WorldSSP300 2024

Autodrom Most – Race One

The opening FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race delivered everything you could ask for at the Czech Round, with a stunning battle for victory that was decided on the final lap. Polesitter Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) took the glory on Saturday after a brilliant move saw the Dutchman claim his second victory in the class.

Sixteen-year-old Aussie Carter Thompson broke through for a podium on debut in the category. A new lap record on the final lap puts Carter on pole for Sunday’s contest.

Once the lights went out it was a phenomenal start from Veneman, who led the field through Turn 1, with Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) charging behind. The lead would change multiple times in the opening laps with Thompson also taking his turn at the front.

Matteo Vannucci (Pata Yamaha AG Motorsport Italia) also led at one point before being forced to retire with nine laps remaining due to a technical issue. It was then a six-rider group at the front, with the lead changing every lap and tension building around the circuit.

Iglesias stole the lead from Veneman on the entry to Turn 1 but the young Dutchman soon responded, putting together the perfect final sector to jump from third to first with a brave overtake.

Missing out on a podium in Race 1 was Mirko Gennai, who was 0.064s behind and completed a great day for the MTM Kawasaki squad. The #26 was ahead of Iglesias, who rounded out the top five positions after a small mistake on the last lap.

Oliver Svendsen (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) took sixth, finishing ahead of Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team). Eighth place went the way of Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse), who carved through the field after he had to complete a double Long Lap due to an incident in Warm Up.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Veneman Kaw / 2 M Garcia Kov +0.075 3 C Thompson Kaw +0.150 4 M Gennai Kaw +0.214 5 IGLESIAS Bravo Kaw +0.398 6 O Svendsen KTM +0.477 7 OSUNA Saez Kaw +8.735 8 A Mahendra Yam +9.005 9 H Maier Yam +9.276 10 D Salvador Yam +9.300 11 B Ieraci Kaw +9.368 12 M Gaggi Yam +10.796 13 G Pratama Yam +10.800 14 E Ercolani Yam +10.873 15 K Fontainha Yam +10.906 16 E Bartolini Yam +11.046 17 F Seabright Kaw +11.062 18 G Manso Yam +11.455 19 U Calatayud Yam +15.305 20 GARCIA Gonzalez Kov +17.393 21 J Buis KTM +21.815 22 F Novotny Kaw +28.054 23 C Clark Kaw +28.055 24 R Tragni Yam +28.431 25 K Sabatucci Kaw +29.939 26 G Zannini Kaw +30.015 27 M Martella Kaw +30.165 28 D Turecek Kaw +30.383 29 K Quintal Kaw +39.613 30 P Tonn KTM +54.876 Not Classified RET DI Sora Yam 2 Laps RET R Bijman Kaw 3 Laps RET M Vannucci Yam 9 Laps

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 I I Bavo 109 2 A S Mahendra 94 3 L Veneman 81 4 D Mogeda 63 5 M Garcia 56 6 J Buis 55 7 P Svoboda 53 8 M Gennai 49 9 M Gaggi 48 10 G Pratama 46 11 B Ieraci 36 12 J Saez 36 13 U Calatayud 32 14 S Sora 30 15 D Salvador 27 16 J Gonzalez 26 17 E Bartolini 23 18 R Bijman 22 19 C Thompson 16 20 O Svendsen 10 21 M Vannucci 10 22 F Seabright 10 23 G Manso 8 24 H Maier 7 25 E Ercolani 7 26 P Tonn 7 27 E Cazzaniga 6 28 D Czarkowski 5 29 K Fontainha 4 30 R Tragni 3 31 I Hernandez 1

