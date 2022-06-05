MotoGP 2022 – Round Nine

Catalunya

The Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya truly was a monster weekend for Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). The Frenchman put to bed any flashbacks of late heartbreak in 2021 to pull clear and throw down the gauntlet at the front, taking his second MotoGP win at the venue and extending his lead in a dramatic day for a number of key rivals.

An incident into Turn 1 first saw Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) suffer contact from Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) after a crash for the Japanese rider, all ultimately unable to continue in the race, and then another contender was out as Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) crashed out alone mid-race. Finally, there was a heart-breaking blunder for Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing). The number 41 was in second place when celebrated a lap too early – leaving him pushing to keep a place in the top five.

MotoGP Race Report

At lights out, Quartararo nabbed the holeshot and avoided the chaos to hit the front, quickly stretching out a lead. By the end of the opening lap, he was nearly a second clear of the rest, keeping that margin ahead of Aleix Espargaro. Martin then complicated life more for the Aprilia rider as he sliced past into second, and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) was next on the chase. Just behind them, a fast-starting Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was already up to fifth and, once past, trying to shake off Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team).

As Quartararo pounded on, the focus shifted to the fight for second. With 15 to go, Aleix Espargaro struck and the number 41 pitched it perfectly at Turn 1 to move through, with Zarco, in turn, making a gain on Martin too. Quartararo was three seconds clear of the Aprilia, the Pramac duo were locked together, Mir was still holding off Marini and Viñales was up in seventh.

By this time, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) had slid out, and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) too. In between the two there was the second seismic shift in the title fight as Bastianini crashed out from P7. That meant two of the top four going in were now down and out, as Quartararo continued on at the front.

As ‘El Diablo’ continued to count down the laps, the race for second was far from over. After stalking Martin, Aleix Espargaro hit back with four to go, again mugging the Prima Pramac Racing rider at Turn 1 and getting the job done. Everything looked under control, but there was drama, drama just around the apex.

Over the line to start the penultimate lap, the Aprilia rider sat up into Turn 1. Was it a problem? A mistake? It was a heartbreaker, as Espargaro celebrated what would have been a fifth podium in a row but a lap too early. He realised not long after and slotted back in, duelling past Marini again as he watched the Prima Pramac duo disappear into the distance.

Up ahead, Quartararo crossed the line with a stunning advantage for a statement win, taking 25 points to extend his lead. Martin took second and Zarco third, with Mir then coming through to steal fourth late on after a stunning Sunday showcase from the Suzuki rider.

Aleix Espargaro crossed the line fifth for some still valuable points despite the pain of losing the podium, with Marini putting in an impressive race once again for sixth. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) had a strong Sunday to take P7, ahead of another raceday comeback for Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as the South African finished just ahead of teammate Miguel Oliveira.

Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) put in one of the rides of the day to complete the top ten despite starting last after sitting out qualifying following a big crash in practice. Marquez was diagnosed with no injuries on Saturday after a full check up, including cervical and neurological checks and an x-ray on his left arm, and after being passed fit to race in another medical review before Warm Up, the number 73 put in a stunner to move up to complete the top ten.

Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) managed to get the better of Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP) as the two rookies took P11 and P12, with Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) a few tenths further back in 13th. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) took P14, ahead of Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing).

That’s a wrap on a seismic weekend in Barcelona, with Germany next on the horizon. With the King of the Sachsenring on the sidelines his record of winning the races he’s competed in there will remain intact… but there’ll definitely be a new face on the top step.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 40m29.360 2 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +6.473 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +8.385 4 Joan MIR SUZUKI +11.481 5 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +14.395 6 Luca MARINI DUCATI +15.430 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +15.975 8 Brad BINDER KTM +21.436 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +26.800 10 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +30.460 11 Remy GARDNER KTM +32.443 12 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +32.881 13 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +33.168 14 Jack MILLER DUCATI +34.693 15 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +37.844 16 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +44.533 17 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +46.199 Not Classified DNF Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA 7 laps DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 16 laps DNF Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 17 laps DNF Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 19 laps DNF Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 23 laps DNF Alex RINS SUZUKI DNF DNF Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA DNF DNF Stefan BRADL HONDA DNF

