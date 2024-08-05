2024 Capel 200 Trail Bike Rally

Western Australia held host to the state’s largest non-competitive trail event last weekend, attracting over 350 riders, bumping numbers up 16% on 2023, and traversing an approved 70 km loop of pre-marked course through the Capel and Jarrahwood area of South West WA, using a combination of existing 4WD tracks, trails and firebreaks.

The Capel 200 Trail Bike Rally brings together riders of all ages and abilities and has grown from just 130 entrants in 2008, with 2024 also seeing a 21 per cent increase in female riders, underlying the inviting nature of the unique event.

The Rally is sanctioned by Motorcycling WA, sponsored by Yamaha Motor Australia and approved by the Shire of Capel, the City of Busselton, the Department of Conservation, Biodiversity and Attractions (DBCA) and the Forest Products Commission (FPC).

Jeremy Connor – Organiser

“From when the first campers arrived on Friday afternoon until the last helpers left on Sunday afternoon there was a great vibe and everyone enjoyed the informal, but professionally run atmosphere.”

The course has little negative impact on the tracks and trails and the forest environment. There was also minimal rain leading up to the event which created ideal conditions and meant only a small number of areas required minor repairs.

YMA WA Dealer Relationship Manager – David Pitman

“Yamaha Motor Australia always happy to support well run and attended grassroots activities such as the Capel 200. This event has been a must-ride event for WA enduro riders for many years – a non-competitive and safe yet super fun day out for all skill levels.”

2024 Capel 200 Trail Bike Rally Gallery