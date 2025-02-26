WorldSBK 2025 – Round One

Yamaha reflect on Phillip Island

The 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship got underway at Phillip Island last weekend, and it marked an important landmark for Yamaha as the new YZF-R9 made its debut in the WorldSSP class.

It was a debut to remember, as Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) took the new Supersport machine to glory in its very first race, crossing the line to take the win on Saturday before rounding out a successful weekend with second on Sunday.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GMT94 Yamaha), Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing), and Lucias Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha), who qualified on the front row, also showed strong pace across the weekend.

In WorldSBK, Andrea Locatelli put together a strong weekend but it was a disappointing start to the year for six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, who was ruled out of the season opener following an injury in the traditional pre-season test.

The Phillip Island weekend also marked the first WorldSBK race for Niccolò Canepa in his new role of Yamaha Motor Europe’s Road Racing Sporting Manager and we present his reflections on the season opener below.

Niccolò Canepa – Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager

“It was exciting to get the 2025 season underway in Australia; the weather was a bit unpredictable but, fortunately, turned out to be a lot better than it was for winter testing! It was again a bit of a different weekend with the mandatory flag-to-flag pit stops in the middle of both the WorldSBK and WorldSSP races, but our teams handled this with professionalism.

“It was an important weekend for Yamaha as we saw the debut of the new R9 in the FIM Supersport World Championship. This was one of the things we were most excited about heading into the event as we’d finally see how the bike would perform against its rivals after all the development work put in during the winter by the engineers at YMC and YMRE. “The outcome was above expectations; we knew the bike would be competitive, we knew the package was good and we have a strong rider line-up but to get the win in the very first race is something dreams are made of. We have to thank Stefano Manzi because he rode very well in both races, but as well to all of the others involved, especially the guys in the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Team and the engineers who have developed the bike. A victory is always a team effort and this is the perfect example of that. WorldSSP is not an easy championship, there are many manufacturers fighting for victory and it seems that will only increase this year, so to be in the fight from the start with a new bike is very encouraging as there is still a lot of room for improvement.

“And it wasn’t just Manzi who was quick, as there were many other Yamaha riders fighting at the front. Lucas Mahias, Michael Rinaldi and Can Öncü also led either Race 1 or Race 2 and all three of these riders were unlucky to miss out on the podium this weekend, especially Mahias and Rinaldi who were caught up in other rider’s incidents. This is a really good sign for the rest of the season. “I would also like to mention the positive debut of Aldi Satya Mahendra. WorldSSP is a difficult category and very different to WorldSSP300, on top of this, Phillip Island was a completely new track for him but he improved every time he rode the bike, setting competitive times and showing a lot of promise with points in his debut weekend. The target for him as we return to Europe is to look towards the top ten on the tracks he is more familiar with. “Unfortunately, we missed Yuki Okamoto this weekend after he sustained an injury in testing. He showed good speed during winter testing so we hope to have him back to make his WorldSSP debut as soon as possible.

“In WorldSBK we saw some challenges, but we also have to look at the bigger picture. The injury of Jonathan was a blow for both us and him. He has been extremely fast during winter testing. He arrived with the eye of a champion and so motivated to avenge for last year. He had worked really hard over the winter and was ready to fight. Unfortunately he was very unlucky with the crash and we wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back ASAP. “Andrea Locatelli did a good job this weekend, he didn’t make a single mistake throughout the whole weekend and this came after a difficult winter test season where he struggled to find the pace. However, he was quick across the weekend and we believe his performance was strong. Phillip Island is a very difficult track and different to what we have in Europe, the grip levels are so high and we also use different tyres so it is hard to see exactly where you are as a manufacturer at this circuit. I believe once we get to Europe the picture will become clearer and we can understand more the position. However, we clearly have some work to do, especially after winter testing was interrupted by the weather and the upcoming test in Portimão will be important for us to understand and refine the package. The engineers are working hard to find improvements and we are hopeful of making a step forward as we return to Europe.

