this win, somehow that makes it feel even sweeter. It’s a crazy feeling, I can’t describe it.”

R3 World Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C Swain Yam 20m01.303 176,2 2 A Bocanegra Yam +3.839 181,8 3 T Takahashi Yam +3.900 182,1 4 A Di Persio Yam +4.308 181,8 5 S Yamane Yam +10.399 183,4 6 M Vich Yam +42.522 180,0 7 N Zanin Yam +48.039 177,0 8 P Chompurat Yam +55.807 172,8 9 I Schunselaar Yam +59.068 177,6 10 M Borgelt Yam +1m01.397 176,8 Not Classified RET D Joulin Yam 2 Laps 182,7 RET E Burr Yam 4 Laps 180,3 RET G Sanchez Melendezsp Yam 8 Laps 180,3 RET P Anastasi Yam / 178,2 RET D Nowak Yam / 180,6

R3 World Cup Standings