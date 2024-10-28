2024 FIM World Supercross Championship

The opening round of the 2024 World Supercross Championship was staged in Vancouver over the weekend, with 16 riders from six different countries contesting the SX1 (450) and SX2 (250) classes on what looked like a sub-par track surface.

Without the likes of exciting youngsters such as the Lawrence brothers or Haiden Deegan, and not one single KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, or Triumph rider on the permanent entry list, it certainly looks, sounds and feels like a distinctly second-rate series in comparison to America’s Monster Energy Supercross.

Going into the season opener, it was fair to say that Eli Tomac was the firm 450 class favourite lining up for CDR Yamaha, and the American proved that form guide true.

Defending champ Ken Roczen showed early on, though, that he was going to take it up to Tomac with the German winning Superpole and the opening race of the night.

In the 250 ranks, 2023 champ Max Anstie was making his debut with Monster Energy Star Yamaha, but taking top honours in the opening round was Shane McElrath, riding for the Firepower Honda squad that Anstie recently parted ways with.

WSX Superpole

Ken Roczen took the first five-points of the season with the quickest time in Superpole ahead of Eli Tomac and Joey Savatgy while Luke Clout made a promising start in fourth.

WSX Superpole Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Ken Roczen 50.742 2 Eli Tomac 50.978 3 Joey Savatgy 51.802 4 Luke Clout 52.774

WSX Race One

Vince Friese took the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen. Matt Moss got a great start but a wide line into the opening turn cost him position and Eli Tomac moved up to third.

Luke Clout had some problems early on with signage banners caught up in his front wheel that resulted in the Australian failing to finish.

Tomac and Roczen squeezed past Friese on lap two as Joey Savatgy took the battle up for Friese for third place.

Roczen and Tomac traded fastest laps, the American outright quickest but the German with track position and Tomac was unable to find a way through.

Savatgy had way too much speed for Friese and pulled away from his countryman to secure third.

Tomac’s quickest lap a 53.416, half-a-second quicker than Roczen’s best, and 1.4-seconds better than Savatgy’s best. The rest of the field more than two-seconds slower than Tomac.

Matt Moss the highest finishing Australian in sixth place.

WSX Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Ken Roczen 7:03.284 2 Eli Tomac +0.645 3 Joey Savatgy +7.994 4 Vince Friese +14.607 5 Colt Nichols +15.465 6 Matt Moss +20.875 7 Gregory Aranda +22.348 8 Mitchell Oldenburg +26.380 9 Anthony Bourdon +29.603 10 Cade Clason +32.730 11 Boris Maillard +36.654 12 Lucas Dunka +38.206 13 Ryan Breece +41.718 14 Dean Wilson +2 Laps 15 Luke Clout +7 Laps

WSX Race Two

Eli Tomac got the holeshot ahead of Dean Wilson, Vince Friese and Matt Moss. Roczen was just outside the top ten early on. Wilson went down late on the opening lap.

Joey Savatgy again displayed good speed, working his way quickly up to second place but a mistake in the whoops cost him some a handful of those hard earned positions.

Ken Roczen inherited second place from Savatgy but by this halfway stage of the race Tomac led by 17-seconds.

Roczen then went down on lap six, rejoining well outside the top ten.

Luke Clout had worked his way up to fifth place, while Savatgy had clawed his way back up to second ahead of Colt Nichols and Mitch Oldenburg, and those riders took the chequered flag in those positions,

Tomac again carding the fastest lap of the race on his way to a victory margin of 22-seconds. Only Savatgy got within 1.2-seconds of Tomac’s marker. The rest of the field were more than two-seconds slower than Tomac.

WSX Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 7:01.498 2 Joey Savatgy +22.816 3 Colt Nichols +24.557 4 Mitchell Oldenburg +27.229 5 Luke Clout +29.310 6 Vince Friese +30.765 7 Gregory Aranda +31.854 8 Matt Moss +36.902 9 Boris Maillard +39.085 10 Ryan Breece +41.011 11 Ken Roczen +41.913 12 Anthony Bourdon +45.690 13 Cade Clason +49.272 14 Lucas Dunka +1 Lap 15 Dean Wilson +6 Laps

WSX Race Three

Eli Tomac got into turn one in front but Ken Roczen and Vince Friese sneaked past him in the middle of the turn to push Tomac back to third.

Roczen escaped to a clear 2.5-second lead on the opening lap and looked to have it under control. However, Tomac steadily reeled the German in and took the lead as they started lap five then pulled away with ease. Stretching his lead over Roczen to more than ten-seconds by the chequered flag.

Joey Savatgy completing the podium ahead of Colt Nichols and Dean Wilson.

Luke Clout had gone down at turn one when the race got underway. After working his way forward to challenge Matt Moss for tenth position Clout went down again on the challenging track.

Roczen the only rider to lap within a second of Tomac in that bout, the rest of the field more than two-seconds a lap slower.

WSX Race Three Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 10:36.477 2 Ken Roczen +10.266 3 Joey Savatgy +28.444 4 Colt Nichols +30.798 5 Dean Wilson +36.825 6 Mitchell Oldenburg +38.871 7 Vince Friese +39.451 8 Gregory Aranda +47.612 9 Ryan Breece +52.713 10 Anthony Bourdon +54.355 11 Matt Moss +1 Lap 12 Boris Maillard +1 Lap 13 Lucas Dunka +1 Lap 14 Cade Clason +2 Laps 15 Luke Clout +2 Laps

SuperFinal

The final contest of the night was the 12-lap Super Final which saw the top eight from the 450 class going head to head with the top eight 250 riders.