“Remy Gardner had a very positive winter test. He has been really helpful in the development of the bike; any items we had to test he was very precise in his feedback and this has helped us to define the development direction for the future. When it came to the race weekend, he struggled a bit more and couldn’t find the pace in the races – he had a few issues we have to understand when we get home. “Dominique had surgery at the beginning of February so I believe he wasn’t feeling in 100% ready to perform at his best, so we’ll wait for him in Portimão. He showed signs of his pace this weekend, so we are confident once we get back to Europe we will see an improvement.

“Before Round 2 we have an important test in Portimão and we will also welcome Augusto Fernandez who will stand in for Jonathan Rea in the Pata Maxus Yamaha team. Of course we are missing Jonathan, but we are happy to welcome Augusto. He is the MotoGP test rider for Yamaha and will do a few wildcards this year, so we are happy that we could choose someone already in the family. He is a young talent and he has already raced in this paddock before having come from European Superstock 600 before going to Grand Prix. We are happy to welcome him back and are looking forward to hearing his feedback on the R1; as a MotoGP test rider he has very good knowledge in how to improve a bike and he is known for his very good feedback. We also hope he will enjoy his time with us and fingers crossed come the race weekend he can have some good results too!”

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Duc 31m11.497 321,0 2 T Razgatlioglu BMW +4.811 324,9 3 A Bautista Duc +5.108 325,8 4 D Petrucci Duc +6.813 325,8 5 S Redding Duc +6.986 324,9 6 A Iannone Duc +7.548 324,9 7 A Locatelli Yam +8.892 322,9 8 A Lowes bim +9.588 319,1 9 A Bassani bim +11.035 323,9 10 S Lowes Duc +13.429 322,0 11 X Vierge Hon +15.661 327,8 12 D Aegerter Yam +18.039 320,1 13 R Vickers Duc +29.734 322,9 14 T Nagashima Hon +42.501 322,0 15 B Sofuoglu Yam +42.730 316,3 16 T Mackenzie Hon +55.663 322,0 Not Classified RET R Gardner Yam 9 Laps 320,1 RET M Van Der Mark BMW 12 Laps 322,0 RET G Gerloff Kaw 14 Laps 322,9 RET T Rabat Yam 15 Laps 316,3 RET Y Montella Duc 19 Laps 323,9

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 14m58.866 314,5 2 A. Iannone Duc +2.324 319,1 3 D. Petrucci Duc +4.923 314,5 4 S. Redding Duc +5.312 318,2 5 S. Lowes Duc +5.452 316,3 6 A. Locatelli Yam +6.891 319,1 7 A. Lowes Bim +7.267 316,3 8 Y. Montella Duc +9.748 327,8 9 A. Bassani Bim +10.585 319,1 10 R. Gardner Yam +10.924 318,2 11 X. Vierge Hon +11.260 319,1 12 D. Aegerter Yam +11.260 320,1 13 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +14.186 315,4 14 M. Van der Mark BMW +14.330 315,4 15 R. Vickers Duc +16.968 317,2 16 T. Rabat Yam +21.796 316,3 17 B. Sofuoglu Yam +27.062 313,6 18 T. Mackenzie Hon +42.505 312,7 19 A. Bautista Duc +1m06.284 318,2 DNF T. Nagashima Hon 5 Laps 303,0 DNF G. Gerloff Kaw / 241,5