MotoGP Event Top Speeds

Pos Rider Motorcycle Km/h Event 1 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 352.9 FP3 2 Joan MIR SUZUKI 352.9 Q1 3 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 352.9 Q2 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 351.7 Q2 5 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 350.6 Q1 6 Brad BINDER KTM 350.6 FP3 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI 350.6 FP3 8 Jack MILLER DUCATI 350.6 Q2 9 Alex RINS SUZUKI 350.6 Q2 10 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 350.6 FP3 11 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 350.6 WUP 12 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 349.5 WUP 13 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 349.5 WUP 14 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA 349.5 FP3 15 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 348.3 WUP 16 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 348.3 Q2 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 348.3 Race 18 Stefan BRADL HONDA 347.2 WUP 19 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 347.2 FP3 20 Remy GARDNER KTM 347.2 FP4 21 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 347.2 Q2 22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 346.1 Q1 23 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 345.0 Q1 24 Michele PIRRO DUCATI 345.0 Q1 25 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA 343.9 FP4

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 147 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 125 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 94 4 ZARCO Johann FRA 91 5 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 81 6 BINDER Brad RSA 73 7 RINS Alex SPA 69 8 MIR Joan SPA 69 9 MILLER Jack AUS 65 10 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 57 12 MARTIN Jorge SPA 51 13 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 46 14 MARINI Luca ITA 41 15 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 38 17 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 30 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 26 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 22 20 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 21 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 8 22 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8

Moto2

Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) vs Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) is one of the battles of the season in the standings, and in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya the two went head to head on track once again. In a stunning race to the line, it was just 0.081 between the two as Vietti pipped the home hero after a last lap lunge. The fight for third went to the wire too, with Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) taking the final step on the podium after a final sector move on Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team).

Dixon took the holeshot but the early race leader was Mugello podium finisher Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), with the American streaking away and only increasing his gap as a group fight for second raged in his wake. But it came to an early heartbreaking end for the American as he slid out from the lead mid-race, leaving that multi-rider fight for the podium as the multi-rider fight for the win.

First it was Canet vs Dixon, then Vietti got past the Brit and the top two in the Championship were just about able to carve out some breathing space. This was it, Vietti vs Canet, all the way to the flag.

Onto the final lap it was the Italian ahead over the line, but Canet attacked at Turn 1 and took over in front. Still, the VR46 rider stalked his prey and chose a late move at Turn 10, slicing through to take over and then shutting every door. Out of the final corner Canet tried to find space around the outside but couldn’t quite make the attack, with the two then tucked in to the line and Vietti just taking it by 0.081. Another win and some more points for the Italian at the top of the table, but still another impressive bounce back and podium for Canet.

Fernandez also had his work cut out, the Spaniard moving through from a bit further back to get into that fight at the front, make his way to the fight for the podium and then swoop past Dixon late on.

Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) had another impressive Sunday as the German took fifth, having fought in the group alongside Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) before the latter duo both crashed out with three to go. Mugello winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had a slightly tougher weekend in Barcelona as he took sixth, beating Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) to the line by just 0.022.

Alonso Lopez’s (Lightech Speed Up) impressive arrival to the World Championship continued in eighth, with the Spaniard less than a second behind Ogura. Manuel Gonzalez (VR46 Master Camp Team) took a top ten in P9, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) tenth and after an early Long Lap penalty for a shortcut.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40) and Fermin Aldeguer (Lightech Speed Up) completed the points.

