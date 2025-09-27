WorldSSP300 Aragon 2025

Race One Report

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) came out on top in a typically frantic WorldSSP300 contest at MotorLand Aragon, taking his second victory of the season after an 11-lap battle that saw the lead change hands nine times.

Thompson led four laps in total and crucially managed his position on the final tour to edge out David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), who also spent four laps at the front but had to settle for second. Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) completed the podium in third.

Further down the order, Juan Risueno (MS Racing) finished fifth but his consolation prize was pole position for Race 2 thanks to setting the fastest lap. Fernandez, meanwhile, will have more work to do on Sunday after only clocking the tenth best lap, putting him on the fourth row of the grid alongside Thompson.

The result shakes up the championship picture, with Fernandez now holding a seven-point advantage over Salvador.

Carter Thompson clawed back nine points to move within 16 of the lead as the season heads into its decisive stages.

“The race was really good, and I felt like my pace was strong throughout,” Thompson reflected. “I knew the slipstream would be important on the last lap. I’d been overtaken on the back straight earlier, so I managed my position and made my move in the last sector. Tomorrow will be another big group fight, but I’m confident. The championship looks good at the moment, but I’m just taking it race by race.”

In the Manufacturers’ standings, Kove moved ahead of Yamaha, although Kawasaki still holds a commanding 68-point lead with five races remaining.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 C. Thompson Kaw 23m17.994 204.2 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.037 212.2 3 B. Fernandez Kove +0.202 216.4 4 M. Vannucci Yam +0.317 206.1 5 J. Risueno Yam +0.358 211.8 6 L. Veneman Kaw +0.375 214.3 7 R. Fernandez Kaw +0.485 212.6 8 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.642 204.5 9 U. Calatayud Yam +0.720 210.9 10 J. Buis KTM +0.856 206.9 11 J. Rosenthaler KTM +7.917 210.9 12 H. Maier Yam +7.925 208.9 13 J. Garcia Kaw +7.929 210.5 14 E. Ercolani Kaw +8.040 205.7 15 D. Ocete Kaw +8.052 211.4 16 K. Fontainha Yam +8.294 206.1 17 A. Torres Kaw +8.342 208.5 18 K. Sabatucci Kaw +13.806 211.8 19 F. Mulya Yam +17.968 210.1 20 G. Sanchez Yam +18.258 208.5 21 E. Bartolini Yam +18.260 208.5 22 T. Alonso Kaw +23.770 212.6 23 I. Munoz Kaw +23.817 212.2 24 T. Marin Kaw +23.929 205.7 25 M. Vich Yam +28.468 206.9 26 G. Zannini Kaw +29.951 212.2 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +30.723 210.5 28 U. Hidalgo Kaw +45.281 203.4 29 D. Alfarezel Yam +45.295 208.5 30 T. Sovicka Kaw +56.286 194.9 – G. Ibidi Yam 2 Laps 199.6 – P. Tonn KTM 5 Laps 207.7 – M. Gaggi Yam 8 Laps 212.2 – J. Osuna Kaw 8 Laps 204.2

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Benat Fernandez 166 David Salvador 159 Carter Thompson 150 Julio Garcia 136 Jeffrey Buis 131

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 M. Vannucci Yam 2m05.556 206.1 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.454 204.2 3 B. Fernandez Kove +0.518 216.4 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.715 212.2 5 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.936 204.5 6 J. Risueno Yam +0.984 211.8 7 J. Buis KTM +1.024 206.9 8 L. Veneman Kaw +1.054 214.3 9 M. Gaggi Yam +1.113 212.2 10 K. Sabatucci Kaw +1.218 211.8 11 M. Vich Yam +1.241 206.9 12 H. Maier Yam +1.279 208.9 13 J. Osuna Kaw +1.288 204.2 14 J. Garcia Kaw +1.294 210.5 15 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.458 212.6 16 P. Tonn KTM +1.556 207.7 17 A. Torres Kaw +1.644 208.5 18 U. Calatayud Yam +1.655 210.9 19 D. Ocete Kaw +1.660 211.4 20 I. Munoz Kaw +1.904 212.2 21 K. Fontainha Yam +2.015 206.1 22 G. Zannini Kaw +2.207 212.2 23 J. Rosenthaler KTM +2.259 210.9 24 F. Mulya Yam +2.341 210.1 25 E. Ercolani Kaw +2.359 205.7 26 G. Sanchez Yam +2.388 208.5 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +2.409 210.5 28 E. Bartolini Yam +2.449 208.5 29 T. Marin Kaw +2.482 205.7 30 G. Ibidi Yam +2.555 199.6 31 T. Alonso Kaw +2.595 212.6 32 D. Alfarezel Yam +3.440 208.5 33 U. Hidalgo Kaw +4.708 203.4 34 T. Sovicka Kaw +5.916 194.9