Eli Tomac pulled the pin from gate drop to sprint away from the field, leading by over three-seconds by the end of the opening lap.

Tomac was never headed on his way to a 16-second victory over Ken Roczen.

Colt Nichols rounded out the podium ahead of Vince Friese and Joey Savatgy.

Shane McElrath the first 250 machine home in sixth.

SuperFinal Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 10:34.607 2 Ken Roczen +16.108 3 Colt Nichols +24.227 4 Vince Friese +28.042 5 Joey Savatgy +29.833 6 Shane McElrath +30.778 7 Enzo Lopes +31.946 8 Mitchell Oldenburg +34.561 9 Coty Schock +36.414 10 Cole Thompson +40.169 11 Matt Moss +53.900 12 Ryder Kingsford +57.094 13 Max Anstie +1 Lap 14 Kyle Chisholm +1 Lap 15 Kaleb Barham +1 Lap 16 Gregory Aranda +4 Laps

WSX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Points 1 Eli Tomac USA Yamaha 100 2 Ken Roczen Germany Suzuki 84 3 Joey Savatgy USA Honda 79 4 Colt Nichols USA Suzuki 74 5 Vince Friese USA Honda 65 6 Mitch Oldenburg USA Honda 61 7 Greg Aranda France Yamaha 54 8 Matt Moss Australia Yamaha 52 9 Kyle Chisholm USA Kawasaki 32 10 Ryan Breece USA Honda 31 11 Borris Maillard France Yamaha 31 12 Dean Wilson UK Honda 29 13 Luke Clout Australia Kawasaki 28 14 Cade Clason USA Kawasaki 26 15 Lucas Dunka Brazil KTM 24 16 Cedric Soubeyras France Kawasaki 0

SX2 Superpole Results

Pos Rider Best Time 1 Max Anstie 52.850 2 Cole Thompson 52.946 3 Coty Schock 53.292 4 Ryder Kingsford 53.617 5 Luke Clout –

SX2 Race One

Max Anstie was never headed in the opening 250 bout, taking the win by five-seconds after eight laps of the indoor layout.

Aussie teenager Ryder Kingsford took a brilliant second place for CDR Yamaha ahead of Canadian Cole Thompson (Firepower Honda).

SX2 Race One Result

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Max Anstie 6:52.476 2 Ryder Kingsford +4.925 3 Cole Thompson +5.723 4 Coty Schock +6.558 5 Enzo Lopes +12.138 6 Cullen Park +15.089 7 Shane McElrath +17.825 8 Kyle Chisholm +20.144 9 Derek Kelley +21.907 10 Brice Maylin +25.515 11 Kaleb Barham +30.311 12 Preston Boespflug +31.127 13 Maxime Desprey +32.189 14 Calvin Fonvieille +36.754 15 Julien Lebeau +37.933 16 Noah Viney +42.619

SX2 Race Two

It was a quick turnaround for SX2 competitors as they were soon back around to the gates for the second contest of the night.

Kyle Chisholm scored the holeshot by a nose over Shane McElrath but not for long as McElrath hit the front.

Max Anstie steadily worked his way through the field and got the better of Chisholm for second place on lap two, but by that juncture McElrath had already built a four-second lead.

Anstie reeled McElrath in and challenged for the lead on the penultimate lap only to have a slide that lost him much of the ground that he had made on McElrath which meant the Brit had to settle for second.

Chisholm steadily lost positions as the race wore on, slipping to seventh by the chequered flag.

Third place went to Coty Schock ahead of Cole Thompson and Enzo Lopes.

Kaleb Barham was the highest finishing Australian in tenth as Kingsford couldn’t match the pace he showed in race one.

SX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Shane McElrath 7:01.632 2 Max Anstie +2.484 3 Coty Schock +7.012 4 Cole Thompson +10.487 5 Enzo Lopes +11.377 6 Cullen Park +19.674 7 Kyle Chisholm +24.152 8 Calvin Fonvieille +27.612 9 Maxime Desprey +29.079 10 Kaleb Barham +30.629 11 Derek Kelley +35.440 12 Noah Viney +37.719 13 Brice Maylin +39.257 14 Ryder Kingsford +58.691 15 Julien Lebeau +1:00.645 16 Preston Boespflug +1:08.168

SX2 Race Three

Shane McElrath escaped to an early lead in the third 250 bout. Max Anstie was well outside the top ten early on after a lap one crash. Ryder Kingsford an early faller and lost a lot of time caught up in a tough block cover.

McElrath was never headed on his way to 1.8-second victory over Enzo Lopes. Cole Thompson rounded out the podium a further three-seconds back.

Kyle Chisholm a distant fourth ahead of Kaleb Barham.

Coty Shock finished sixth after a crash cost the Rick Ware Racing rider plenty of time. Shock recorded the fastest lap of the race and was in a podium position before his crash, ruing what could have been.

Defending champ Max Anstie finished ninth after struggling through his race without a lens in his goggles. Another crash on lap eight stunted his charge.

SX2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Shane McElrath 10:55.0 2 Enzo Lopes +1.823 3 Cole Thompson +4.821 4 Kyle Chisholm +18.098 5 Kaleb Barham +20.422 6 Coty Schock +21.171 7 Maxime Desprey +24.794 8 Brice Maylin +30.854 9 Max Anstie +34.779 10 Derek Kelley +38.26 11 Calvin Fonvieille +42.47 12 Noah Viney +59.639 13 Julien Lebeau +1 Lap 14 Ryder Kingsford +2 Laps 15 Preston Boespflug +3 Laps

SX2 Standings