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 38m42.958 2 Aron CANET KALEX +0.081 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +0.522 4 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.646 5 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +1.470 6 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +6.298 7 Ai OGURA KALEX +6.320 8 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +7.229 9 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +10.746 10 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +12.056 11 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +12.614 12 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +13.206 13 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +18.335 14 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +18.495 15 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +19.894 16 Stefano MANZI KALEX +21.721 17 Barry BALTUS KALEX +22.269 18 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +22.513 19 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +36.869 20 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX +37.020 21 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +38.420 22 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +45.612 23 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI KALEX +47.326 24 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +54.598 Not Classified DNF Albert ARENAS KALEX 3 laps DNF Sam LOWES KALEX 3 laps DNF Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX 8 laps DNF Joe ROBERTS KALEX 12 laps DNF Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 18 laps DNF Filip SALAC KALEX 19 laps DNF Alex TOLEDO KALEX 20 laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 133 2 OGURA Ai JPN 117 3 CANET Aron SPA 109 4 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 96 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 89 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 86 7 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 75 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 65 9 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 58 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 55 11 DIXON Jake GBR 55 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 44 13 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 38 14 LOWES Sam GBR 35 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 35 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 31 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 28 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 21 19 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 16 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 21 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10 22 MANZI Stefano ITA 9

Moto3

Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) was back on the top step in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, and in some serious style. Pulling away late on for a leisurely last lap – from the outside at least – the number 28 took victory by 1.9 seconds. The battle for second was a stunner too, with Daviz Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) coming out on top in only his second ever Grand Prix, beating Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) to the line. Title contender Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) suffered a DNF after a technical problem.

Before that, Foggia grabbed the holeshot, with Garcia also making some headlines as he made up some good ground from the latter half of the top ten to slot in on the chase. Soon enough it settled into a now-familiar sight at the front: the GASGAS duo vs Leopard. And that way it stayed for a handful of laps, before that serious drama for Foggia. Heading into Turn 10, the Leopard rider headed wide but then slowed in the run off – suffering a technical problem and out the race.

There was more attrition heading for the front freight train. This time it was a multi-rider domino effect, with Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), David Salvador (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) all caught out and only Yamanaka able to rejoin. After implicated riders left the track before a hearing could take place regarding the incident, the FIM MotoGP Stewards will hold a hearing on Thursday of the German GP.

That drama had cut the front group down but more fast faces were soon on the scene as it returned to a fight throughout the points. Guevara had a small gap by five to go though, with Garcia on the chase and the stunning second ever World Championship race performance from Muñoz going strong as he duelled Suzuki.

Onto the final lap, there was no catching Guevara. The GASGAS rider had it signed, sealed and delivered with a healthy gap, and the battle for second only got closer. Garcia vs Suzuki vs Muñoz went right to the wire, with the number 44 giving the veterans as good as he got. And, he came out on top. Nearly neck and neck to the line, it was Muñoz who took it by 0.010 as Suzuki takes third and Garcia, despite holding second for a number of laps, forced to settle for fourth.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) won the battle for fifth as the Turk took another top result but remains on the search for that podium, with Carlos Tatay (CFMoto PrüstelGP) next up. John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) finished seventh ahead of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with a bigger gap behind the two veterans to Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Xavier Artigas (CFMotoPrüstelGP).

Joel Kelso had been as high as sixth at one point early on before eventually slipping back into the second group, eventually crossing the line in 12th, just over nine-seconds behind the victor.

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 38m22.351 2 David MUÑOZ KTM +1.975 3 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +1.985 4 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +2.036 5 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +2.752 6 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +3.134 7 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +3.341 8 Jaume MASIA KTM +3.633 9 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +5.285 10 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +5.555 11 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +7.626 12 Joel KELSO KTM +9.215 13 Matteo BERTELLE KTM +11.325 14 Scott OGDEN HONDA +11.379 15 Kaito TOBA KTM +24.644 16 Stefano NEPA KTM +25.007 17 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +25.036 18 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +25.165 19 Syarifuddin AZMAN HONDA +25.210 20 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +25.239 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +40.387 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +58.048 Not Classified DNF Marcos URIARTE HONDA 6 laps DNF Andrea MIGNO HONDA 7 laps DNF Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 9 laps DNF Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 12 laps DNF David SALVADOR HUSQVARNA 13 laps DNF Daniel HOLGADO KTM 13 laps DNF Mario AJI HONDA 13 laps DNF Dennis FOGGIA HONDA 15 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings