WorldSSP300 2024
Autodrom Most – Race One
The opening FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race delivered everything you could ask for at the Czech Round, with a stunning battle for victory that was decided on the final lap. Polesitter Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) took the glory on Saturday after a brilliant move saw the Dutchman claim his second victory in the class.
Sixteen-year-old Aussie Carter Thompson broke through for a podium on debut in the category. A new lap record on the final lap puts Carter on pole for Sunday’s contest.
Once the lights went out it was a phenomenal start from Veneman, who led the field through Turn 1, with Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) charging behind. The lead would change multiple times in the opening laps with Thompson also taking his turn at the front.
Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) also led at one point before being forced to retire with nine laps remaining due to a technical issue. It was then a six-rider group at the front, with the lead changing every lap and tension building around the circuit.
Iglesias stole the lead from Veneman on the entry to Turn 1 but the young Dutchman soon responded, putting together the perfect final sector to jump from third to first with a brave overtake.
Missing out on a podium in Race 1 was Mirko Gennai, who was 0.064s behind and completed a great day for the MTM Kawasaki squad. The #26 was ahead of Iglesias, who rounded out the top five positions after a small mistake on the last lap.
Oliver Svendsen (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) took sixth, finishing ahead of Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team). Eighth place went the way of Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse), who carved through the field after he had to complete a double Long Lap due to an incident in Warm Up.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L Veneman
|Kaw
|/
|2
|M Garcia
|Kov
|+0.075
|3
|C Thompson
|Kaw
|+0.150
|4
|M Gennai
|Kaw
|+0.214
|5
|IGLESIAS Bravo
|Kaw
|+0.398
|6
|O Svendsen
|KTM
|+0.477
|7
|OSUNA Saez
|Kaw
|+8.735
|8
|A Mahendra
|Yam
|+9.005
|9
|H Maier
|Yam
|+9.276
|10
|D Salvador
|Yam
|+9.300
|11
|B Ieraci
|Kaw
|+9.368
|12
|M Gaggi
|Yam
|+10.796
|13
|G Pratama
|Yam
|+10.800
|14
|E Ercolani
|Yam
|+10.873
|15
|K Fontainha
|Yam
|+10.906
|16
|E Bartolini
|Yam
|+11.046
|17
|F Seabright
|Kaw
|+11.062
|18
|G Manso
|Yam
|+11.455
|19
|U Calatayud
|Yam
|+15.305
|20
|GARCIA Gonzalez
|Kov
|+17.393
|21
|J Buis
|KTM
|+21.815
|22
|F Novotny
|Kaw
|+28.054
|23
|C Clark
|Kaw
|+28.055
|24
|R Tragni
|Yam
|+28.431
|25
|K Sabatucci
|Kaw
|+29.939
|26
|G Zannini
|Kaw
|+30.015
|27
|M Martella
|Kaw
|+30.165
|28
|D Turecek
|Kaw
|+30.383
|29
|K Quintal
|Kaw
|+39.613
|30
|P Tonn
|KTM
|+54.876
|Not Classified
|RET
|DI Sora
|Yam
|2 Laps
|RET
|R Bijman
|Kaw
|3 Laps
|RET
|M Vannucci
|Yam
|9 Laps
WorldSSP300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|I I Bavo
|109
|2
|A S Mahendra
|94
|3
|L Veneman
|81
|4
|D Mogeda
|63
|5
|M Garcia
|56
|6
|J Buis
|55
|7
|P Svoboda
|53
|8
|M Gennai
|49
|9
|M Gaggi
|48
|10
|G Pratama
|46
|11
|B Ieraci
|36
|12
|J Saez
|36
|13
|U Calatayud
|32
|14
|S Sora
|30
|15
|D Salvador
|27
|16
|J Gonzalez
|26
|17
|E Bartolini
|23
|18
|R Bijman
|22
|19
|C Thompson
|16
|20
|O Svendsen
|10
|21
|M Vannucci
|10
|22
|F Seabright
|10
|23
|G Manso
|8
|24
|H Maier
|7
|25
|E Ercolani
|7
|26
|P Tonn
|7
|27
|E Cazzaniga
|6
|28
|D Czarkowski
|5
|29
|K Fontainha
|4
|30
|R Tragni
|3
|31
|I Hernandez
|1
2024 WorldSBK Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSP300
|WCR
|19-21 Jul
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|9-11 Aug
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|X
|6-8 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|20-22 Sep
|Cremona
|X
|X
|X
|27-29 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|x
|x
|18-20 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X