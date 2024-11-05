Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona

MotoGP has now officially confirmed that the 2024 curtain closer will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where the World Championship will be decided, on the original dates of the season finale: the 15th to the 17th of November. The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia.

The event was previously set to take place in Valencia before the devastating flooding that has impacted the region so heavily.

Instead of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will race for Valencia. For all those affected, and the entire Community of Valencia.

MotoGP made the request to the authorities to race in Barcelona as it was the best possible choice. The track is the easiest option for fans who were already planning to attend the MotoGP season finale. The location and circuit are also the most efficient choice, providing a close to seamless alternative for personnel and logistics.

The event will be organised by MotoGP and we remain committed to our mission to have a positive impact on people, place and planet wherever we race. In this case, racing near the Community of Valencia will also allow the paddock to put that into action even more directly.

More information for fans who wish to attend to see the 2024 title fight decided will be shared as soon as possible, as well as the various initiatives which will be held through the weekend to support relief for Valencia.

FIM MiniGP final to Aragon

The 2024 FIM MiniGP World Series Final, previously set to take place at the final round of MotoGP, will now take place at MotorLand Aragon on the original dates between the 12th and 14th of November.

The 2024 event is set to be the biggest World Final yet and will remain unchanged in terms of format as riders from around the world compete for top honours. The event will be covered via social media and filmed by the MiniGP and MotoGP production team onsite at MotorLand Aragon kart track.

All at the FIM MiniGP World Series echo the support sent from MotoGP for the Community of Valencia and will support MotoGP’s initiatives to make a positive impact on the ongoing relief efforts.

All MiniGP participants at this year’s Final will also be invited to attend the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona with grandstand tickets for the MotoGP championship decider.