WorldSSP300 Aragon 2025
Race One Report
Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) came out on top in a typically frantic WorldSSP300 contest at MotorLand Aragon, taking his second victory of the season after an 11-lap battle that saw the lead change hands nine times.
Thompson led four laps in total and crucially managed his position on the final tour to edge out David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), who also spent four laps at the front but had to settle for second. Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) completed the podium in third.
Further down the order, Juan Risueno (MS Racing) finished fifth but his consolation prize was pole position for Race 2 thanks to setting the fastest lap. Fernandez, meanwhile, will have more work to do on Sunday after only clocking the tenth best lap, putting him on the fourth row of the grid alongside Thompson.
The result shakes up the championship picture, with Fernandez now holding a seven-point advantage over Salvador.
Carter Thompson clawed back nine points to move within 16 of the lead as the season heads into its decisive stages.
“The race was really good, and I felt like my pace was strong throughout,” Thompson reflected. “I knew the slipstream would be important on the last lap. I’d been overtaken on the back straight earlier, so I managed my position and made my move in the last sector. Tomorrow will be another big group fight, but I’m confident. The championship looks good at the moment, but I’m just taking it race by race.”
In the Manufacturers’ standings, Kove moved ahead of Yamaha, although Kawasaki still holds a commanding 68-point lead with five races remaining.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
23m17.994
|
204.2
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.037
|
212.2
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kove
|
+0.202
|
216.4
|
4
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
+0.317
|
206.1
|
5
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.358
|
211.8
|
6
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+0.375
|
214.3
|
7
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+0.485
|
212.6
|
8
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.642
|
204.5
|
9
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+0.720
|
210.9
|
10
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+0.856
|
206.9
|
11
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+7.917
|
210.9
|
12
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+7.925
|
208.9
|
13
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+7.929
|
210.5
|
14
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+8.040
|
205.7
|
15
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+8.052
|
211.4
|
16
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+8.294
|
206.1
|
17
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+8.342
|
208.5
|
18
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+13.806
|
211.8
|
19
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+17.968
|
210.1
|
20
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+18.258
|
208.5
|
21
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+18.260
|
208.5
|
22
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+23.770
|
212.6
|
23
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+23.817
|
212.2
|
24
|
T. Marin
|
Kaw
|
+23.929
|
205.7
|
25
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+28.468
|
206.9
|
26
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+29.951
|
212.2
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+30.723
|
210.5
|
28
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+45.281
|
203.4
|
29
|
D. Alfarezel
|
Yam
|
+45.295
|
208.5
|
30
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+56.286
|
194.9
|
–
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
199.6
|
–
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
5 Laps
|
207.7
|
–
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
8 Laps
|
212.2
|
–
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
8 Laps
|
204.2
WorldSSP300 Championship Standings
- Benat Fernandez 166
- David Salvador 159
- Carter Thompson 150
- Julio Garcia 136
- Jeffrey Buis 131
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
2m05.556
|
206.1
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.454
|
204.2
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kove
|
+0.518
|
216.4
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.715
|
212.2
|
5
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.936
|
204.5
|
6
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.984
|
211.8
|
7
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+1.024
|
206.9
|
8
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+1.054
|
214.3
|
9
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+1.113
|
212.2
|
10
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+1.218
|
211.8
|
11
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.241
|
206.9
|
12
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+1.279
|
208.9
|
13
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+1.288
|
204.2
|
14
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+1.294
|
210.5
|
15
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+1.458
|
212.6
|
16
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.556
|
207.7
|
17
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+1.644
|
208.5
|
18
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+1.655
|
210.9
|
19
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+1.660
|
211.4
|
20
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+1.904
|
212.2
|
21
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+2.015
|
206.1
|
22
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+2.207
|
212.2
|
23
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+2.259
|
210.9
|
24
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+2.341
|
210.1
|
25
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+2.359
|
205.7
|
26
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+2.388
|
208.5
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+2.409
|
210.5
|
28
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+2.449
|
208.5
|
29
|
T. Marin
|
Kaw
|
+2.482
|
205.7
|
30
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+2.555
|
199.6
|
31
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+2.595
|
212.6
|
32
|
D. Alfarezel
|
Yam
|
+3.440
|
208.5
|
33
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+4.708
|
203.4
|
34
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+5.916
|
194.9
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X