2020 Husqvarna Christmas Gift Guide
Product Advertorial
At Husqvarna Motorcycles we design clothing that is understated in style, but progressive in function. Driven by our company values, it is our mission to ensure that the same special attention that goes into every detail of our motorcycles, is applied to the design of our clothing.
Choose a Christmas gift for the Husky rider in your family and make their Christmas extra special.
Functional Apparel.
Selecting the right riding gear for the conditions is as important as setting your bike up before a ride. You should be able to focus 100 % on getting the job done without any distraction from poorly selected equipment. In the early days, when Husqvarna Motorcycles helped shape the sport of motocross, riders had little choice but to wear heavy, non-breathable clothing for protection.
Today, riders have the opportunity to select light, comfortable and vented gear for hot days, and waterproof options for colder, wet rides. It is important to wear a set of quality riding gear that has gone through the same vigorous preparation that you and your motorcycle have gone through.
Merchandise & Accessories.
Materials should work with our bodies and not just sit on top of them. Most people think of clothing as simply something we wear, convey our style and to protect us from the elements. But clothing has advanced in a big way, and textiles are mainly to thank for this progress.
Husqvarna Motorcycles Apparel development team continually searches for fabrics with the latest technologies. This adds value to the wearer by ensuring the best possible fit, function and movement.