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 30m55.414 314,5 2 A. Bautista Duc +2.603 323,9 3 A. Iannone Duc +3.980 321,0 4 S. Redding Duc +8.043 320,1 5 D. Petrucci Duc +10.009 321,0 6 S. Lowes Duc +10.097 319,1 7 A. Locatelli Yam +11.083 319,1 8 A. Lowes Bim +11.180 319,1 9 Y. Montella Duc +11.202 325,8 10 A. Bassani Bim +11.918 321,0 11 X. Vierge Hon +18.472 321,0 12 D. Aegerter Yam +18.507 319,1 13 G. Gerloff Kaw +25.853 321,0 14 M. Van der Mark BMW +25.891 320,1 15 R. Vickers Duc +29.402 319,1 16 B. Sofuoglu Yam +41.810 312,7 17 T. Rabat Yam +43.805 312,7 18 T. Nagashima Hon +51.209 312,7 DNF R. Gardner Yam +4 Laps 313,6 DNF T. Razgatlioglu BMW +10 Laps 322,0 DNF T. Mackenzie Hon +14 Laps 313,6

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 N. Bulega 37 2 T. Razgatlioglu 20 3 D. Petrucci 20 4 A. Iannone 19 5 S. Redding 17 6 A. Bautista 16 7 A. Locatelli 13 8 A. Lowes 11 9 S. Lowes 11 10 A. Bassani 8 11 X. Vierge 5 12 D. Aegerter 4 13 R. Vickers 3 14 T. Nagashima 2 15 Y. Montella 2 16 B. Sofuoglu 1

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S Manzi Yam 29m25.133 283,2 2 T Booth-Amos Tri +0.322 286,9 3 M Schroetter Duc +0.480 290,0 4 B Bendsneyder MV +1.447 283,9 5 C Oncu Yam +2.513 284,7 6 J Masia Duc +3.527 283,9 7 O Bayliss Tri +4.280 286,9 8 V Debise Duc +4.281 290,0 9 L Mahias Yam +4.528 283,2 10 J Alcoba Kaw +13.690 282,5 11 N Antonelli Yam +20.193 285,4 12 L Power MV +26.392 278,1 13 O Vostatek Duc +28.391 287,7 14 K Toba Hon +41.019 283,9 15 S Jespersen Duc +45.844 287,7 16 L Arbel MV +46.714 281,7 17 S Azman Hon +1 Lap 278,1 Not Classified RET X Cardelus Duc 10 Laps 283,2 RET M Rinaldi Yam 12 Laps 283,2 RET H Voight Duc 15 Laps 281,0 RET L Veneman Duc 15 Laps 278,8 RET A Mahendra Yam / 214,6 RET L Taccini Duc / 219,4

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Booth-Amos Tri 29m19.565 281,7 2 S. Manzi Yam +0.671 276,0 3 B. Bendsneyder MV +1.125 279,5 4 M. Rinaldi Yam +3.373 275,3 5 J. Alcoba Kaw +9.467 283,2 6 L. Mahias Yam +10.864 279,5 7 O. Bayliss Tri +13.023 280,3 8 X. Cardelus Duc +13.034 280,3 9 K. Toba Hon +13.648 278,1 10 O. Vostatek Duc +14.404 281,7 11 L. Power MV +16.964 276,0 12 S. Jespersen Duc +18.027 281,7 13 A. Mahendra Yam +18.035 273,9 14 H. Voight Duc +25.965 283,2 15 L. Taccini Duc +32.670 280,3 16 C. Oncu Yam +38.782 279,5 17 L. Arbel MV +42.885 269,1 18 L. Veneman Duc +54.002 277,4 19 S. Azman Hon +54.034 271,8 DNF M. Schroetter Duc 8 Laps 275,3 DNF V. Debise Duc 8 Laps 278,1 DNF J. Masia Duc 8 Laps 284,7

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Booth-Amos 45 2 S. Manzi 45 3 B. Bendsneyder 29 4 O. Bayliss 18 5 J. Alcoba 17 6 L. Mahias 17 7 M. Schroetter 16 8 M. Rinaldi 13 9 C. Oncu 11 10 J. Masia 10 11 K. Toba 9 12 O. Vostatek 9 13 L. Power 9 14 X. Cardelus 8 15 V. Debise 8 16 N. Antonelli 5 17 S. Jespersen 5 18 A. Mahendra 3 19 H. Voight 2 20 L. Taccini 1

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar