Father’s Day with Harley-Davidson

With over 120 years under its belt, Harley-Davidson has already proven its iconic designs and motorcycles stand the test of time, and with Father’s Day just around the corner, Harley-Davidson has gifts a gear shift away from the usual socks and jocks dads are used to.

Carrying apparel since 1912, Harley-Davidson merch has become a closet staple for many, with its timeless aesthetic that stands the test of time and has woven its way seamlessly into the street trends currently dominating fashion.

Perfect for dads that ride, dads that wish they did, and dads that just have good style, these Harley-Davidson pieces guarantee your place as the favourite child.

A refreshing take on a time-tested style is what our H-D Denim Jacket is all about. Built from an enduring cut of cotton denim that’s washed for softness, so that first wear feels like you’ve had it for years.

True to the trucker silhouette, it features branded button closures plus we added a hidden snap-down collar this time around to make it more rider-friendly. Its finished with upgraded tonal embroidered branding for a more eye-catching look that’s 100% Harley-Davidson.

Materials: 100% cotton denim, washed for softness.

Closure: Button front, cuffs, and waistband.

Pockets: Button-flap chest pockets. Welt hand-warmer pockets with hidden snap closure.

Design Details: Hidden snap-down collar.

Graphics: Embroidered appliqué.

Race-inspired style gets a Harley-Davidson upgrade on our Limited-Edition Twisty Aloha Print Shirt. Crafted from cotton poplin that’s washed for softness, this short sleeve men’s button-down delivers a relaxed fit in a slightly shorter and roomier silhouette. Zoom in to see all the flat track action on its custom allover print. Then snag yours now since supplies are limited.

Fit & Mobility: Relaxed through body. Shirt hits below waist for length.

Materials: 100% cotton midweight poplin, washed for softness.

Closure: Button front.

Pockets: Patch chest pocket.

Design Details: Mechanic fit (slightly shorter and roomier). Custom allover print.

Graphics: Reactive dye print.

We’ve made a longstanding rider favourite better with our Circuit II Waterproof Leather Gauntlet Gloves. Built for maximum coverage and comfort from cowhide leather with improved waterproofing and stay-warm 3M Thinsulate insulation.

These full-finger motorcycle gloves that cover your wrists also feature a padded palm to minimize road rattle and a goggle wiper for better visibility. Minimally branded for a versatile look that goes with any of your H-D riding jackets.

Stay Warm: Insulated lining for added warmth.

Stay Dry: Waterproof.

Materials: Cowhide leather. 100% Polyester tricot lining.

Fit & Mobility: Ergonomic thumb. 45º pre-curved fingers. Comfort seams. Roller buckle wrist strap and single-hand drawcord cuff closure.

Additional Features: 3M Thinsulate Insulation. Padded palm. Goggle wiper.

Graphics: Bar & Shield TPR patch.

Certification: Certified to EN 13594:2015, Level 1.

Craving classic style and an excellent fit? Try the Rubber Skull Patch Stretch Cap. Our cotton/spandex men’s baseball cap offers superb comfort thanks to the Flexfit interior comfort stretch band.

Materials: 97% cotton, 3% spandex.

Design Details: Official Flexfit silhouette.

Graphics: Rubber graphics on front and tonal embroidered graphics on back.

Closure: Interior comfort stretch band.

Premium quality microfiber mitt lifts away dirt particles from motorcycle surfaces to help prevent scratches to the finish during washing.

Microfiber draws dirt from surfaces as you wash the bike.

Machine washable.

Custom designed to be used with either hand.

The Washed Colorblock 39THIRTY Cap is pre-loaded with a faded, worn look that gets better with each passing mile. The iconic Bar & Shield logo embroidery adds easygoing style to this men’s baseball cap.

Materials: 100% cotton front. 85% polyester, 15% spandex back.

Design Details: Official 39THIRTY silhouette by New Era with visor sticker for authenticity. Washed and faded front panel.

Graphics: Embroidered graphics on front. Embroidered graphics on back. Embroidered New Era flag logo on side.

Closure: Stretch fit.

And, for those looking to really pull out all the stops, don’t forget that Harley-Davidson now has Learner Approved Models in the new H-D X motorcycles that launched this year. Get your father safely on two wheels, starting with an iconic Harley-Davidson and living the lifestyle he deserves, starting from $8,495 ride-away for the X 350, and $11,495 ride-away for the X 500.