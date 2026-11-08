Carter Thompson back on the R7 for 2027

Carter Thompson will stick with Yamaha and Team BrCorse in 2027. The 18-year-old Australian will chase the FIM Sportbike World Championship (WorldSPB) title in his second season on the R7 after finishing third in the inaugural campaign.

Thompson was runner-up in the final World Supersport 300 season in 2025. Given how strongly he finished 2026, we thought he’d shown enough to earn a step up to World Supersport, or perhaps a seat in Moto3 or Moto2.

Inaugural champion Xavi Artigas, a Moto3 race winner, is also staying in WorldSPB to defend his title with MTM Kawasaki. That gives you an idea of how hard it is to land a seat further up the ranks.

The downside for Australian fans is that WorldSPB again skips Phillip Island. The 19–21 February meeting opens the WorldSBK and WorldSSP seasons and will be the Island’s final WorldSBK round before the Australian event moves to The Bend in 2028.

Thompson would consider an Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) outing during the WorldSPB off-season if the right ride came up. He has no immediate plans to race in the series.

Two wins to finish 2026

Thompson sat ninth in the standings after three rounds. He took his first WorldSPB podium with second place at Aragón. The 2026-spec R7 arrived at Misano, where he finished third on Saturday and second on Sunday.

He gave Yamaha its first win in the class at Cremona. He backed it up by beating Antonio Torres by more than four and a half seconds in the season finale at Jerez.

Carter Thompson

“I’m looking forward to continuing that work with Yamaha and the team, pushing forward and fighting for the championship next year. The Yamaha R7 has shown its potential this season, and I believe it has everything it takes to win.”

Noah Dettwiler returns to world championship racing

Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler will join Thompson at Team BrCorse. It will be the former Moto3 rider’s first world championship campaign since his serious crash on the sighting lap of the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Noah Dettwiler

“I am really happy and excited to join Team BrCorse for the 2027 season as I return to full-time racing after a long year of recovery. I’m super-pleased to get this opportunity and start working and growing together, and I cannot wait to try the R7 for the first time and for the season to start.”

The WorldSPB season is scheduled to open at Portimão on 19–21 March, following the official test at the same circuit on 15 March.